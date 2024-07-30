Anzeige
WKN: 883297 | ISIN: US6404911066 | Ticker-Symbol: NG2
Tradegate
29.07.24
21:02 Uhr
16,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
30.07.2024 13:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neogen Corporation: Neogen Announces Fourth-Quarter 2024 Results

  • Revenue of $236.8 million.
  • Net loss of $5.4 million; $(0.02) per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Net Income of $22.4 million; $0.10 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $53.0 million.

LANSING, Mich., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the results of the fourth quarter ended May 31, 2024.

"After crossing multiple significant integration milestones in the third quarter related to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety business, progress continued on multiple fronts in the fourth quarter," said John Adent, Neogen's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We completed the relocation of the sample handling product line, which we expect to have running at full production by the end of the first quarter. We also saw improvement in our order fulfillment rates throughout the quarter, which have subsequently improved to the point where they are no longer a constraint."

Adent continued, "End-market conditions remained soft, but stable compared to the third quarter. With respect to Food Safety specifically, where food production volumes were still mostly down on a year-over-year basis, we are expecting a trend of slow, gradual improvement over the course of the fiscal year. The progress we've made on resolving our shipping challenges has allowed our commercial teams to focus on what they do best - demand generation - leveraging the broadest product portfolio in the industry and Neogen's reputation for consultative customer service, along with the expected improvement in the end-market backdrop. While we still have work ahead of us, the peak capital expenditure and working capital outflows related to the integration are behind us. As a result of our significant integration progress, we're able to focus on driving improvements in the combined operations and are looking forward to leveraging the full capabilities of our business in what we expect to be an unconstrained operating environment in fiscal 2025."

Financial and Business Highlights

Revenues for the fourth quarter were $236.8 million, a decrease of 2.1% compared to $241.8 million in the prior year. Core revenue, which excludes the impacts of foreign currency translation, as well as acquisitions completed and product lines discontinued in the last 12 months, was 2.0%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines contributed 0.1%, while foreign currency had a negative impact of 4.2%.

Revenues for the full year were $924.2 million, an increase of 12.4% compared to $822.4 million in the prior year. Core revenue growth was 1.8%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines contributed 11.9%, while foreign currency was a headwind of 1.3%.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $5.4 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted Net Income was $22.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $30.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the prior-year period, with the decline driven primarily by lower Adjusted EBITDA.

Net loss for the full year was $9.4 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $22.9 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income for the full year was $97.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $105.7 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Gross margin, expressed as a percentage of sales, was 47.9% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. This compares to a gross margin of 50.9% in the same quarter a year ago, with the decrease primarily due to costs incurred related to the exit of the transition service agreements, including a higher level of inventory adjustments.

Gross margin for the full year was 50.2% compared to a gross margin of 49.4% in the prior year.

Fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $53.0 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 22.4%, compared to $63.1 million and a margin of 26.1% in the prior-year period. The lower Adjusted EBITDA Margin was primarily the result of the decline in gross margin.

Full-year Adjusted EBITDA was $213.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.1% compared to $205.4 million and a margin of 25.0% in the prior year.

Food Safety Segment

Revenues for the Food Safety segment were $166.9 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 1.4% compared to $169.3 million in the prior year, consisting of 4.3% core growth, a 0.2% contribution from acquisitions and discontinued product lines and a negative foreign currency impact of 5.9%. The core revenue growth was led by the Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other product category, which benefited from strong growth in Petrifilm, as well as in culture media and food quality and nutritional analysis products. In the Company's Bacterial & General Sanitation product category, growth in pathogen detection and general sanitation products was partially offset by a decline in sales of microbiological products, largely the result of higher equipment sales in the prior-year quarter. Within the Natural Toxins & Allergens product category, modest growth in allergens was offset by a decline in sales of natural toxin test kits, due largely to product availability issues.

For the full year, revenues for the Food Safety segment were $655.3 million, an increase of 19.9% compared to $546.8 million in the prior year, consisting of core growth of 3.7%, 18.0% from acquisitions and a foreign currency headwind of 1.8%.

Animal Safety Segment

Revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $69.9 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 3.7% compared to $72.5 million in the prior year, consisting of a 3.3% core revenue decline, a 0.3% headwind from discontinued product lines and negative foreign currency impact of 0.1%. In the Veterinary Instruments & Disposables product category, solid growth in veterinary instruments from increased demand for detectable needles and syringes was partially offset by a compare-driven decline in other animal safety products. Growth in the Company's Animal Care & Other product category was driven by higher sales of vitamin injectables and biologics products. In the Company's portfolio of biosecurity products, strong growth in insect control products was offset by declines in cleaners and disinfectants and rodent control products due largely to strong growth in the prior-year quarter and the timing of shipments.

On a global basis, the Company's Genomics business experienced a core revenue decline in the mid-single-digit range. Increased sales in international beef markets were offset by the impact of customer attrition in the U.S., a result of the shift in strategic focus towards larger production animals.

