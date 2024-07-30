Tron DAO
Geneva, Switzerland | July 30, 2024 12:56 AM Eastern Daylight Time
Geneva, Switzerland, July 29, 2024 - TRON DAO, along with co-hosts HTX DAO, BTTC, and JustLend DAO, proudly announces the launch of HackaTRON Season 7, with submissions open until October 23. Following a successful launch party at Bitcoin 2024, this season promises a series of engaging events and innovative competition tracks. Participants will have access to leading crypto VCs - TRON DAO Ventures and HTX Ventures, connect with a broad network of industry collaborators, and gain visibility among leading venture capital firms.
HackaTRON Season 7 Tracks
Season 7 includes five different tracks:
Prize Pool Details
HackaTRON Season 7 features a substantial prize pool totaling up to $650,000, which includes $500,000 in TRX, TRON's native utility token, and $150,000 in energy prizes. The energy component helps subsidize network fees, making blockchain interactions smoother and more efficient for users. The prize distribution, determined by both judge and community voting per track, is as follows:
Judge-Selected Qualifiers
Community-Selected Winners
Additionally, there are various bonus prizes and special awards that contribute to the total prize pool of $500,000 in TRX. These bonuses recognize outstanding achievements and contributions in specific areas, encouraging diverse and innovative solutions.
*All prizes are issued in TRX or TRON network Energy, not USD, restrictions applied.
Sponsors Spotlight
Diamond
Gold
Additional sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.
Key Dates to Remember
Successful HackaTRON S7 Launch Party at Bitcoin 2024 Nashville
On July 25th, The Vu Nashville, located at the iconic Movie Studio, hosted the HackaTRON Season 7 Launch Party. This event marked the commencement of HackaTRON Season 7, immersing attendees in the vibrant, cyberpunk world of TRON. The unforgettable evening featured live music, a DJ, and three hours of complimentary drinks and light bites. Guests also had the exclusive opportunity to explore the TRON merch shop. Special thanks to the HackaTRON Season 7 sponsors for making this event possible.
Join Us in Shaping the Future
To learn more about HackaTRON Season 7 prizes and rules and to register, please visit HackaTRON S7.
About TRON DAO
TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.
Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of July 2024, it has over 244 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 8 billion total transactions, and over $20 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.
In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.
