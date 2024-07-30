CORAS Awarded Contract With the Naval Air Systems Command PMA 299 for MH-60 Multi Aircraft Mission Readiness

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / CORAS Federal, a FedRAMP High Software as a Service (SaaS), is proud to announce a contract with the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) MH-60 Multi-Mission Helicopters Program Office (PMA-299) to support MH-60 Multi Aircraft Mission Readiness.

CORAS logo

CORAS logo

"We are proud to support PMA-299 by deploying CORAS to deliver Driver Trees for MH-60 Aircraft Mission Readiness," said CORAS President Dan Naselius. "Working side by side with our customers is how we understand their unique program processes, needs, and complex challenges. Our CORAS Customer Success team collaborates to build insights into forecasting, demand management, and inventory management activities. CORAS Driver Trees capture analysis, foster deeper connections between data collections and the Readiness Cell, and use predictive analysis and AI automations to drive continual process improvement and data/resource readiness for PMA-299 and the warfighter."

ABOUT CORAS: CORAS is a proven Enterprise Decision Management SaaS platform that uses AI/natural language processing (NLP) and business analytics to provide real-time data and the decision navigation that leadership needs in a constant state of readiness. CORAS delivers core business processes, live reporting, and analysis to Program Offices, Program Executive Offices and other environments with complex, siloed data challenges. With no rip and replace requirements, CORAS is up and running in days, configured to work alongside existing programs to illuminate dark data, transform existing information, and provide real-time interaction and reporting.

CORAS SaaS FedRAMP High runs on the Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) and Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) and has Impact Level (IL) 4/5 controls built-in through AWS GovCloud. CORAS software can be purchased via GSA Schedule, NASA SEWP, SIBR/STTR, and multiple third parties including Carahsoft and AWS Public Sector Marketplace. www.coras.com

Contact Information

Rebecca Churchill

Churchill Communications & Marketing, LLC

rc@churchillcommunicationsllc.com

917-518-9789

Related Files

CORAS Driver Tree 2024 compressed final

CORAS Navy 2024 compressed doc.

SOURCE: CORAS

View the original press release on newswire.com.