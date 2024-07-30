Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights:
Net sales for the second quarter of 2024 increased by 267% to $36.8 million compared to $10.0 million from the same quarter one year ago.
Received a jury verdict in the Federal District Court for the Central District of California that found Samsung materially breached the Joint Development and License Agreement signed by the parties in November 2015. This verdict confirmed Samsung no longer has a license to Netlist's patent portfolio.
Won a $445 million damages award against Micron for willful infringement of Netlist's patents in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.
"During the second quarter we secured significant legal victories against Samsung and Micron," said Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong. "Over the last year, two juries have awarded Netlist $748 million in damages for the willful infringement of its patents. These awards underscore the tremendous value of the technology Netlist has created and its foundational role in generative artificial intelligence."
Net sales for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024 were $36.8 million, compared to net sales of $10.0 million for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023. Gross profit for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024 was $0.8 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.2 million for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.
Net sales for the six months ended June 29, 2024 were $72.6 million, compared to net sales of $19.0 million for the six months ended July 1, 2023. Gross profit for the six months ended June 29, 2024 was $1.5 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.8 million for the six months ended July 1, 2023.
Net loss for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024 was ($14.8) million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to a net loss of ($14.0) million in the same period of prior year, or ($0.06) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $1.1 million and $1.2 million for the quarters ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023, respectively.
Net loss for the six months ended June 29, 2024 was ($31.7) million, or ($0.12) per share, compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($29.8) million, or ($0.13) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $2.5 million and $2.3 million for the six months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023, respectively.
As of June 29, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $36.4 million, total assets were $55.6 million, working capital deficit was ($1.3) million, and stockholders' deficit was ($0.2) million.
Conference Call Information
C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, July 30, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.
About Netlist
Netlist is a leading innovator in memory and storage solutions, pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist has consistently driven innovation in the field of cutting-edge enterprise memory and storage, empowering businesses and industries to thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements.
(Tables Follow)
Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 29,
December 30,
2024
2023
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
23,806
$
40,445
Restricted cash
12,600
12,400
Accounts receivable, net
5,358
4,562
Inventories
8,206
12,031
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,178
441
Total current assets
53,148
69,879
Property and equipment, net
668
770
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,271
1,590
Other assets
469
560
Total assets
$
55,556
$
72,799
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
26,561
$
39,831
Revolving line of credit
4,591
3,844
Accrued payroll and related liabilities
1,321
1,346
Deferred revenue
17,624
-
Other current liabilities
4,353
2,569
Total current liabilities
54,450
47,590
Operating lease liabilities
930
1,213
Other liabilities
359
237
Total liabilities
55,739
49,040
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
258
254
Additional paid-in capital
315,128
307,328
Accumulated deficit
(315,569
)
(283,823
)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(183
)
23,759
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
55,556
$
72,799
Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 29,
July 1,
June 29,
July 1,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
$
36,835
$
10,026
$
72,642
$
19,047
Cost of sales(1)
36,062
9,787
71,154
18,248
Gross profit
773
239
1,488
799
Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)
2,369
2,255
4,810
4,556
Intellectual property legal fees
10,514
8,947
23,054
20,017
Selling, general and administrative(1)
2,966
3,325
6,082
6,355
Total operating expenses
15,849
14,527
33,946
30,928
Operating loss
(15,076
)
(14,288
)
(32,458
)
(30,129
)
Other income, net:
Interest income, net
257
277
634
333
Other income (expense), net
41
(16
)
79
(19
)
Total other income, net
298
261
713
314
Loss before provision for income taxes
(14,778
)
(14,027
)
(31,745
)
(29,815
)
Provision for income taxes
-
1
1
1
Net loss
$
(14,778
)
$
(14,028
)
$
(31,746
)
$
(29,816
)
Loss per common share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.13
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
256,571
240,382
255,751
237,752
(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of sales
$
45
$
53
$
66
$
71
Research and development
198
186
560
460
Selling, general and administrative
885
957
1,876
1,742
Total stock-based compensation
$
1,128
$
1,196
$
2,502
$
2,273
