AliveDx Announces Turnkey Solution for Precise, Automated Autoimmune Diagnostics

CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveDx, a global in vitro diagnostics company that aims to transform patient care, today announced LumiQ - an innovative, automated immunofluorescence assay (IFA) solution. With this portfolio expansion, AliveDx can offer customers a differentiating, end-to-end [turnkey] solution for autoimmune diagnostics with LumiQ IFA and groundbreaking MosaiQ® planar microarray technology.

"The addition of LumiQ is a logical and important step in our commitment to transform patient care through faster and more precise diagnosis," stated Manuel O. Méndez, CEO of AliveDx. "Our customers are looking for partners to support them along the full autoimmune diagnostic pathway, and IFA is a key step in that workflow - today we are proud to be able to honour that commitment."

IFA is recognized as a gold standard for the detection of anti-nuclear antibodies (ANA) when screening for the presence of autoimmune diseases.

LumiQ offers laboratories a powerful tool to enhance their diagnostic capabilities while improving efficiency and reliability. LumiQ automates every step of the IFA workflow including slide preparation and image capture in an all-in-one solution that increases walkaway time. The solution provides recommendations for a positive and negative classification as well as pattern interpretation with an excellent level of confidence - aiding specialists in reading IFA results and contributing to improved consistency and reduced human error.

MosaiQ, our multiplexed, fully automated planar microarray platform complements LumiQ for a comprehensive autoimmune diagnosis and vice versa. Both platforms offer high-throughput and automation to address the growing expectations for laboratory efficiency.

About AliveDx

At AliveDx, our mission is to empower diagnostic insights, transform patient care, and innovate for life. With over 30 years in in-vitro diagnostics, we aim to advance the future of diagnostics worldwide. We prioritize the health of patients and create innovative solutions that enable laboratories and clinicians to shorten the time to diagnosis. Our brands aim to create both economical and clinical value. We achieve this by simplifying laboratory workflows and delivering fast and accurate results that streamline clinical decision-making. At AliveDx, we innovate for life. We collaborate with laboratorians, clinicians, patient advocacy groups, academic institutions, and industry partners. When we feel 'alive', we do more than just live. Feeling alive is giving purpose, meaning and energy to our communities, our work and ourselves.

About the MosaiQ platform?

MosaiQ® is a fully automated high-throughput platform that streamlines multiplex testing for Autoimmune, Allergy, and beyond. This intuitive platform delivers fast and accurate results using advanced microarray panels to rapidly detect and identify disease markers-maximizing workflow efficiencies, simplifying pathways, and helping shorten time to diagnosis.

For more information about AliveDx and its IVD solutions, please visit www.alivedx.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

©AliveDx Suisse SA. 2024. The AliveDx logo, AliveDx, MosaiQ and LumiQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of AliveDx group companies in various jurisdictions. Menus and capabilities are subject to change. Not all methods may be available in all territories. Subject to regulatory clearance.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alivedx-announces-turnkey-solution-for-precise-automated-autoimmune-diagnostics-302209676.html