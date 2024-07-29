German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Reports Strong Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

JASPER, Ind., July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) reported strong second quarter earnings of $20.5 million, or $0.69 per share. This level of quarterly earnings reflected a linked quarter increase of $1.5 million, or approximately 8% on a per share basis, from 2024 first quarter earnings of $19 million or $0.64 per share.



Second quarter 2024 operating performance was highlighted by a stabilized net interest margin, solid loan and deposit growth, continued strong credit metrics, growth in most non-interest income categories and controlled non-interest expense. As previously reported, the Company also sold the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, German American Insurance, Inc., during the second quarter, for $40.0 million (or approximately 4x the subsidiary's 2023 revenue) in an all-cash transaction, resulting in a $27.5 million after-tax gain. In addition, the Company subsequently commenced a restructuring of its securities portfolio by selling securities, representing approximately $375 million in book value, at an after-tax loss of $27.2 million. With its strong second quarter 2024 operating performance, the Company remained well-positioned at the end of second quarter 2024 with continued solid liquidity and strong capital ratios.

The Company views certain non-operating items, like the German American Insurance sale and the restructuring of the securities portfolio, as being unrepresentative of the Company's core operating performance. As such, the Company generally considers those items as adjustments to net income reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Nonetheless, as a result of these two transactions, second quarter 2024 net income, on a combined basis, was positively impacted by only $0.3 million.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was relatively stable at 3.34%, compared to linked first quarter 2024 net interest margin of 3.35%, as the earning asset yield increase of 12 basis points mostly kept pace with the funding cost increase of 13 basis points. The cost of funds in the second quarter of 2024 continued to increase at a pace similar to that of first quarter 2024, driven by continued competitive deposit pricing in the marketplace and ongoing re-mixing of the Company's deposit composition as customers continued to move into time and money market accounts seeking higher yields.

Second quarter 2024 deposits increased approximately $94 million, or approximately 7% on an annualized basis, compared to first quarter 2024. Non-interest-bearing accounts remained at a healthy 27% of total deposits.

During the second quarter of 2024, total loans increased $65 million, or approximately 7% on an annualized basis, with virtually all categories of loans showing growth. The Company's loan portfolio composition remained diverse with little commercial real estate office concentration. Credit metrics remained strong as non-performing assets were 0.12% of period end assets and non-performing loans totaled 0.18% of period end loans.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024, compared with the first quarter of 2024, excluding any impact related to the insurance sale and the securities portfolio restructuring, reflected solid growth in most categories, highlighted by an increase in wealth management fees of approximately 12% attributable to increased assets under management and improving capital markets; increased interchange fee income of approximately 8% driven by increased customer card utilization; and increased net gain on sale of loans of approximately 29% driven by higher mortgage sales volume.

Excluding professional fees associated with both the sale of the insurance subsidiary and the recently announced pending merger transaction with Heartland BancCorp, the Company's operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 remained well-controlled.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, which will be payable on August 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2024.

D. Neil Dauby, German American's Chairman & CEO stated, "We are extremely pleased to deliver a strong second quarter operating performance. In addition, the Company executed on several key strategic initiatives with the sale of its insurance subsidiary and the partial restructuring of our securities portfolio." In a separate news release, German American also announced today its proposed merger with Heartland BancCorp. Heartland Bank is a premier community bank operating within the high growth markets of Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. Dauby added, "This strategic partnership coupled with our balance sheet repositioning will build on our strong quarterly operating performance and position our Company for improved profitability and future success."

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets for the Company totaled $6.217 billion at June 30, 2024, representing an increase of $105.0 million compared with March 31, 2024 and an increase of $163.7 million compared with June 30, 2023. The increase in total assets at June 30, 2024 compared with both March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was largely related to an increase in total loans and fed funds sold and other short-term investments, partially offset by a decline in the securities portfolio.

Securities available-for-sale declined $165.5 million as of June 30, 2024 compared with March 31, 2024 and declined $226.9 million compared with June 30, 2023. The decline at June 30, 2024 in the available-for-sale securities portfolio compared with the end of the first quarter of 2024 and the end of the second quarter of 2023 was largely the result of the Company's utilization of cash flows from the securities portfolio to fund loan growth in addition to the timing of the sale and reinvestment of proceeds related to the restructuring transaction.

