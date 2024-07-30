JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / TCL Electronics, the world's Top 2 TV brand and Top 1 98-inch TV brand, proudly revealed the 115"X955 MAX Premium QD-Mini LED TV, its latest marvel in television technology. Combining awe-inspiring visuals, innovative features, and unparalleled user experience, this frontrunner model marks a new era in home entertainment.

If you were ever a "Young Sheldon' or perhaps still have a hidden tech geek inside, then you are going to be blown away by the latest high-tech features that have an attractive appeal for those with the most discerning tech taste or anyone who desires the finest in-home theater entertainment.

The new TCL Television has taken technological leaps with TCL's latest QLED technology providing over 20,000 local dimming zones, with over a billion colours generated with TCL's brand new quantum crystal material, ensuring effective light emission and colour accuracy.

Key Features of the TCL 115"X955 MAX Premium QD-Mini LED TV:

Quantum Dot Technology: The TV boasts a massive 115-inch screen that delivers mesmerizing visuals with 8K resolution. The TCL 115"X955 MAX Premium QD-Mini LED TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to achieve stunning color accuracy and vibrancy, ensuring every movie, soapie and sport is displayed with lifelike realism. TCL's QD-Mini LED combines the merits of QLED and OLED technologies, transforming the traditional backlight into lighting that is close to pixel-level precision. It also utilizes the world's leading QLED technology, offering contrast and color gamut comparable to OLED, while also providing higher peak brightness and a longer lifespan. This represents the future technology of large-screen displays.

20,000+ Local Dimming: With thousands of individually controlled Mini LEDs, this TV delivers precise local dimming and exceptional contrast, enhancing both dark scenes and bright highlights for a truly cinematic gaming experience.

144Hz Hi Refresh Rate: The high refresh rate provides a smooth experience providing a clear picture when watching movies - home theater redefined for everyday living.

HDR 5000 nits: With a peak brightness of 5,000 nits and an ultra-high contrast ratio of 50 million to 1, combined with precise light control ability, the deep darkness and vivid bright details of reality are presented to you as you watch your favourite channels.

Ultra-Slim Design: The perfect integration of high-end display technology and home art, creating a slim and integrated technological beauty. Hanging on the wall is a masterpiece of home decoration art.

AiPQ Processor Pro: This is an Al picture quality processor that perceives and thinks like a clever mind to capture every detail in the real world into its rich database and to perform simulation and optimization based on human recognition. It finally reproduces visual outputs based on vibrant color, excellent contrast, and crystal clarity as you see in the natural world.

Smart Features: The TV runs on TCL's latest smart platform, providing seamless access to a vast library of streaming services, apps, and games. With integrated voice control compatible with Google Assistant, users can effortlessly navigate and control their entertainment experience.

T-screen Ultra: The liquid crystal layer adopts nanoscale bionic technology. Polyimide is added to the liquid crystal molecules to form a sphenoidal microstructure, which accurately controls the optics passing through the liquid crystal layer and greatly improves the contrast. It is also equipped with a nanoscale low-reflective film to reduce screen reflection and present clearer details.

As TCL evolves alongside the ever-changing landscape of technology, its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction shines through in every product, empowering users to embrace a lifestyle where possibilities are limitless and technology enriches every moment.

About TCL

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Contact Information

Sinomso Ngcepe

PR Specialist

sinomso.ngcepe@imizamo.co.za

083 950 7281

SOURCE: TCL Electronics

View the original press release on newswire.com.