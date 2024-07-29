1st Capital Bank: 1st Capital Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SALINAS, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the "Company"), (OTCQX: FISB), the parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited net income of $894 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $901 thousand, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and $609 thousand, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Net income for the first six months of 2024 was $1.8 million, an increase of $128 thousand, or 7.7%, compared to $1.7 million over the first six months of last year.

"The combined effects of continued growth in loan portfolio, repricing of cash flows, and interest rate hedges are beginning to provide the net interest margin and profitability benefits as anticipated," said President and Chief Executive Officer Sam Jimenez. "Separately, I want to highlight and acknowledge the professionalism and commitment of the 1st Capital team who ensure our clients and communities remain the focal point of our relationship and community-focused model. As we prepare to integrate our company with Santa Cruz County Bank, the combined lending power and geographic footprint will drive opportunities for business expansion, agriculture, entrepreneurship, and economic growth."

1st Capital Bancorp and West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCQX: SCZC), the holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank, jointly announced an agreement and plan of reorganization and merger during the second quarter of 2024. Regulatory applications have been submitted and are pending approval. The merger is anticipated to close during the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals and satisfaction of all other closing conditions.

Expenses related to the pending merger totaled $282 thousand during the second quarter of 2024. The expenses negatively impacted return on average assets by 8 basis points in the quarter and 4 basis points on a year-to-date basis and return on average equity by 122 basis points in the quarter and 62 basis points on a year-to-date basis.

At June 30, 2024, the Company, on a consolidated basis, had $1.0 billion in assets, $658.4 million in net loans and $892.3 million in deposits.

Financial Highlights

Performance highlights as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, included the following:

Quarterly net income of $894 thousand for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $901 thousand in the preceding quarter and $609 thousand in the second quarter a year ago. Excluding merger-related costs, quarterly net income would have been $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.



Diluted earnings per share were $0.16 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, as compared to $0.16 and $0.11 for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Merger expenses affected second quarter 2024 diluted earnings per share by $0.03. Basic and diluted earnings per share in the first six months of 2024 both improved by $0.06 and $0.05 respectively compared to first six months of 2023.



Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, totaled $1.9 million, as compared to $2.4 million and $1.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. Excluding merger-related costs, pre-tax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 would have been $2.2 million.



Total assets increased $27.9 million, or 2.7%, to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2024 and increased $81.5 million, or 8.5%, compared to $960.9 million at June 30, 2023.



Core loans increased $43.5 million, or 7.8%, to $602.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $559.1 million at March 31, 2024, and increased $115.0 million, or 23.6%, compared to $487.6 million at June 30, 2023.



Total deposits excluding brokered deposits decreased $32.8 million, or 4.0%, at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, and are $84.6 million, or 9.8%, lower than the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Return on average equity was 5.51% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 5.70% and 4.13% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, return on average equity was 5.60% and 5.78% respectively. See above for the impact of merger-related expenses.



Return on average assets was 0.35% for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.37% and 0.25% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, return on average assets was 0.36% and 0.35% respectively. See above for the impact of merger-related expenses.



Net interest margin was 3.29% for the second quarter as compared to 3.28% and 3.32% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, net interest margin was 3.28% and 3.43%, respectively.



The Company's efficiency ratio was 76.65% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 70.43% and 77.32% for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The efficiency ratio was 73.59% and 75.84% for the first six months of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Merger-related costs impacted the efficiency ratio by 342 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 and 174 basis points year-to-date.



The Company recorded provision for credit loss expense of $774 thousand for the second quarter compared to $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The reduction in provision expense was driven by reduced charge-offs in the purchased lease and consumer pools partially offset by growth in the core loan portfolio.



As of June 30, 2024, the Company's nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.15%, as compared to 0.09% and 0.07% for March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.



Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, exceed well capitalized thresholds.



At June 30, 2024, the Company has $349.3 million in available liquidity from secured and unsecured borrowing lines, which represents 33.5% of total assets.



Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The Company's second quarter 2024 net interest income increased $236 thousand, or 3.1%, to $7.9 million as compared with $7.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $7.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 due to higher yields on earnings assets partially offset by the impact of continued pressure on funding costs. For the first six months of 2024, net interest income increased $86 thousand, or 0.6%, to $15.6 million compared to the first six months of 2023.

Loan interest income increased $617 thousand, or 7.5%, to $8.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and increased $1.6 million, or 21.8%, compared to $7.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Interest income on investment securities was $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $2.1 million in the preceding quarter, and $1.9 million in the second quarter a year ago. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits was $388 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $414 thousand in the preceding quarter, and $442 thousand in the second quarter a year ago.

Interest expense increased $526 thousand, or 16.9%, to $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $2.0 million in the second quarter a year ago due to higher utilization of wholesale borrowings and brokered CDs. Interest expense for each of the quarters presented also includes $169 thousand related to subordinated debt.

The Company's net interest margin increased 1 basis point to 3.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 3.28% as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 3.32% in the second quarter a year ago. The Company's loan yields increased 14 basis points to 5.46% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 5.32% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 4.95% in the second quarter a year ago. The Company's cost of funds increased 19 basis points to 1.56% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 1.37% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 0.92% in the second quarter a year ago. The increase in cost of funds is driven by an increase in average balances of higher costing FHLB advances and brokered deposits.

