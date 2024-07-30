SKYX Platforms Corp.: SKYX Announces a Collaboration with Home Depot for its Advanced and Smart Plug & Play Products for both Retail and Professional Segments

SKYX will Offer a Variety of its Advanced and Smart Plug & Play Products including Retrofit Kits, Smart Light Fixtures, Smart Ceiling Fans, Ceiling Outlet Receptacles, Recessed Lights and More

MIAMI, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with over 94 issued and pending patents in the U.S. and globally, and which owns over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become smart, safe, and advanced as the new standard, announced today a collaboration with world leading home improvement retailer, Home Depot, for its advanced and smart plug & play products.



SKYX will offer a variety of its Advanced and Smart Plug & Play Products including Retrofit Kits, Smart Light Fixtures, Smart Ceiling Fans, Ceiling Outlet Receptacles, and Recessed Lights among others. A large assortment of these advanced and smart products is expected to be offered on Home Depot's website in the next coming months, while some advanced and smart plug & play retrofit kit products are expected to arrive in select stores and online to be offered as a fixture upgrade.

Steve Schmidt President of SKYX Platform said: "We are truly excited that we are collaborating with the world leading home improvement company Home Depot. Our technology offers a variety of products for both retail and professional segments; therefore, I view this collaboration as a tremendous growth opportunity for us that can have a significant impact on our business".

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: "We are excited to work together with Home Depot, a global leader in retail and professional industries. We strongly believe that this opportunity will have a significant effect on our business and market penetration for both our retail and professional sales channels".

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 94 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns over 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/or follow us on LinkedIn.