During June 2024, the Company commenced a securities portfolio restructuring transaction whereby available-for-sale securities totaling approximately $375 million in book value were identified to be sold. As of June 30, 2024, $175 million of securities had been sold with the remaining $200 million sold during early July 2024. The tax-equivalent yield on the bonds sold was approximately 3.12% with a duration of approximately 7 years. Approximately $80 million of the proceeds of the securities sold were reinvested as of June 30, 2024. It is anticipated the remainder of the proceeds from the sale will be reinvested back into the securities portfolio.

June 30, 2024 total loans increased $65.3 million, or 7% on an annualized basis, compared with March 31, 2024 and increased $213.8 million, or 6%, compared with June 30, 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 compared with March 31, 2024 was broad-based across most segments of the portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans increased $18.3 million, or 11% on an annualized basis, commercial real estate loans increased $23.6 million, or 4% on an annualized basis, while agricultural loans grew $13.0 million, or 13% on an annualized basis, and retail loans grew by $10.4 million, or 5% on an annualized basis.

The composition of the loan portfolio has remained relatively stable and diversified over the past several years, including 2024. The portfolio is most heavily concentrated in commercial real estate loans at 54% of the portfolio, followed by commercial and industrial loans at 16% of the portfolio, and agricultural loans at 10% of the portfolio. The Company's commercial lending is extended to various industries, including multi-family housing and lodging, agribusiness and manufacturing, as well as health care, wholesale, and retail services. The Company's commercial real estate portfolio has limited exposure to office real estate, with office exposure totaling approximately 4% of the total loan portfolio.

End of Period Loan Balances 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 (dollars in thousands) Commercial & Industrial Loans $ 664,435 $ 646,162 $ 669,137 Commercial Real Estate Loans 2,172,447 2,148,808 2,021,109 Agricultural Loans 413,742 400,733 395,466 Consumer Loans 424,647 421,980 389,440 Residential Mortgage Loans 368,997 361,236 355,329 $ 4,044,268 $ 3,978,919 $ 3,830,481

The Company's allowance for credit losses totaled $43.9 million at June 30, 2024, $43.8 million at March 31, 2024 and $44.3 million at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.09% of period-end loans at June 30, 2024, 1.10% of period-end loans at March 31, 2024 and 1.16% of period-end loans at June 30, 2023.

Non-performing assets totaled $7.3 million at June 30, 2024, $10.0 million at March 31, 2024 and $12.4 million at June 30, 2023. Non-performing assets represented 0.12% of total assets at June 30, 2024, 0.16% at March 31, 2024 and 0.21% at June 30, 2023. Non-performing loans represented 0.18% of total loans at June 30, 2024, 0.25% at March 31, 2024 and 0.32% at June 30, 2023.

Non-performing Assets (dollars in thousands) 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 Non-Accrual Loans $ 6,583 $ 9,898 $ 11,423 Past Due Loans (90 days or more) 706 85 1,000 Total Non-Performing Loans 7,289 9,983 12,423 Other Real Estate 33 - - Total Non-Performing Assets $ 7,322 $ 9,983 $ 12,423

June 30, 2024 total deposits increased $94.2 million, or 7% on an annualized basis, compared to March 31, 2024 and increased $133.9 million, or 3%, compared with June 30, 2023. The increase at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 was largely attributable to seasonal inflows of public entity funds. The Company has continued to see customer movement from both interest bearing and non-interest bearing transactional accounts to time deposits due primarily to a higher interest rate environment. Non-interest bearing deposits have remained relatively stable as a percent of total deposits with June 30, 2024 non-interest deposits totaling 27% of total deposits while non-interest deposits totaled 28% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 and 30% at June 30, 2023.

