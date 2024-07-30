Neurosurgery Market to Reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2034, Growth at CAGR 4.5% | Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increasing prevalence of conditions such as brain tumors, epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease is boosting the demand for neurosurgical interventions.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The neurosurgery market was projected to attain US$ 4.2 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 4.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 6.8 billion.

There is a growing trend towards minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques that offer reduced recovery times and lower risks of complications. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in neurosurgery is improving precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes.

Advances in genomics and personalized medicine are enabling tailored treatment plans based on individual patient profiles, leading to more effective neurosurgical interventions. The rise of telemedicine is facilitating remote consultations and follow-up care, making neurosurgery more accessible to patients in remote or underserved areas.

There is an increasing emphasis on improving patient safety, reducing surgical errors, and enhancing postoperative care, which is driving innovation in neurosurgical practices. Continued innovation in neurosurgical devices and techniques, such as advanced neurostimulation devices and next-generation imaging technologies, presents new market opportunities.

Strategic collaborations between healthcare providers, technology companies, and research institutions can lead to the development of cutting-edge solutions and expanded market reach. Growing awareness about neurological disorders and advancements in neurosurgery is likely to drive demand for advanced treatment options and increase market growth.

The establishment and expansion of specialized neurosurgery centers and clinics can enhance access to advanced treatments and contribute to market growth. The increasing number of traumatic brain injuries due to accidents and sports-related incidents is driving demand for neurosurgical procedures.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Continued improvements in neuroimaging technologies, such as functional MRI (fMRI) and diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), are enhancing the ability to diagnose and plan neurosurgical interventions.

Development of advanced surgical tools, such as high-precision lasers and navigation systems, is improving surgical accuracy and patient outcomes.

The increasing emphasis on neurorehabilitation and postoperative care is driving demand for comprehensive neurosurgical services.

Growing investments in research and development are leading to the discovery of new treatments and technologies in neurosurgery.

Market Trends for Neurosurgery

By product type, the neuro interventional devices segment is expected to boost the growth of the neurosurgery market. Continuous innovations and advancements in neurointerventional technology, such as improved catheter designs and enhanced imaging techniques, are enhancing the effectiveness and precision of these devices.

The rising incidence of neurovascular conditions such as aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, and ischemic strokes is driving the demand for neurointerventional procedures. Neurointerventional devices facilitate minimally invasive procedures, which offer reduced recovery times, fewer complications, and shorter hospital stays compared to traditional surgical methods.

On the basis of indication type, the brain cancer segment is expected to augment the market growth. The rising number of brain cancer cases, including both primary brain tumors and metastatic brain tumors, is leading to a higher demand for neurosurgical interventions.

Neurosurgery Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period? 2024-2034 Base Year? 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 4.2 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 6.8 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.5 % No. of Pages 142 Pages Segments covered By Product Type, By Indication Type, By End-user, By Region

Global Market for Neurosurgery: Regional Outlook

North America

North America is home to numerous advanced healthcare facilities with cutting-edge neurosurgical technologies and equipment.

The region's extensive network of hospitals and specialized neurosurgery centers ensures high accessibility to advanced care.

The growing prevalence of neurological disorders such as brain tumors, epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease is driving the demand for neurosurgical procedures.

Asia Pacific

Increased investments in healthcare facilities are leading to the adoption of advanced neurosurgical technologies and equipment.

Adoption of advanced neurosurgical technologies, such as robotics, minimally invasive techniques, and high-definition imaging, is improving surgical precision and outcomes.

The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in diagnostic and surgical tools is enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of neurosurgical procedures.

Neurosurgery Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the neurosurgery market is characterized by a diverse and dynamic environment with several key players, each contributing to the market's growth and innovation.

The competition is driven by advancements in technology, increasing demand for advanced neurosurgical procedures, and the need for effective treatment solutions. The following companies are well known participants in the neurosurgery market:

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Elekta

Aleva Neurotherapeutics

Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd.

Brainlab

adeor Medical AG

LivaNova plc

B. Braun

Optofine Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Wallaby Medical LLC

Terumo Medical Corporation

Integra LifeSciences

Stryker Tech

Key Developments

In 2023, NeuroOne Medical Technologies introduced the OneRF Ablation System, a thin-film, sEEG-guided radiofrequency (RF) system designed for functional neurosurgical procedures. This innovative system is capable of creating RF lesions in nervous tissue while providing temperature control and recording electrical activity.

In the same year, IIT Delhi, in collaboration with AIIMS New Delhi, unveiled a standalone Deep Learning System for neurosurgery at the 16th IITD Open House program. This system is designed to train and evaluate neurosurgeons in microscopic techniques, including endoscopic skills, micro-drilling, and micro-suturing.

Neurosurgery Market Segmentation

Product Type

Neuro Interventional Devices

Neuroendoscopes

Neurosurgical Drills

Radiosurgery Systems

Dura Substitutes

Neurosurgical Ablation Devices

Neurosurgery Instruments

Indication Type

Brain Cancer

Spine and Skull base Tumors

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Craniofacial Trauma

Parkinson's disease

Tourette's syndrome

Others (Craniosynostosis, etc.)

End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Academic and Specialized Neurological Institutes, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

