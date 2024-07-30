3Aware Welcomes Prashant Thumma as First Chief Technology Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / 3Aware, a leader in real-time surveillance and data solutions for medical technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Prashant Thumma as its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Thumma brings a wealth of experience in technology leadership and innovation, poised to drive 3Aware's strategic growth.

Thumma joins 3Aware with a distinguished career in health information technology. In his most recent role as Platform Architecture Senior Director at Teladoc Health, he led initiatives to enhance platform architecture and optimize operations. Previously, as Chief Architect and VP at Seven Bridges Genomics, he was instrumental in developing the company's multi-tenant bioinformatics platform and population analytics products. Mr. Thumma's extensive experience spans various leadership roles at Aetna (CVS Health), Barracuda, and Progress Software, where he demonstrated his expertise in cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and regulatory compliance. His work at Seven Bridges included overseeing multi-cloud operations, maintaining essential certifications such as FedRAMP and ISO 27001, and driving innovations in bioinformatics and chronic disease management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Prashant to the 3Aware team," said Bill Moss, CEO of 3Aware. "His leadership and technical expertise are distinguished; we are confident that he will drive our mission forward, leveraging aiSurveillance technology to improve healthcare outcomes and streamline our operations."

Thumma's strategic vision and innovative approach to enhancing technology-driven healthcare solutions support 3Aware's commitment to advancing patient-centric care and technological excellence. His experience in chronic disease management and customer engagement platforms directly aligns with 3Aware's vision of improving patient outcomes with advanced data solutions.

"I am excited to join 3Aware and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing health care through technology," said Prashant Thumma. "I look forward to working with the talented team at 3Aware to drive innovation, enhance our technological capabilities, and deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners."

With Prashant Thumma on board, 3Aware is well-positioned to lead the MedTech sector forward by contributing to 3Aware's journey towards becoming a global leader in real-time medical device surveillance.

About 3Aware:

3Aware minimizes the cost, time and risk of MedTech compliance, using AI to automate severely under-automated, mission-critical PMCF processes in a challenging regulatory environment. The aiSurveillance-powered, PMCF-optimized clinical workbench empowers clinical scientists to immediately formulate cohorts and efficiently adjudicate events for regulatory compliance purposes.

3Aware enables compliance at a fraction of the time, cost and risk of status quo approaches.

3Aware data content currently covers tens of thousands of devices explicitly tied to the experience of millions of patients and is consistently growing.

Proven AI capabilities facilitate the mining, interpretation and structuring of critical information buried in unstructured provider notes.

The 3Aware platform enables analysts to immediately and directly access the distilled content they need to apply their expertise - in a clinical workbench optimized for Post-Market Clinical Follow-up.

Learn more at 3aware.ai/preview.

