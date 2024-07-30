Mount Street Group (Mount Street), a leading global provider of third-party loan servicing and credit asset management services, has appointed Deborah Schiavo as the new managing director of U.S. client relationship management. Schiavo is a seasoned commercial real estate (CRE) leader with extensive management and operational experience. Her professional background includes loan servicing and asset management, loan closing, workouts and restructurings, and commercial mortgage loan securitization.

In this role, Schiavo will lead and manage U.S. client relations with a focus on client retention and organic growth. She will report to Dean Wheeler and will be based in the greater NYC area.

"We are excited to have Deb join the senior leadership team of Mount Street's growing U.S. platform. Deb's deep servicing and asset management experience from an investment banking and debt fund managers perspective will further enhance our ability to deliver real value to our clients," said Dean Wheeler, managing director and head of Mount Street's U.S. operations.

Most recently, Schiavo served as managing director of loan operations at Affinius Capital (formerly Square Mile Capital), a global CRE asset management firm, where she established a dedicated loan asset management function and was responsible for overseeing CRE loan servicing for a complex $6 billion portfolio of mortgage debt, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. She was instrumental in building the firm's reputation.

Prior to her role at Affinius Capital, Schiavo was a commercial real estate asset manager in the structured products group at Morgan Stanley, a global financial services firm, where she managed a $3 billion portfolio of CRE loans. Schiavo joined Morgan Stanley from Cohen Financial, a national real estate capital services firm, where she was managing director of debt advisory services. Before Cohen Financial, Deb also held various CRE finance positions at J.P.Morgan (formerly Bear, Stearns Co.), Smith Barney and PaineWebber.

Schiavo has been active in several industry initiatives. She was a member of the first class to receive the Mortgage Banker Association's Commercial Certified Mortgage Servicer (CCMS) designation in 2013.

"I am thrilled to be joining such an energetic team and globally recognized firm that consistently delivers best-in-class, high touch servicing and asset management customized to address client needs," said Schiavo. "I look forward to working with Dean and all of the talented employees at Mount Street U.S."

About Mount Street

Founded in 2013, Mount Street is the largest third-party CRE loan servicer in Europe with more than $166.2 billion of assets under management and more than 200 employees across the globe. Mount Street has won several awards, including the European Loan Servicer of the Year award, which the company won seven of the eight years of the award's existence, and the 2024 HFM Europe Best outsourced provider award won jointly with HSBC.

Mount Street U.S. was established in 2019 and is responsible for a $32.6 billion primary servicing portfolio and is named special servicer on $8 billion of CMBS loans. Looking to double its CRE loan servicing assets under management by 2026, Mount Street's U.S. leadership has implemented an aggressive growth strategy and is currently expanding its senior leadership and loan servicing team.

More information about Mount Street is available at https://mountstreet.com/.

