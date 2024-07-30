The photovoltaic installation company is struggling with the current difficult market situation. A solution for its continuation is now being sought. From pv magazine Germany At the end of last week, Priogo AG filed an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the responsible district court in Bonn. The judges appointed lawyer Franz Zilkens from the Voigt Salus law firm as provisional insolvency administrator, as noted in the public announcement. The reason for the bankruptcy application has been the extremely difficult market situation since the middle of last year, sources told ...

