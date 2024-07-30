These are 283 renewable projects for 28 GW, 66% of the 428 that started the process, and 70% after undergoing modifications to meet various conditions, particularly of an environmental nature. From pv magazine Spain A total of 428 renewable generation projects had initiated the process with the intention of obtaining the necessary Administrative Construction Authorization, but only 321 obtained a favorable Environmental Impact Statement, and in 70% of the cases with mandatory conditions to be fulfilled in order to be able to proceed. Some 37,000 MW of renewable energy - including around 30 GW ...