Noninterest Expenses

The Company's total non-interest expense increased $693 thousand, or 12.3%, to $6.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5.6 million and $6.1 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively. The increase was primarily attributable to merger-related expenses and normalization of data and item processing expenses.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $27.9 million, or 2.7%, to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2024, and $960.9 million at June 30, 2023. Cash and due from banks increased $2.5 million, or 4.7%, to $56.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $53.5 million at March 31, 2024, and $44.3 million at June 30, 2023. The investment portfolio decreased to $283.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 from a balance of $291.8 million at March 31, 2024, and $293.1 million at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, $51.8 million and $69.5 million, respectively, of the investment portfolio were classified as held-to-maturity. As of June 30, 2024, investments classified as held-to-maturity comprise approximately 18.3% of the portfolio.

Total loans outstanding increased $34.8 million, or 5.5%, to $665.7 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $630.9 million as of March 31, 2024, and $585.1 million at June 30, 2023. This is attributable to growth in the core loan portfolio of $43.5 million, or 7.8%, to $602.5 million at June 30, 2024, partially offset by a decrease of $8.7 million, or 12.1%, to $63.2 million in wholesale lease and consumer pools.

Loan type (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2024 % of Total

Loans 3/31/2024 % of Total

Loans 6/30/2023 % of Total

Loans Construction and land (including farmland) $ 23,502 3.5% $ 32,644 5.2% $ 24,212 4.1% Residential 1 to 4 units 68,970 10.4% 68,879 10.9% 58,952 10.1% Home equity lines of credit 4,058 0.6% 4,400 0.7% 3,643 0.6% Multifamily 103,482 15.5% 92,178 14.6% 80,796 13.8% Owner occupied commercial real estate 149,389 22.4% 137,172 21.7% 123,545 21.1% Non owner-commercial real estate 230,383 34.7% 206,365 32.7% 189,216 32.3% Commercial and industrial 55,351 8.3% 54,172 8.6% 49,360 8.5% Consumer 8,852 1.3% 10,769 1.7% 18,887 3.2% Leases and Other Loans 21,718 3.3% 24,330 3.9% 36,460 6.3% Total loans 665,705 100.0% 630,909 100.0% 585,071 100.0% Allowance for credit losses (7,323) (7,101) (6,746) Net loans held for investment $ 658,382 $ 623,808 $ 578,325



Total deposits were $892.3 million at June 30, 2024, representing a $6.6 million increase compared to total deposits of $885.7 million at March 31, 2024. The increase is primarily attributed to increase in use of brokered deposits offset by declines in interest-bearing checking and money market accounts. Noninterest-bearing balances comprised 43.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2024.



Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2024 % of Total

Deposits 3/31/2024 % of Total

Deposits 6/30/2023 % of Total

Deposits Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 45,474 5.1% $ 61,797 7.0% $ 47,483 5.4% Money market 209,099 23.5% 229,381 25.9% 287,148 32.7% Savings 102,167 11.4% 106,731 12.1% 116,582 13.3% Time 150,842 16.9% 112,829 12.7% 33,044 3.8% Total interest-bearing deposits 507,582 56.9% 510,738 57.7% 484,257 55.1% Noninterest-bearing 384,708 43.1% 374,944 42.3% 395,132 44.9% Total deposits $ 892,290 100.0% $ 885,682 100.0% $ 879,389 100.0%



Other borrowings totaled $60.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $40.0 million at March 31, 2024, and zero at June 30, 2023. Subordinated debt balances totaled $14.8 million at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Shareholder's equity totaled $67.1 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $65.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $57.8 million in the second quarter a year ago.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

A provision for credit loss expense of $774 thousand was recorded in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $1.1 million in the second quarter a year ago. The provision expense continues to be driven by charge offs within the wholesale loan pool portfolio and overall loan growth.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.10% of outstanding loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.13% of outstanding loans at March 31, 2024 and 1.15% at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets were 0.15% of the Company's total assets at June 30, 2024, compared with 0.09% at March 31, 2024, and 0.07% at June 30, 2023. The Company had $630 thousand in nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2024, representing 0.09% of total loans. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $552 thousand in the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $1.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $1.7 million in the second quarter a year ago. Charge-offs for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, were all within the purchased lease and consumer pools.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands) 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023 Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 901 $ 434 $ 487 Other nonaccrual loans 630 442 138 Other real estate owned -- -- -- Total nonperforming assets $ 1,531 $ 876 $ 625 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.10% 1.13% 1.15% Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 478.31% 810.62% 1079.36% Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.09% 0.07% 0.02% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.15% 0.09% 0.07% Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.34% 0.79% 1.15%

