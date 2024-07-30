Nascent Biotech, Inc.: Nascent Biotech Presents at the July Emerging Growth Conference

Nascent CEO-Sean Carrick-Discusses Phase I Results and Forward Clinical Strategy while laying out Investment Opportunity of the Company





Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing monoclonal antibodies targeting various cancer types, is pleased to provide an overview of the Company's presentation at The Emerging Growth Conference on July 18, 2024.

Click here to view the Company's entire presentation.

NBIO CEO, Sean Carrick, and other Biotechnology Innovators, were interviewed during the Emerging Biotechnology in a discussion lasting over 20 minutes.

Topics covered by Mr. Carrick included:

The history of NBIO and its lead asset, Pritumumab (PTB),

How PTB is being leveraged to target brain cancer first, with other cancer types to follow, including the $6.85 Bln Pancreatic Cancer market and the $26 Bln Colorectal Cancer market,

Clinical research results for PTB's concluded Phase I study,

The timeline and outlook for coming clinical research,

The opportunity NBIO presents for prospective investors given its de-risked investment profile.

The Emerging Growth Conference describes itself as an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

Mr. Carrick's presentation included a number of important ideas covering the Company and the opportunity it presents for investors, including:

Company History and Development

Nascent Biotech's its lead antibody was originally developed in the early 1980's in San Diego, California

The antibody, derived from a cancer patient, showed binding to various cancer types, including brain cancer.

Development continued in Japan, where Phase I and phase II trials were conducted, showing biological activity in brain cancer.

U.S. Development and Phase I Trials

The antibody was brought back to the U.S., re-engineered, and underwent pre-clinical work.

Phase I trials in the U.S. were completed a year ago and cleared to begin Phase II.

Focus on Brain Cancer

Brain cancer was chosen due to previous successful studies in Japan.

The target that PTB has an affinity for is shown to be present in virtually every hard tumor cancer, suggesting potential for broader applications.

Nascent plans include opening a second expanded access study to test PTB in other cancer types during Phase II.

Phase I Results

Nascent's U.S. Phase I trial was shown to be very safe at five ascending dose cohorts.

Highlighted case studies showed significant tumor shrinkage and improved quality of life in patients.

Phase II Study Design

Phase II studies have been cleared by the FDA to begin.

The study will include monotherapy, combination with chemotherapy, and combination with checkpoint inhibitors for recurrent glioblastomas with an additional arm focusing on newly diagnosed glioblastomas prior to chemo-radiation treatment.

Expanded access trials will focus on digestive cancers including pancreatic-which Nascent has Orphan Drug Designation for-and colon cancers due to their growing incidence.

Plans and Timelines

Manufacturing is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with Phase II trials beginning in Q1 of next year.

An expanded access trial to treat other cancers is planned for Q2.

The company emphasizes the need for funding to achieve these goals.

Management Team and Investment Opportunity

The management team is experienced and accomplished, with backgrounds in life sciences, cancer research, and corporate financing.

The lead asset (PTB) has shown safety in Phase I trials and is cleared for Phase II.

The company is fully reporting and has a history of timely filings for over 10 years.

In his closing comments, Mr. Carrick remarked, "This is a very important drug. Two independent studies have shown PTB to be safe and demonstrated its potential to shrink difficult to treat brain tumors. We have seen PTB shrink Tumors in early trials and are excited to begin Phase II, but we do need investment dollars in order to make that happen."

