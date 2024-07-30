Parallel to Develop 671-Bed Community Adjacent to Texas Tech University

New Development Offers Texas Tech University Students a Focus on Living and Learning in a Pedestrian Location Along the University Avenue Corridor

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, has recently gained zoning approvals on a 671-bed property located at 2413 S. 14th Street. The property will serve students attending Texas Tech University with pedestrian adjacency to the core of campus.

The project will offer a mix of unit types ranging from studios to five-bedroom units. The property will provide its residents with a modern, well-amenitized property focused on community and academics and is expected to open for the fall 2027 semester. Amenities will include a full-service smart market, influencer room, gaming lounge, walkup townhomes, pool and spa, outdoor kitchen, yoga room, and fitness space with the latest in modern equipment. In addition, there will be community spaces with multiple study areas, conference rooms, study pods, and a sky lounge overlooking the Texas Tech campus.

"We are thrilled to be moving forward with this development in Lubbock. We have always been big supporters of Texas Tech through our volunteer and advisory work with the Huckabee College of Architecture. We recently opened a Lubbock office and intend to bring our best version of a Parallel visioned, purpose-built student property to this fantastic location adjacent to campus," says David Pierce, principal of Parallel.

The development team for the project includes BOKA Powell Architects, Alison Royal Interiors, Parkhill, RLG Consulting Engineers and Teinert Construction serving as the General Contractor. For additional information, please visit https://www.parallel-co.com/developments.

About Parallel

Parallel is an Austin-based real estate development firm specializing in delivering complex mid-rise and high-rise urban infill multifamily and student housing developments on time and on budget in some of the nation's most competitive markets. To learn more, visit https://www.parallel-co.com/.

