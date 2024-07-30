AiCuris Anti-infective Cures AG announced today the appointment of Cynthia Wat, MD as Chief Medical Officer, effective July 1, 2024. Dr. Wat is a highly accomplished pharmaceutical physician with over 25 years of experience in delivering novel treatments to patients with infectious diseases. Her proven track record of designing and executing successful clinical development strategies from early to late-stage development and through market licensure, will benefit the company as it prepares to advance its Phase 3 product candidate pritelivir towards market authorization. Pritelivir is AiCuris' innovative therapeutic candidate inhibiting HSV replication which is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of acyclovir-resistant HSV infections in immunocompromised patients. As part of her role, Dr. Wat will be responsible for the management and global development of AiCuris' clinical pipeline of innovative therapeutic candidates aiming to improve the lives of immune compromised patients.

AiCuris also provided an update on further leadership team changes. Holger Zimmermann, PhD, has stepped down from his position as Chief Research and Development Officer to pursue other opportunities. Dr. Zimmermann was part of the spin-out in 2006 which became AiCuris, served as AiCuris CEO from 2015 to April 2023 and was key contributor in the discovery and development of letermovir which was out-licensed to MSD in 2012 and is currently marketed as PREVYMIS

"As we complete patient enrollment in our pivotal Phase 3 study with pritelivir in the first half of 2025, Cynthia's extensive experience in product filing and negotiating with global health authorities will be vital to rapidly and successfully position our lead candidate for commercialization," said Larry Edwards, CEO of AiCuris. "I am looking forward to working with Cynthia as we continue to execute on our mission of providing multiple therapeutic solutions for immunocompromised patients in a more efficient and effective manner. On behalf of the AiCuris team, I also would like to sincerely thank Holger for his invaluable support since the inception of the company and his contributions over the years. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors."

"Joining AiCuris presents a unique opportunity to rapidly and effectively deliver innovative therapies to immunocompromised individuals. The company is one of the few private biotech companies that successfully developed a commercial-stage drug that is improving the lives of thousands of seriously ill patients. Its differentiated pipeline candidates hold the potential to deliver substantial value and life-saving treatments to vulnerable patient populations where simple infections can pose serious threats. I am eager to contribute to these efforts together with the AiCuris team and to expedite the path toward product approval, ensuring that critical medical needs are met and that vulnerable patients receive the care they urgently require," added Cynthia Wat, MD

Cynthia Wat joins AiCuris from her most recent position as a Pharmaceutical Consultant and Director at ID Pharma Consultancy Ltd. With more than 25 years of extensive global drug development experience, she has held leadership and managerial roles for licensed products Fuzeon, Pegasys, and Tamiflu at Roche that included pivotal registration trials and multiple filing activities. As a recognized expert in infectious diseases and hepatitis, Dr. Wat has a proven track record for creating and successfully implementing novel clinical trial designs and clinical development strategies for chronic Hepatitis B, COVID-19, and other respiratory viruses and is experienced in a broad range of modalities, small molecules, biologics, RNA therapeutics including antisense oligonucleotides and predictive biomarker research. Additionally, she is a strong collaborator with health authorities, and has provided recommendations to NICE and other regulators in her role at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine. Dr. Wat holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from St. Mary's Hospital Medical School, Imperial College, London, a Diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine (FPM) and is a Member of the Royal College of Physicians (MRCP).

About AiCuris

AiCuris is meeting the needs of the growing population of immunocompromised people who require precise therapies to effectively treat infection. Our flagship product, PREVYMIS, marketed by our partner MSD, prevents CMV in a defined group of transplant recipients. Our pivotal Phase 3 candidate pritelivir aims to address recurrent and resistant HSV infections in a broad population of patients with weakened immune systems. For immunocompromised people, an otherwise manageable infection can mean life or death. AiCuris, with its expertise and growing pipeline, is committed to providing therapeutic solutions for them now and in the future.