End of Period Deposit Balances 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 (dollars in thousands) Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,448,467 $ 1,463,933 $ 1,540,564 IB Demand, Savings, and MMDA Accounts 2,984,571 2,918,459 3,056,396 Time Deposits < $100,000 348,025 328,804 256,504 Time Deposits > $100,000 532,494 508,151 326,241 $ 5,313,557 $ 5,219,347 $ 5,179,705

At June 30, 2024, the capital levels for the Company and its subsidiary bank, German American Bank (the "Bank"), remained well in excess of the minimum amounts needed for capital adequacy purposes and the Bank's capital levels met the necessary requirements to be considered well-capitalized.

6/30/2024

Ratio 3/31/2024

Ratio 6/30/2023

Ratio Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) Consolidated 16.78 % 16.57 % 16.06 % Bank 14.52 % 14.53 % 14.50 % Tier 1 (Core) Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) Consolidated 15.19 % 14.97 % 14.50 % Bank 13.72 % 13.73 % 13.76 % Common Tier 1 (CET 1) Capital Ratio (to Risk Weighted Assets) Consolidated 14.49 % 14.27 % 13.78 % Bank 13.72 % 13.73 % 13.76 % Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets) Consolidated 11.92 % 12.01 % 11.44 % Bank 10.78 % 11.02 % 10.87 %

Results of Operations Highlights - Quarter ended June 30, 2024



Net income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $20,530,000, or $0.69 per share, an increase of 8% on a per share basis, compared with the first quarter of 2024 net income of $19,022,000, or $0.64 per share, and a decline of 8% on a per share basis compared with the second quarter 2023 net income of $22,123,000, or $0.75 per share.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was impacted by the previously announced completion of the sale of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary German American Insurance, Inc. ("GAI") to Hilb Group, an industry-leading insurance broker. The all-cash transaction sale price totaled $40 million, and resulted in an after-tax gain, net of transaction costs, of approximately $27,476,000, or $0.93 per share.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was also impacted by the aforementioned securities portfolio restructuring transaction whereby available securities totaling approximately $375 million in book value were identified to be sold. The approximate loss on these securities totaled $34,893,000, $27,189,000 after tax, or $0.92 per share, and was included in earnings for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary Average Balance Sheet (Tax-equivalent basis / dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Principal

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Principal

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Principal

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Federal Funds Sold and Other Short-term Investments $ 180,595 $ 2,383 5.31 % $ 22,903 $ 299 5.25 % $ 54,228 $ 660 4.88 % Securities 1,505,807 11,224 2.98 % 1,595,700 11,537 2.89 % 1,667,871 12,094 2.90 % Loans and Leases 4,022,612 59,496 5.95 % 3,972,232 58,067 5.88 % 3,787,436 52,350 5.54 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 5,709,014 $ 73,103 5.14 % $ 5,590,835 $ 69,903 5.02 % $ 5,509,535 $ 65,104 4.74 % Liabilities Demand Deposit Accounts $ 1,421,710 $ 1,426,239 $ 1,545,455 IB Demand, Savings, and MMDA Accounts $ 3,049,511 $ 14,006 1.85 % $ 2,969,755 $ 12,823 1.74 % $ 3,118,225 $ 10,035 1.29 % Time Deposits 881,880 9,379 4.28 % 806,976 8,166 4.07 % 546,982 3,322 2.44 % FHLB Advances and Other Borrowings 182,960 2,221 4.88 % 196,348 2,275 4.66 % 177,146 1,899 4.30 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 4,114,351 $ 25,606 2.50 % $ 3,973,079 $ 23,264 2.36 % $ 3,842,353 $ 15,256 1.59 % Cost of Funds 1.80 % 1.67 % 1.11 % Net Interest Income $ 47,497 $ 46,639 $ 49,848 Net Interest Margin 3.34 % 3.35 % 3.63 %

During the second quarter of 2024, net interest income, on a non tax-equivalent basis, totaled $45,971,000, an increase of $977,000, or 2%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 net interest income of $44,994,000 and a decline of $2,287,000, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2023 net interest income of $48,258,000.

The increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a higher level of average earning assets and a relatively stable net interest margin. The higher level of earning assets during the second quarter of 2024 was driven by both loan growth and a higher level of other short-term investments driven by a seasonal increase in deposits. The decline in net interest income during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a decline in the Company's net interest margin.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 3.34% compared with 3.35% in the first quarter of 2024 and 3.63% in the second quarter of 2023. The decline in the net interest margin during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the second quarter of 2023 was largely driven by an increase in the cost of funds. The cost of funds has continued to move higher over the past year, including the second quarter of 2024, due to competitive deposit pricing in the marketplace, customers actively looking for yield opportunities within and outside the banking industry, and a continued shift in the Company's deposit composition to a higher level of time deposits.

The previously described securities portfolio restructuring transaction did not have a meaningful impact on the second quarter of 2024 net interest income or net interest margin as the transaction commenced in the latter part of June 2024. The Company expects the securities restructuring to result in an improved yield of approximately 2%, on a tax-equivalent basis, on the securities sold compared with the reinvestment of the proceeds into the securities portfolio.

The Company's net interest margin and net interest income have been impacted by accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans. Accretion of discounts on acquired loans totaled $275,000 during the second quarter of 2024, $360,000 during the first quarter of 2024 and $716,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Accretion of loan discounts on acquired loans contributed approximately 2 basis points to the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2024, 3 basis points in the first quarter of 2024 and 5 basis points in the second quarter of 2023.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $625,000 compared with a provision of $900,000 in the first quarter of 2024 and a provision for credit losses of $550,000 during the second quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs totaled $433,000, or 4 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans outstanding during the second quarter of 2024 compared with $911,000, or 9 basis points on an annualized basis, of average loans during the first quarter of 2024 and compared with $599,000, or 6 basis points, of average loans during the second quarter of 2023.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income totaled $18,923,000, an increase of $3,101,000 or 20%, compared with the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of $4,027,000, or 27%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The second quarter of 2024 non-interest income was positively impacted by approximately $38,323,000 related to the net proceeds of the sale of the GAI assets and negatively impacted by $34,893,000 related to the net loss recognized on the securities restructuring transaction.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Non-interest Income 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 (dollars in thousands) Wealth Management Fees $ 3,783 $ 3,366 $ 2,912 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 3,093 2,902 2,883 Insurance Revenues 1,506 2,878 2,130 Company Owned Life Insurance 525 441 429 Interchange Fee Income 4,404 4,087 4,412 Other Operating Income 39,536 1,362 1,462 Subtotal 52,847 15,036 14,228 Net Gains on Sales of Loans 969 751 630 Net Gains (Losses) on Securities (34,893 ) 35 38 Total Non-interest Income $ 18,923 $ 15,822 $ 14,896

Wealth management fees increased $417,000, or 12%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $871,000, or 30%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 was largely attributable to increased assets under management due to healthy capital markets and strong new business results compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023.

Insurance revenues declined $1,372,000, or 48%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with the first quarter of 2024 and declined $624,000, or 29%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The decline during the second quarter of 2024 compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was the result of the sale of the assets of GAI effective June 1, 2024, with only two months of revenue being recognized by the Company during the second quarter of 2024. In addition, the second quarter of 2024 was lower than the first quarter of 2024 due to contingency revenue of $4,000 during the second quarter of 2024 compared with $391,000 during the first quarter of 2024. Typically, the majority of contingency revenue is recognized during the first quarter of the year.

Interchange fee income increased $317,000, or 8%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and remained relatively flat declining $8,000, or less than 1%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 was largely related to a seasonally higher level of customer transaction volume.

Other operating income increased $38,174,000 during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $38,074,000 compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 non-interest income compared to both periods was the result of the approximately $38,323,000 in net proceeds of the sale of the GAI assets during the second quarter of 2024.

Net gains on sales of loans increased $218,000, or 29%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $339,000, or 54%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was largely related to a higher volume of sales. Loan sales totaled $33.0 million during the second quarter of 2024 compared with $24.0 million during the first quarter of 2024 and $24.8 million during the second quarter of 2023.

