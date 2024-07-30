Tron DAO

HackaTRON Season 7 Launches With Google Cloud as Diamond Sponsor, Celebrates Successful Kickoff at Bitcoin Nashville



30-Jul-2024 / 10:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Download PDF Download multimedia Geneva, Switzerland | July 30, 2024 12:56 AM Eastern Daylight Time Geneva, Switzerland, July 29, 2024 - TRON DAO , along with co-hosts HTX DAO , BTTC , and JustLend DAO , proudly announces the launch of HackaTRON Season 7 , with submissions open until October 23. Following a successful launch party at Bitcoin 2024, this season promises a series of engaging events and innovative competition tracks. Participants will have access to leading crypto VCs - TRON DAO Ventures and HTX Ventures, connect with a broad network of industry collaborators, and gain visibility among leading venture capital firms. HackaTRON Season 7 Tracks Season 7 includes five different tracks: Web3: Shape the next evolution of the internet with contributions that bridge the gap to a decentralized future.

Artistry: Redefine entertainment by merging blockchain technology with gaming and NFTs, exploring new horizons for creators.

DeFi: Craft the next DeFi project that makes financial services more accessible.

Builder: For returning projects on TRON/BTTC that have significant updates.

Integration: A new track inviting the integration of protocols, dApps, or services to enrich the TRON ecosystem. It's an open call for developers to leverage the TRON network's capabilities. Prize Pool Details HackaTRON Season 7 features a substantial prize pool totaling up to $650,000, which includes $500,000 in TRX, TRON's native utility token, and $150,000 in energy prizes. The energy component helps subsidize network fees, making blockchain interactions smoother and more efficient for users. The prize distribution, determined by both judge and community voting per track, is as follows: Judge-Selected Qualifiers 1st Place: $25,000 in TRX*

2nd Place: $15,000 in TRX*

3rd Place: $10,000 in TRX*

4th Place: $8,000 in TRX*

5th Place: $6,000 in TRX* Community-Selected Winners 1st Place: $7,000 in TRX*

2nd Place: $6,000 in TRX*

3rd Place: $5,000 in TRX*

4th Place: $4,000 in TRX*

5th Place: $3,000 in TRX* Additionally, there are various bonus prizes and special awards that contribute to the total prize pool of $500,000 in TRX. These bonuses recognize outstanding achievements and contributions in specific areas, encouraging diverse and innovative solutions. *All prizes are issued in TRX or TRON network Energy, not USD, restrictions applied. Sponsors Spotlight Diamond Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Google Cloud will provide cloud service to HackaTRON S7 and partners. Gold Mobilum is a financial technology company providing various payments and banking solutions to bridge the traditional finance and web3 world. Mobilum's core mission is to make cryptocurrencies more accessible, spendable and ubiquitous in our daily lives

is a financial technology company providing various payments and banking solutions to bridge the traditional finance and web3 world. Mobilum's core mission is to make cryptocurrencies more accessible, spendable and ubiquitous in our daily lives Pentagon Games is a ZkEVM chain game publisher powering XR metaverse through deep learning and Web3. Their vision is to create immersive experiences that go beyond traditional gaming, incorporating elements of AI, AR, VR, and ZK Proof EVM blockchain technology to offer a truly integrated and interactive environment for players.

is a ZkEVM chain game publisher powering XR metaverse through deep learning and Web3. Their vision is to create immersive experiences that go beyond traditional gaming, incorporating elements of AI, AR, VR, and ZK Proof EVM blockchain technology to offer a truly integrated and interactive environment for players. GT-Protocol is a Web3 AI execution technology that provides users with access to CeFi, DeFi, and NFT crypto markets through an all-in-one conversational AI interface. Additional sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates. Key Dates to Remember HackaTRON S7 Submission Period: July 25 - Oct 8

Judging & Community Voting Period: Oct 24 - Oct 31

Winners Announcement: Nov 13

Demo Week: Nov 18 - Nov 22

Projects on Mainnet: Dec 3 Successful HackaTRON S7 Launch Party at Bitcoin 2024 Nashville On July 25th, The Vu Nashville, located at the iconic Movie Studio, hosted the HackaTRON Season 7 Launch Party. This event marked the commencement of HackaTRON Season 7, immersing attendees in the vibrant, cyberpunk world of TRON. The unforgettable evening featured live music, a DJ, and three hours of complimentary drinks and light bites. Guests also had the exclusive opportunity to explore the TRON merch shop. Special thanks to the HackaTRON Season 7 sponsors for making this event possible. Join Us in Shaping the Future To learn more about HackaTRON Season 7 prizes and rules and to register, please visit HackaTRON S7 . About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of July 2024, it has over 244 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 8 billion total transactions, and over $20 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Yeweon Park press@tron.network Contact Details Yeweon Park press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/ TRON DAO Media Channels VISIT TWITTER VISIT YOUTUBE



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



