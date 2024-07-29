Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.: Ekso Bionics Reports Record Quarterly Sales of $5.0 Million in Second Quarter 2024

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the "Company" or "Ekso Bionics"), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.



Recent Highlights and Accomplishments

Reported revenues of $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2024

Initial Medicare claims for Ekso Indego Personal are currently pending reimbursement

Sold a total of 37 EksoHealth devices in the second quarter of 2024

Achieved gross margin of 53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024

"We are pleased with our significant progress in the second quarter of 2024, highlighted by record sales and the announcement of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' ("CMS") national Medicare pricing determination for our Ekso Indego Personal device," said Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. "With the Medicare reimbursement mechanisms in place, we are focused on reaching a larger U.S. population of individuals living with a spinal cord injury ("SCI") and anticipate increased demand for Ekso Indego Personal in the second half of the year and longer term. Additionally, we are proud that our legacy EksoNR is chosen as the standard of care for neurorehabilitation by many leading network operators as we believe key stakeholders recognize the clinical and economic value of our innovative device. Looking ahead, we will continue to execute upon our scalable commercial strategy to drive growth while bringing transformational benefits to patients across the continuum of care."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 5%, compared to $4.7 million for the same period in 2023. The Company sold a total of 37 EksoHealth devices in the second quarter of 2024.

Gross profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $2.6 million, representing a gross margin of approximately 53%, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2023, representing a gross margin of 48%. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to an increase in the average selling price for the EksoNR and lower EksoHealth device and service costs.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $1.8 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. The 21% decrease was primarily due to lower headcount and consultant costs.

Research and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $1.1 million, compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2023. The 20% decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the use of third-party product development consultants and lower discretionary payroll costs.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were $2.0 million, compared to $2.8 million for the same period in 2023. The 28% decrease was primarily due to lower discretionary payroll, consultant, and legal costs.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $2.4 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $4.2 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue was $8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $8.8 million for the same period in 2023. The Company sold a total of 66 EksoHealth devices in the first half of 2024.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $4.6 million, representing a gross margin of approximately 53%, compared to gross profit of $4.3 million for the same period in 2023, representing a gross margin of 48%. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to an increase in the average selling price for the EksoNR and lower EksoHealth device and service costs.

Sales and marketing expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $3.7 million, compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2023. The 17% decrease was primarily due to lower headcount and consultant costs.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $2.3 million, compared to $2.6 million for the same period in 2023. The 12% decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the use of third-party product development consultants and lower discretionary payroll costs.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $4.3 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same period in 2023. The 29% decrease was primarily due to the absence of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of Human Motion Control ("HMC") in the comparable period, and lower discretionary payroll, consultant and legal costs.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.8 million, or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $8.6 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Cash on hand at June 30, 2024 was $5.9 million, compared to $8.6 million at December 31, 2023.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results and recent business developments.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.eksobionics.com, or by clicking here. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-407-3036 for domestic callers or 201-378-4919 for international callers. The webcast will also be available on the Company's website for one month following the completion of the call.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and restricted cash $ 5,885 $ 8,638 Accounts receivable, net 6,520 5,645 Inventories 4,974 5,050 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,263 875 Total current assets 18,642 20,208 Property and equipment, net 1,748 2,018 Right-of-use assets 989 977 Intangible assets, net 4,739 4,892 Goodwill 431 431 Other assets 435 392 Total assets $ 26,984 $ 28,918 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,125 $ 1,847 Accrued liabilities 1,973 2,664 Deferred revenues, current 1,926 1,993 Note payable, current 1,250 1,250 Lease liabilities, current 430 363 Total current liabilities 7,704 8,117 Deferred revenues 2,016 2,169 Notes payable, net 4,352 4,832 Lease liabilities 659 723 Warrant liabilities 49 366 Other non-current liabilities 145 105 Total liabilities 14,925 16,312 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 19 15 Additional paid-in capital 256,491 251,580 Accumulated other comprehensive income 539 156 Accumulated deficit (244,990 ) (239,145 ) Total stockholders' equity 12,059 12,606 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,984 $ 28,918