The net loss on securities during the second quarter of 2024 totaled $34,893,000 related to the net loss recognized on the securities restructuring transaction previously discussed.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense totaled $37,674,000, an increase of $936,000, or 3%, compared with the first quarter of 2024, and an increase of $1,948,000, or 5%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase in non-interest expenses during the second quarter of 2024 was primarily the result of professional fees related to the GAI asset sale and the recently announced pending merger transaction with Heartland BancCorp ("Heartland"), which totaled approximately $1,904,000.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Non-interest Expense 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 6/30/2023 (dollars in thousands) Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 20,957 $ 21,178 $ 20,103 Occupancy, Furniture and Equipment Expense 3,487 3,804 3,443 FDIC Premiums 710 729 687 Data Processing Fees 3,019 2,811 2,803 Professional Fees 3,462 1,595 1,614 Advertising and Promotion 909 1,138 1,261 Intangible Amortization 532 578 734 Other Operating Expenses 4,598 4,905 5,081 Total Non-interest Expense $ 37,674 $ 36,738 $ 35,726

Salaries and benefits declined $221,000, or 1%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $854,000, or 4%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The decline in salaries and benefits during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a lower level of full-time equivalent employees resulting from the sale of the assets of GAI during the second quarter of 2024. The increase in salaries and benefits for the second quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of 2023 was primarily related to an increase in costs of incentive compensation plans.

Occupancy, furniture and equipment expense declined $317,000, or 8%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $44,000, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decline during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 was largely due to lower property tax assessments and lower seasonal utilities costs.

Data processing fees increased $208,000, or 7%, during the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $216,000, or 8%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023 was largely driven by costs associated with enhancements to the Company's digital banking systems.

Professional fees increased $1,867,000, or 117%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2024 and increased $1,848,000, or 115%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2024 compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and second quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to the professional fees associated with the sale of assets of GAI and the recently announced pending merger transaction with Heartland totaling $1,904,000.

Advertising and promotion expense declined $229,000, or 20%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023 and declined $352,000, or 28%, compared with the second quarter of 2023. The decline during the second quarter of 2024 compared with both the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 was largely attributable to the timing of sponsorships and contributions to organizations within the Company's markets.

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-listed (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 74 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky.

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Cash and Due from Banks $ 70,418 $ 52,839 $ 78,223 Short-term Investments 259,401 71,131 62,948 Investment Securities 1,374,165 1,539,623 1,601,062 Loans Held-for-Sale 15,419 10,325 8,239 Loans, Net of Unearned Income 4,037,127 3,971,910 3,826,009 Allowance for Credit Losses (43,946 ) (43,754 ) (44,266 ) Net Loans 3,993,181 3,928,156 3,781,743 Stock in FHLB and Other Restricted Stock 14,530 14,630 14,856 Premises and Equipment 105,651 106,030 112,629 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets 184,095 186,022 188,130 Other Assets 200,063 203,173 205,439 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,216,923 $ 6,111,929 $ 6,053,269 LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits $ 1,448,467 $ 1,463,933 $ 1,540,564 Interest-bearing Demand, Savings, and Money Market Accounts 2,984,571 2,918,459 3,056,396 Time Deposits 880,519 836,955 582,745 Total Deposits 5,313,557 5,219,347 5,179,705 Borrowings 166,644 191,810 227,484 Other Liabilities 48,901 45,518 43,515 TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,529,102 5,456,675 5,450,704 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock and Surplus 420,434 419,520 418,033 Retained Earnings 485,256 472,689 433,384 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (217,869 ) (236,955 ) (248,852 ) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 687,821 655,254 602,565 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,216,923 $ 6,111,929 $ 6,053,269 END OF PERIOD SHARES OUTSTANDING 29,679,248 29,669,019 29,572,783 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (1) $ 16.97 $ 15.82 $ 14.01 (1) Tangible Book Value per Share is defined as Total Shareholders' Equity less Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets divided by End of Period Shares Outstanding.

