



TOKYO, July 30, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will initiate the commercial deployment of New Radio-Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) across three frequency bands---Sub-6 (3.7GHz and 4.5GHz bands) and millimeter-wave (28GHz band)---for high-speed transmissions connecting two 5G base stations and simultaneously transmitting/receiving across multiple frequencies supported by these stations.From August 1, the technology will offer Japan's fastest download speeds, up to 6.6Gbps,(1) using 5G Standalone (SA) architecture. These features will initially be available in specific zones within the 5G SA coverage areas in Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture,(2) with plans for a gradual expansion.Standalone (SA) mode is an optional 5G service for certain smartphones and other mobile devices under a 5G service contract. Utilization requires a 5G SA subscription, a compatible device, and a compatible SIM card. Services must be used within a 5G SA coverage area.In December 2021, DOCOMO began offering 5G SA services, and from August 2022 combines one of two Sub-6 frequencies with the millimeter-wave band to deliver maximum download speeds of 4.9Gbps and upload speeds of 1.1Gbps. With this latest development, both Sub-6 frequencies will be combined with the millimeter-wave band for even faster transmission speeds.Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to broaden its range of millimeter-wave band-compatible devices and extend service coverage in response to customer needs, with the goal of providing customers with enhanced convenience and quality of life.(1) The stated speeds are the maximums for sending and receiving under a 5G SA contract. These do not represent actual speeds, which may vary based on the communication environment and network congestion. Please visit: www.docomo.ne.jp/service/5g_sa/ (Only available in Japanese)(2) For more details, please visit: www.docomo.ne.jp/service/5g_sa/ (Only available in Japanese)(3) Compatible via software update. Please visit: www.docomo.ne.jp/support/update_procedure/ (Only available in Japanese)About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 89 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations.https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/