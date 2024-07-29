T2 Biosystems, Inc.: T2 Biosystems Announces Commercial Expansion Through Malaysia and Indonesia Distributor

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistant genes, today announced the execution of a territory exclusive distribution agreement in Malaysia and Indonesia. Under the terms of the agreement, T2 Biosystems will sell the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, and the T2Resistance® Panel through the newly appointed distributor.



"This distribution agreement represents continued momentum in our international commercial expansion efforts and, together with our recently announced expansion into Hong Kong and Macau, marks four new territories entered into Asia Pacific in the past month," stated John Sperzel, Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems. "Improving the quality of care for patients at risk of sepsis is a critical global health initiative and we are proud to offer a solution to advance patient care by supplying our culture-independent diagnostics to our distributor partners in Malaysia and Indonesia. We are excited to grow with our new partners as we form long-lasting relationships."

The execution of this exclusive distribution agreement further expands T2 Biosystems' commercialization in the Asia Pacific region. A study from Malaysia found that sepsis was the most common diagnosis leading to intensive care unit (ICU) admission and the in-hospital mortality rate in the ICU for sepsis was over 50%. In Indonesia, a study from a tertiary care hospital found that 18.5% of patients admitted to the hospital had sepsis and patients admitted to the intensive care unit with sepsis had a mortality rate of 68%. The introduction of the T2Dx Instrument and sepsis test panels into Malaysia and Indonesia will allow rapid detection of certain sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, in hours instead of days, enabling clinicians to achieve targeted therapy, faster.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2Biothreat Panel, and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the U.S. T2Resistance Panel, the Candida auris test, and the T2Lyme Panel. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

