The Sacramento Municipal Utility District's long-duration battery energy storage project in partnership with ESS Tech, Inc. has been awarded a $10 million grant from the California Energy Commission to demonstrate the capability of iron flow battery technology. From ESS News While most long-duration energy storage (LDES) technologies are still early stage, flow batteries have already had significant commercial success due to their long cycle life, excellent recyclability, and low fire risk. In one of the biggest developments in the field, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), the ...