For the full year, revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $268.9 million, a decrease of 2.5% compared to $275.7 million in the prior year, consisting of a core revenue decline of 2.0%, a 0.2% headwind from discontinued product lines and negative foreign currency impact of 0.3%.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of May 31, 2024, the Company had total cash and investments of $170.9 million and total outstanding non-current debt of $900.0 million, as well as committed borrowing headroom of $150.0 million.

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company is initiating its full-year outlook for fiscal year 2025. Revenue is expected to be $925 million to $955 million, reflecting core revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range, offset primarily by an anticipated foreign currency headwind. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $215 million to $235 million, while capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $85 million, including approximately $55 million related specifically to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety Division.

Conference Call and Webcast

Neogen Corporation will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results. The live webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials can be accessed through Neogen's website at neogen.com/investor-relations. For those unable to access the webcast, the conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 836-8184 (U.S.) or +1 (646) 357-8785 (International) and requesting the Neogen Corporation Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call, and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (888) 660-6345 or +1 (646) 517-4150, respectively, and providing the entry code 82704, or through Neogen's Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Certain portions of this news release that do not relate to historical financial information constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those expected depending on a variety of factors listed in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the company's most recently filed Form 10-K.

NEOGEN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share amounts)




Three Months Ended May 31,



Twelve Months Ended May 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Revenue













Food Safety


$

166,906



$

169,269



$

655,341



$

546,797


Animal Safety



69,888




72,541




268,881




275,650


Total revenue



236,794




241,810




924,222




822,447


Cost of revenues



123,312




118,628




460,322




416,492


Gross profit



113,482




123,182




463,900




405,955


Operating expenses













Sales & marketing



44,337




42,893




182,872




141,222


Administrative



50,960




49,810




199,889




201,179


Research & development



5,145




7,054




22,476




26,039


Total operating expenses



100,442




99,757




405,237




368,440


Operating income



13,040




23,425




58,663




37,515


Other expense



(19,439)




(15,775)




(72,968)




(59,557)


(Loss) income before tax



(6,399)




7,650




(14,305)




(22,042)


Income tax (benefit) expense



(984)




2,078




(4,884)




828


Net (loss) income


$

(5,415)



$

5,572



$

(9,421)



$

(22,870)


Net (loss) income per diluted share


$

(0.02)



$

0.03



$

(0.04)



$

(0.12)


Shares to calculate per share amount



216,610,641




216,441,935




216,481,878




188,880,836


NEOGEN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands, except share amounts)




May 31




2024



2023


Assets







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

170,611



$

163,240


Marketable securities



325




82,329


Accounts receivable, net



173,005




153,253


Inventories



189,267




133,812


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



56,025




53,297


Total Current Assets



589,233




585,931


Property and Equipment







Land and improvements



10,497




10,209


Building and improvements



108,298




96,794


Machinery and equipment



176,369




152,547


Furniture and fixtures



8,260




7,080


Construction in progress



113,968




52,237





417,392




318,867


Less accumulated depreciation



(140,288)




(120,118)


Property and Equipment, net



277,104




198,749


Other Assets







Right of use assets



14,785




11,933


Goodwill



2,135,632




2,137,496


Other non-amortizable intangible assets



-




14,316


Amortizable intangible assets, net



1,511,653




1,590,787


Other non-current assets



20,426




15,220


Total Other Assets



3,682,496




3,769,752


Total Assets


$

4,548,833



$

4,554,432


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Current portion of finance lease


$

2,447



$

-


Accounts payable



83,061




76,669


Accrued compensation



19,949




25,153


Income tax payable



10,449




6,951


Accrued interest



10,985




11,149


Deferred revenue



4,632




4,616


Other current liabilities



22,800




20,934


Total Current Liabilities



154,323




145,472


Deferred Income Tax Liability



326,718




353,427


Non-Current Debt



888,391




885,439


Other Non-Current Liabilities



35,259




35,877


Total Liabilities



1,404,691




1,420,215


Commitments and Contingencies







Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $1.00 par value - shares authorized 100,000; none issued and outstanding



-




-


Common stock, $0.16 par value - shares authorized 315,000,000; 216,614,407 and 216,245,501 shares issued and
outstanding at May 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively



34,658




34,599


Additional paid-in capital



2,583,885




2,567,828


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(30,021)




(33,251)


Retained earnings



555,620




565,041


Total Stockholders' Equity



3,144,142




3,134,217


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

4,548,833



$

4,554,432


NEOGEN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)




Year Ended May 31,




2024



2023



2022


Cash Flows provided by Operating Activities










Net (loss) income


$

(9,421)



$

(22,870)



$

48,307


Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash from operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization



116,717




88,377




23,694


Impairment of discontinued product lines



556




3,109




-


(Gain) loss on sale of minority interest



(103)




2,016




-


Deferred income taxes



(27,423)




(19,230)




(4,695)


Share-based compensation



13,768




10,177




7,154


Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



1,073




(486)




