Alces Flight Limited: Sustainable Reality 2024: Shaping the Future of HPC and AI at Bletchley Park

Leaders in High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the UK and Europe will come together on September 25, 2024, to explore the advancements of supercomputing and AI within a historical setting.

BICESTER, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Alces Flight is pleased to announce our second Sustainable Reality event, taking place on September 25th at historic Bletchley Park. This year's theme, "Move the Needle," celebrates how the contribution of individuals can make a significant difference in achieving shared goals across a wide range of different missions.

"Sustainable Reality is about exchanging ideas and developing tangible plans of action on how we build forward together," said Cristin Merritt of Alces Flight. "Now in our second year, our focus is on learning from pioneers in our community, seeing firsthand how supercomputing and AI are rising to meet new challenges, and exploring new ideas and concepts that we can take with us into 2025 and beyond. Where better than Bletchley Park to focus our minds on the benefits of disruptive thinking and the possibilities open to us."

Event Highlights

Sustainable Reality 2024 promises attendees a day of immersive experiences and insightful sessions. We are pleased to welcome speakers ready to share their experiences of building, running and maintaining HPC and AI systems - from the hardware they've chosen, the software that their platforms are built on, the data centres hosting their equipment and the teams of people involved in their solutions. Learn how the industry is building AI superclusters, choosing to deploy their systems where power is cheaper and greener, how to leverage commercial support to reduce security risks, and how neurodiversity within your own team can be embraced to enhance both equity and productivity. The day also includes hands-on demonstrations featuring the Enigma machine and guided tours of Bletchley Park's historic grounds as an inspiring backdrop to our discussions.

Distinguished Speakers

Sustainable Reality will feature presentations from esteemed institutions and industry pioneers, including the University of York, University of Cambridge, Northern Ireland High Performance Computing, Red Hat, Borealis, The Numerical Algorithms Group, Women in HPC, Alces Flight, and more. These are people who choose to help make a difference in their companies and institutions by thinking outside the box - developing products, solutions and systems that not only deliver excellence but deliver additional benefits to their customers, users and teams. Each one has contributed to moving the needle and is keen to share their feedback, advice and experiences with the group.

Move the Needle

Our event will conclude with a brief session on Move the Needle, a 12-month project in partnership with Women in HPC. This initiative focuses on the incremental changes being made to ensure the field of HPC leaves a more inclusive and sustainable legacy.

To view the full agenda and secure your spot at Sustainable Reality 2024, please visit our event page.

