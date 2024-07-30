Cybermedia Technologies Appoints Joel Willett as CEO

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Cybermedia Technologies (CTEC), a leading provider of digital transformation and cloud-based software development solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joel Willett as the new Chief Executive Officer. Prior to his role with CTEC, Mr. Willett was CEO of Sayres Defense, a services provider to the U.S. Navy, and an Operating Partner with a private equity fund. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Intelligence Community, and the National Security Council, where he served in the White House Situation Room.





Joel Willett, CEO, Cybermedia Technologies (CTEC)





This appointment follows a strategic investment from Main Street Capital Corporation (Main Street) just over a year ago. This investment represented a significant milestone for CTEC and set the stage for accelerated growth and enhanced market presence.

"I am excited to lead CTEC during this transformative period," said Willett. "Our federal clients are navigating a rapidly evolving technology landscape, and we are positioned to greatly expand the support we provide to missions across defense, homeland security, and federal civilian agencies."

"We are excited to partner with CTEC and support their growth journey. Their expertise in digital transformation and cloud-based software development will continue to be an asset in the federal market," said David Magdol, Chief Investment Officer and President at Main Street. "Together, we will unlock new opportunities and drive value for U.S. government customers."

About CTEC

CTEC is a leading provider of digital transformation and cloud-based software development solutions. With a proven track record of delivering innovative and scalable solutions, CTEC empowers mission managers and government agencies to navigate the evolving digital landscape and unlock their full potential. Their team of experts combines deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technologies to drive digital excellence and fuel mission achievement.

About Main Street

Main Street is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one-stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy.

