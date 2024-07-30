Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.: Eagle Plains Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at Theory Copper-Gold Project in the Toodoggone District

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) or ("Eagle Plains") has completed a property wide, high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at it's 9156 ha Theory Copper-Gold project, located in the Toodoggone Mining District of British Columbia. Precision GeoSurveys was contracted for the survey and collected approximately 1000 line kilometers of data at 100m line spacing. Geophysics at this scale has never been completed on the project and will serve as an excellent foundation to begin evaluating the property and plan future work. The survey will also cover the 520 ha Gold Mountain Project, located ~3 kilometers east of the main Theory claim block. Interpretation of the results will begin once final deliverables are received from the contractor. The program is being managed by Terralogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC.

The Theory project is considered to be highly prospective for both epithermal gold and copper-gold porphyry deposits. The property is owned 100% by Eagle Plains, with 122 hectares of the property subject to an underlying 0.5% Net Smelter Royalty held by a third party.

Theory Project Highlights

Large contiguous land position

Located in highly prospective Toodoggone Copper & Gold Mining District

Multiple occurrences of low-sulphidation quartz-carbonate gold-silver veins

Presence of argillic and propylitic hydrothermal alteration

Favourable geological setting including a significant extent of the "Red-Line" unconformity

Last significant exploration was 1988 with no modern geophysics or drilling

See Theory Project Webpage here

The 9156 ha Theory Property is located in northern BC within the Toodoggone Mining District. The district is endowed with both epithermal gold and porphyry copper-gold deposits, most notably the past producing Kemess Mine owned by Centerra Gold. The Omineca Resource Road provides access to the region from Mackenzie, BC. Recent road upgrades completed in 2023 by Thesis Gold on their Lawyers-Ranch Project brought road access to within 8 kms of the Theory property.

Geology in the Theory region is primarily comprised of lower Jurassic Hazelton Group volcanics which unconformably overlie late Triassic Takla Group volcanics. The entire package of rocks is intruded by late Triassic and early Jurassic stocks. The majority of the Theory property encompasses the highly prospective Jurassic-Triassic unconformity (~200 Ma), termed by the BC Geologic Survey as the 'Red-Line', which is known to have a high spatial correlation to many of the known deposits throughout the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone.

Although exploration within the property boundaries by previous operators has been intermittent since the mid-60's and regional government surveys are limited, encouraging mineralization and alteration commonly associated with both epithermal and porphyry systems has been documented.

Exploration success in the area has been highlighted by the recent announcement by Thesis Gold at their Lawyers-Ranch Project of a combined Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 4.0 Moz and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 727 Koz at respective grades of 1.51 and 1.82 g/t AuEq. (Thesis Gold, May 1, 2024 News Release)

In late 2023 Eagle Plains acquired the property through staking and third-party agreements. Detailed compilation and interpretation of available data from historical work programs is ongoing and, combined with the results from the airborne survey, will lead to recommendations for future work.

The Theory project is available for option and Eagle Plains is actively seeking partners.

Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person but form a basis for ongoing work on the subject properties. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the "Qualified Person" under N.I. 43-101.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout; Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") was listed on May 24, 2023, and holds a diverse portfolio of royalty assets throughout western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2023 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $38M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Eagle Plains

"C.C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo"

President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Mike Labach at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: mgl@eagleplains.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com