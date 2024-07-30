AirIQ, Inc.: AirIQ and UScellular Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance IoT Solutions

AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in IoT-based asset management solutions since 1997, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with UScellular, a leading telecommunications provider in the United States known for its reliable and expansive network.

This partnership leverages AirIQ's expertise in IoT Solutions and UScellular's extensive and reliable network to offer customers unparalleled connectivity and innovative solutions. Together, the companies aim to provide businesses with superior tools to monitor, manage, and optimize their fleet and asset operations, leading to increased efficiency and reduced costs.

This collaboration will integrate AirIQ's IoT Solutions capabilities with UScellular's reliable network services, offering businesses a seamless experience in managing their assets. The key benefits of this partnership include enhanced connectivity by leveraging UScellular's extensive network to ensure uninterrupted service and data access and increased operational efficiency by enabling businesses to make data-driven decisions, improve productivity, and reduce operational costs.

"This partnership with UScellular will provide access to UScellular's channel sales representatives to bring our advanced fleet management solutions to a wider audience," said Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ. "Together, we will deliver a comprehensive solution that meets the dynamic needs of businesses across an expanded market that has not been accessible to AirIQ in the past," continued Mr. Robb.

Looking ahead, AirIQ and UScellular plan to continue enhancing their joint offerings, with upcoming initiatives aimed at further integrating their technologies and expanding their reach. Both companies are dedicated to driving innovation in the fleet management and IoT connectivity space, ensuring that their customers remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

About AirIQ

AirIQ (TSXV:IQ) was founded in 1997 and is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. AirIQ's solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The Company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. AirIQ solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets. For additional information on AirIQ please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "hope", "goal", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