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED ($ in 000s, except per share data) Assets 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023 Cash and due from banks $ 55,976 $ 53,480 $ 44,320 Investment securities available-for-sale 231,628 222,272 222,662 Investment securities held-to-maturity 51,807 69,549 70,468 Loans and leases held for investment 665,705 630,909 585,071 Allowance for credit losses (7,323 ) (7,101 ) (6,746 ) Net loans and leases held for investment 658,382 623,808 578,325 Other Assets 44,636 45,423 45,129 Total assets $ 1,042,429 $ 1,014,532 $ 960,904 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 384,708 $ 374,944 $ 395,132 Interest-bearing 507,582 510,738 484,257 Total deposits 892,290 885,682 879,389 Subordinated debentures 14,851 14,833 14,776 Other borrowings 60,000 40,000 -- Other liabilities 8,194 8,827 8,915 Shareholders' equity 67,094 65,190 57,824 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,042,429 $ 1,014,532 $ 960,904 Shares outstanding 5,605,557 5,596,543 5,518,996 Earnings per share basic $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.11 Earnings per share diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.11 Nominal and tangible book value per share $ 11.97 $ 11.65 $ 10.48

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended Operating Results Data 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 8,793 $ 8,176 $ 7,222 Investment securities 2,260 2,090 1,929 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 102 101 78 Interest-bearing deposits 388 414 442 Total interest and dividend income 11,543 10,781 9,671 Interest expense 3,640 3,114 2,042 Net interest income 7,903 7,667 7,629 Provision for credit losses 774 1,199 1,052 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,129 6,468 6,577 Noninterest income 342 323 297 Net gain (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities -- -- -- Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 3,805 3,486 3,615 Occupancy expense 467 461 463 Data and item processing 312 20 328 Furniture and equipment 82 90 101 Professional services 109 249 279 Other 1,545 1,321 1,342 Total noninterest expenses 6,320 5,627 6,128 Income before provision for income taxes 1,151 1,164 746 Provision for income taxes 257 263 137 Net income $ 894 $ 901 $ 609

Three Months Ended Selected Average Balances 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023 Gross loans $ 648,015 $ 617,976 $ 584,939 Investment securities 286,194 290,294 298,298 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,612 4,381 4,314 Other interest earning assets 37,861 39,803 43,581 Total interest earning assets 976,682 952,254 931,132 Total assets 1,014,545 989,254 962,808 Interest-bearing checking accounts 52,676 51,223 49,082 Money market 218,794 233,988 260,482 Savings 97,829 99,401 124,088 Time deposits 130,794 84,808 28,375 Total interest- bearing deposits 500,093 469,420 462,027 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 373,624 378,834 386,503 Total deposits 873,717 848,254 848,530 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 66,576 67,184 45,308 Shareholders' equity $ 65,315 $ 63,558 $ 59,145



1ST CAPITAL BANCORP

CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

($ in 000s)

Six Months Ended Operating Results Data 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 16,969 $ 13,940 Investment securities 4,350 3,873 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 203 148 Other income 802 753 Total interest and dividend income 22,324 18,714 Interest expense 6,754 3,230 Net interest income 15,570 15,484 Provision for credit losses 1,973 1,742 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,597 13,742 Noninterest income 665 670 Net (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities -- (134 ) Noninterest expenses Salaries and benefits expense 7,291 7,363 Occupancy expense 928 877 Data and item processing 332 636 Furniture and equipment 172 218 Professional services 358 547 Other 2,866 2,508 Total noninterest expenses 11,947 12,149 Income before provision for income taxes 2,315 2,129 Provision for income taxes 520 462 Net income $ 1,795 $ 1,667

Six Months Ended Selected Average Balances 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Gross loans $ 632,996 $ 578,080 Investment securities 288,244 300,653 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,497 4,187 Other interest earning assets 38,832 39,312 Total interest earning assets 964,569 922,232 Total assets 1,001,900 955,173 Interest bearing checking accounts 51,950 57,733 Money market 226,390 217,762 Savings 98,616 131,021 Time deposits 107,801 19,684 Total interest-bearing deposits 484,757 426,200 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 376,229 427,464 Total deposits 860,986 853,664 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 66,879 33,351 Shareholders' equity $ 64,436 $ 58,152

Three Months Ended Selected Financial Ratios 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023 Return on average total assets 0.35% 0.37% 0.25% Return on average shareholders' equity 5.51% 5.70% 4.13% Net interest margin 3.29% 3.28% 3.32% Net interest income to average total assets 3.13% 3.12% 3.18% Efficiency ratio 76.65% 70.43% 77.32%

Six Months Ended

Selected Financial Ratios 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Return on average total assets 0.36% 0.35% Return on average shareholders' equity 5.60% 5.78% Net interest margin 3.28% 3.43% Net interest income to average total assets 3.13% 3.27% Efficiency ratio 73.59% 75.84%

Regulatory Capital and Ratios 06/30/2024 03/31/2024 06/30/2023 Common equity tier 1 capital $ 107,932 $ 106,894 $ 103,412 Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 107,932 $ 106,894 $ 103,412 Total regulatory capital $ 115,445 $ 114,192 $ 110,312 Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.27% 10.44% 10.36% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.43% 14.80% 15.26% Tier 1 capital ratio 14.43% 14.80% 15.26% Total risk-based capital ratio 15.43% 15.81% 16.28%



About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "plans," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "may result in," "are projected," and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank's market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank's businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank's control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

