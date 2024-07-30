Scientist.com hosts webinar series exploring the fundamentals of neural networks and the latest applications of large language models in biopharma

Scientist.com, the leading biopharma research platform, today announced the launch of a multipart webinar series featuring a panel of experts discussing the application of AI in the life sciences. The series will include presentations from Chris Petersen, Founder and CTO of Scientist.com, along with speakers from Certis Oncology, Private AI, and more.

"Much like the introduction of the personal computer in the 1980s and the Internet in the 1990s, AI technologies of the 2020s offer an unprecedented opportunity to improve nearly every aspect of a business's operations," said Chris Petersen, Founder and CTO of Scientist.com. "This webinar series will help anyone understand the basics behind implementing AI in the life sciences."

The first four episodes of the series offer an educational exploration of large language models (LLMs), covering the fundamental principles of neural networks and the methodologies by which language models use numerical representations of language to interpret and generate human-like text. Subsequent episodes will examine how biopharma companies are leveraging these technologies to transform the industry and achieve enhanced outcomes.

To register for upcoming webinars or access previous ones, visit https://www.bigmarker.com/series/2024-ai-innovation/series_details. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 9:00 AM PT.

To learn how to buy or sell research services and products through Scientist.com, visit https://scientist.com

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the life science industry's leading AI-enabled digital platform for scientific research. The platform simplifies drug research, saving time and money, providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies, and ensuring that researchers and suppliers adhere to internal and external compliance requirements. Scientist.com operates private research platforms for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, over 100 biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Visit Scientist.com to learn more.

