Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp steht vor dem Sprung zum neuen 10x-Börsenstar!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DM3U | ISIN: CA05329N1024 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2024 22:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Receipt of Current Quarter Interest Payment on $21 Million Loan

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (NEX: AFCC-H) (the "Company") announces that AA Finance Co LP (the "Borrower") has paid the current quarter interest payment in the amount of $752,253 on the $21 million loan made between Automotive Finance Limited Partnership and the Borrower in November 2022. The loan matures in November 2024.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance Limited Partnership, the Company may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please refer to the Company's website at www.autofincocorp.com or contact Shannon Penney, Chief Financial Officer, at shannon.penney@rogers.com or (905) 619-4996.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.