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 59,230 $ 57,826 $ 52,202 $ 117,056 $ 101,263 Interest on Short-term Investments 2,383 299 660 2,682 1,005 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities 9,964 10,133 10,652 20,097 21,735 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 71,577 68,258 63,514 139,835 124,003 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on Deposits 23,385 20,989 13,357 44,374 22,328 Interest on Borrowings 2,221 2,275 1,899 4,496 4,408 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 25,606 23,264 15,256 48,870 26,736 NET INTEREST INCOME 45,971 44,994 48,258 90,965 97,267 Provision for Credit Losses 625 900 550 1,525 1,650 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 45,346 44,094 47,708 89,440 95,617 NON-INTEREST INCOME Net Gains on Sales of Loans 969 751 630 1,720 1,217 Net Gains (Losses) on Securities (34,893 ) 35 38 (34,858 ) 40 Other Non-interest Income 52,847 15,036 14,228 67,883 28,606 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 18,923 15,822 14,896 34,745 29,863 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and Benefits 20,957 21,178 20,103 42,135 41,949 Other Non-interest Expenses 16,717 15,560 15,623 32,277 31,393 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 37,674 36,738 35,726 74,412 73,342 Income before Income Taxes 26,595 23,178 26,878 49,773 52,138 Income Tax Expense 6,065 4,156 4,755 10,221 9,208 NET INCOME $ 20,530 $ 19,022 $ 22,123 $ 39,552 $ 42,930 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.69 $ 0.64 $ 0.75 $ 1.33 $ 1.45 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.69 $ 0.64 $ 0.75 $ 1.33 $ 1.45 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 29,667,770 29,599,491 29,573,042 29,633,631 29,540,425 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 29,667,770 29,599,491 29,573,042 29,633,631 29,540,425

GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 EARNINGS PERFORMANCE RATIOS Annualized Return on Average Assets 1.32 % 1.25 % 1.47 % 1.28 % 1.42 % Annualized Return on Average Equity 12.64 % 11.58 % 14.66 % 12.11 % 14.52 % Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity (1) 17.67 % 16.17 % 21.32 % 16.92 % 21.34 % Net Interest Margin 3.34 % 3.35 % 3.63 % 3.34 % 3.66 % Efficiency Ratio (2) 36.66 % 57.92 % 54.08 % 44.77 % 55.09 % Net Overhead Expense to Average Earning Assets (3) 1.31 % 1.50 % 1.51 % 1.40 % 1.57 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.04 % 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period End Loans 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.16 % Non-performing Assets to Period End Assets 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.21 % Non-performing Loans to Period End Loans 0.18 % 0.25 % 0.32 % Loans 30-89 Days Past Due to Period End Loans 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.29 % SELECTED BALANCE SHEET & OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Average Assets $ 6,230,676 $ 6,102,370 $ 6,034,900 $ 6,166,523 $ 6,056,393 Average Earning Assets $ 5,709,014 $ 5,590,835 $ 5,509,535 $ 5,649,925 $ 5,529,510 Average Total Loans $ 4,022,612 $ 3,972,232 $ 3,787,436 $ 3,997,422 $ 3,780,650 Average Demand Deposits $ 1,421,710 $ 1,426,239 $ 1,545,455 $ 1,423,975 $ 1,590,544 Average Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 4,114,351 $ 3,973,079 $ 3,842,353 $ 4,043,715 $ 3,829,382 Average Equity $ 649,886 $ 656,781 $ 603,666 $ 653,334 $ 591,183 Period End Non-performing Assets (4) $ 7,322 $ 9,983 $ 12,423 Period End Non-performing Loans (5) $ 7,289 $ 9,983 $ 12,423 Period End Loans 30-89 Days Past Due (6) $ 12,766 $ 11,485 $ 11,045 Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income $ 47,497 $ 46,639 $ 49,848 $ 94,136 $ 100,554 Net Charge-offs during Period $ 433 $ 911 $ 599 $ 1,344 $ 1,552 (1) Average Tangible Equity is defined as Average Equity less Average Goodwill and Other Intangibles. (2) Efficiency Ratio is defined as Non-interest Expense less Intangible Amortization divided by the sum of Net Interest Income, on a tax-equivalent basis, and Non-interest Income less Net Gains (Losses) on Securities. (3) Net Overhead Expense is defined as Total Non-interest Expense less Total Non-interest Income. (4) Non-performing assets are defined as Non-accrual Loans, Loans Past Due 90 days or more, and Other Real Estate Owned. (5) Non-performing loans are defined as Non-accrual Loans and Loans Past Due 90 days or more. (6) Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing.

