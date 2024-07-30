Avant Technologies, Inc.: Avant Technologies Opens Equity Line with GHS Investments as Company Explores Expansion into Additional Technologies

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:AVAI) ("Avant"), an emerging technology company developing solutions in artificial intelligence (AI) data center infrastructure, today announced that it has entered an Equity Financing Agreement ("Investment Agreement") with GHS Investments (GHS). Pursuant to the Investment Agreement, GHS has agreed to purchase up to $20 million in registered common stock. The timing and amounts of the purchases will be determined at the sole discretion of Avant.

Avant's Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth L. Waggoner, said of the Investment Agreement, "This relationship with GHS serves as an insurance policy, of sorts, as we continue our efforts to deliver infrastructure solutions to AI and big data companies, organizations, and institutions. It also covers us as we begin to explore broadening our footprint in the technology sector beyond AI.

"Our expectation is to attract institutional investors as we present our plan to expand into other technologies, including the biotechnology sector to high-level investors. The equity line from GHS offers Avant the necessary capital should it become necessary. We appreciate the confidence that GHS has placed in Avant and our future in the technology industry."

GHS is a leading private investment and management group providing financial solutions for high-potential small-cap companies. GHS has made investments into multiple successful portfolio companies in the small cap space that are seeking capital to measurably grow and scale their existing businesses to take advantage of emerging market sectors.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is at the forefront of AI innovation, specializing in the development and deployment of advanced data processing solutions. With a focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AI and machine learning, Avant serves a diverse range of industries, driving progress and efficiency through state-of-the-art technology.

More information about Avant can be found at https://avanttechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

