Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced positive results from initial data sets from a long-term (7 months of dosing) in vivo preclinical Alzheimer's Disease ("AD") study of INM-901 which confirms previously reported findings from a short-term (3 months of dosing) pilot study, as disclosed in the Company's prior press release dated April 4, 2024.

Similar to the short-term pilot study, this long-term dosing study was conducted using the 5xFAD amyloidosis model with extended dosing duration and increased sample size as compared to the short-term study. This long-term study had four groupings:

Untreated disease-free group; INM-901-treated disease-free group; Placebo-treated Alzheimer's Disease (amyloidosis) group; and INM-901-treated Alzheimer's Disease (amyloidosis) groups with two dosing levels.

It is important to note that disease severity increases with advancing age in this preclinical amyloidosis model such that groups in the long-term study had more advanced AD than those in the previous short-term pilot study.

The study included an assessment of several behavioral criteria across the four study groupings:

Novel Object Recognition Test evaluating cognitive function and memory;

Open Field Test evaluating general locomotor activity level;

Elevated and Zero Maze Tests measuring anxiety-related behavior;

Barnes Maze Test measuring spatial learning and memory; and

Acoustic Startle Test measuring sound awareness.

All assessments of the INM-901-treated AD groups showed a positive trend towards behaviour similar to the untreated disease-free group, with most assessments demonstrating a clear dose response. Furthermore, INM-901-treated AD groups achieved a statistically significant improvement in certain behavior criteria in comparison to the placebo-treated AD groups. These results not only supported but in several instances improved upon the prior short-term pilot study outcomes.

Dr. Eric Hsu, InMed's Senior Vice President of Preclinical Research and Development, stated; "We are highly encouraged by the initial data sets from this long-term dosing study, which support the previously observed improvements in behavioral outcomes seen in our initial short-term preclinical Alzheimer's proof-of-concept study. INM-901 continues to demonstrate potential by targeting multiple biological pathways linked to Alzheimer's Disease and may have potential to address the critical need for effective treatments."

The Company is conducting further molecular analyses to better define the mechanisms of action and potential role of INM-901 in AD treatment. The analyses will focus on the following areas using mRNA, protein and histological measurements:

Receptor engagement: CB1/CB2 and PPAR;

Neuroinflammation: various cytokines and inflammatory marker protein level;

Neurogenesis: assess markers for neuronal differentiation and neuronal function; and

Neuroprotection: evaluating stress responses and cellular growth/survival.

Additionally, the development of the chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) for both the drug substance and the drug product formulation is ongoing, with GLP studies in the planning stages to support an IND submission.

INM-901 Program to date

Research and development activities to date have demonstrated the potential of INM-901 to target several biological pathways associated with AD, including positive pharmacological characteristics such as:

A preferential signaling agonist for CB1/CB2 and impacts PPAR signaling pathways;

Blood/brain barrier (BBB) penetration; may be deliverable via oral administration;

Demonstrated neuroprotective effects against amyloid-beta-induced cytotoxicity;

Demonstrated an ability to promote neurite outgrowth, signifying the potential to improve neuronal function;

Demonstrated reduced neuroinflammation and improved neuronal function; and

Molecular data supports observations from behavior studies demonstrating improvements in locomotor activity, cognition and memory.

