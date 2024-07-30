Envision Energy Secures Battery Storage Project Deal with Field

LONDON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, is delighted to announce their latest Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project with Field, a renewable energy infrastructure business operating in the UK and EU.

Envision Energy will supply Field Whitebirk, a consented 50 MWh battery storage project located in Blackburn, England, with the hardware and equipment required to build the battery storage system onsite. The business secured an agreement with Field following a competitive tender process which aimed to identify a scalable, strategic partner.

The new agreement is part of a long-term partnership aimed at growing Envision Energy's Energy Storage division and the deployment of BESS in the UK and Mainland Europe.

The Whitebirk project will participate in the Capacity Market and is designed to support all major ESO revenue streams.

Mark Walton-Hayfield, Senior Director for Energy Storage in the UK and Ireland at Envision Energy, said : "We are proud that our advanced BESS solutions have been recognised by Field for their exceptional standards in safety, reliability and technical capability. We are excited to bring our Tier 1 technology to Whitebirk whilst continuing to collaborate and partner with Field more broadly and make a significant contribution to the global energy transition."

Ben Saward, Vice President for Supply Chain and Procurement at Field, said : "Envision Energy's product and expertise helped them progress swiftly through a thorough, competitive tender process and we're pleased to be working with them on Field Whitebirk. When operational, the site will join our network of UK battery storage sites in balancing increasingly intermittent energy supplies across the grid to bolster energy security, bring down costs to consumers and decarbonise the power sector by 2030."

This initiative not only underscores Envision Energy's expertise in deploying high-capacity energy storage system solutions but also its commitment to providing sustainable and innovative energy solutions that empower clients on their journey to net zero.

About Envision:

Envision Energy is a world-leading green technology company that provides renewable energy solutions for global enterprises, governments, and institutions. Encompassing three major business sectors - Smart Wind Turbines, Energy Storage, and Green Hydrogen Solutions, Envision Energy collaboratively constructs comprehensive solutions for energy transformation. It also manages Envision-Hongshan Carbon-Neutral Fund and owns Envision Racing Formula E team, who won the Formula E Teams' Championship in 2023.

With its contribution to the global green energy transition, Envision Energy is listed as a "Green Giant" in TIME "2024 Time 100 Most Influential Companies" list. Envision Energy has also received several accolades for its sustainability performance, including the EcoVadis Gold Medal and a place on the CDP "A-List". It was also recognized in Fortune's "Change the World" list and ranked among the top 10 smartest companies by the MIT Technology Review.

Today, Envision Energy leverages its global network of R&D and engineering centers across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, USA, UAE, Singapore, China and more to continuously lead global green technology development. Envision Energy joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and committed to achieving the "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" in 2021. It has achieved carbon neutrality across its global operations by 2022 and will achieve carbon neutrality throughout its value chain by 2028.

About Field:

Field develops, builds and operates the renewable infrastructure we need to reach net zero -?starting with battery storage. Our battery storage sites provide clean energy when and where it's needed most.

This creates a more reliable, flexible and greener energy system that provides greater energy security and helps countries across Europe move on from expensive fossil fuels.

In the UK, our portfolio of battery sites are already helping to decarbonise the electricity grid, and we are already developing further projects across Europe.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747745/NEW_Envision_Tag_Line.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-secures-battery-storage-project-deal-with-field-302207845.html