In its latest monthly column for pv magazine, SolarPower Europe explains how several European countries are moving away from support schemes for injections and towards the adoption of time-variant supply tariffs, which play a crucial role in reducing daily price fluctuations. This shift challenges the traditional business case for rooftop PV, which often relies on maximizing grid injections. After two incredible years of growth in 2022 and 2023, rooftop photovoltaic (PV) systems are set to maintain a robust annual growth rate of 6-9% in the years ahead. However, despite this consistent rise, rooftop ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...