-


Amortization of debt issuance costs



3,441




2,720




-


Right of use asset amortization



4,510




2,097




438


Other



4,829




(685)




(2,439)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:










Accounts receivable, net



(20,101)




(53,879)




(7,798)


Inventories



(55,949)




9,955




(21,072)


Prepaid expenses and other assets



11,113




(3,121)




(4,054)


Accounts payable, accruals and changes



13,751




18,642




20,238


Interest expense accrual



(164)




4,052




-


Changes in other non-current assets and non-current liabilities



(21,333)




154




8,265


Net Cash provided by Operating Activities



35,264




41,028




68,038


Cash Flows (used for) provided by Investing Activities










Purchase of property, equipment and other non-current intangible assets



(111,421)




(65,757)




(24,429)


Proceeds from the maturities of marketable securities



82,004




266,772




381,839


Purchase of marketable securities



-




(12,523)




(415,894)


Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-




11,721




(38,745)


Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and other



108




826




-


Net Cash (used for) provided by Investing Activities



(29,309)




201,039




(97,229)


Cash Flows provided by (used for) Financing Activities










Exercise of stock options and issuance of employee stock purchase plan shares



2,456




1,195




7,933


Repayment of debt



-




(100,000)




-


Payment of contingent consideration



-




-




(1,120)


Debt issuance costs paid and other



(538)




(19,276)




-


Net Cash provided by (used for) Financing Activities



1,918




(118,081)




6,813


Effects of Foreign Exchange Rate on Cash



(502)




(5,219)




(8,751)


Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents



7,371




118,767




(31,129)


Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year



163,240




44,473




75,602


Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year


$

170,611



$

163,240



$

44,473


Supplementary Cash Flow Information










Cash paid for interest


$

73,168



$

42,616



$

72


Income taxes paid, net of refunds


$

22,303



$

15,473



$

17,242


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key profitability measure. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period expressed as a percentage of revenues for that period.

Management uses Adjusted Net Income as an additional measure of profitability. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure that represents net income before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Core revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure that represents net sales for the period excluding the effects of foreign currency translation rates and the impacts of acquisitions and discontinued product lines, where applicable. Core revenue growth is presented to allow for a meaningful comparison of year-over-year performance without the volatility caused by foreign currency translation rates, or the incomparability that would be caused by the impact of an acquisition, disposal or product line discontinuation.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

NEOGEN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended May 31,



Twelve Months Ended May 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Net (loss) income


$

(5,415)



$

5,572



$

(9,421)



$

(22,870)


Income tax (benefit) expense



(984)




2,078




(4,884)




828


Depreciation and amortization



28,864




28,439




116,717




88,377


Interest expense, net



17,524




16,951




67,032




52,795


EBITDA


$

39,989



$

53,040



$

169,444



$

119,130


Share-based compensation



3,939




2,866




13,768




10,177


FX transaction loss on loan revaluation (1)



732




134




2,082




5,226


Certain transaction fees and integration costs (2)



3,431




4,058




15,521




59,812


Restructuring (3)



160




475




3,513




475


Contingent consideration adjustments



50




-




300




(300)


ERP Expense (4)



3,563




-




7,467




-


Discontinued product line expense (5)



941




2,006




994




5,639


(Recovery) loss on sale of minority interest



(29)




-




(103)




1,516


Loss on investment



-




500




-




500


Inventory step-up charge



-




-




-




3,245


Other



178




-




178




-


Adjusted EBITDA


$

52,954



$

63,079



$

213,164



$

205,420


Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of sales)



22.4

%



26.1

%



23.1

%



25.0

%



(1)

Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements.

(2)

Includes costs associated with the 3M transaction, including various transition agreements.

(3)

Includes costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs.

(4)

Expenses related to ERP implementation.

(5)

Expenses associated with intangible asset impairments and inventory scrap amounts related to certain discontinued product lines.

NEOGEN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended May 31,



Twelve Months Ended May 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Net (loss) income


$

(5,415)



$

5,572



$

(9,421)



$

(22,870)


Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



23,328




22,053




93,013




68,690


Share-based compensation



3,939




2,866




13,768




10,177


FX transaction loss on loan revaluation (1)



732




134




2,082




5,226


Certain transaction fees and integration costs (2)



3,431




4,058




15,521




59,812


Restructuring (3)



160




475




3,513




475


Contingent consideration adjustments



50




-




300




(300)


ERP Expense (4)



3,563




-




7,467




-


Discontinued product line expense (5)



941




2,006




994




5,639


(Recovery) loss on sale of minority interest



(29)




-




(103)




1,516


Loss on investment



-




500




-




500


Inventory step-up charge



-




-




-




3,245


Other



178




-




178




-


Other adjustments (6)



-




-




-




5,864


Estimated tax effect of above adjustments (7)



(8,514)




(7,459)




(29,960)




(32,323)


Adjusted Net Income


$

22,364



$

30,205



$

97,352



$

105,651


Adjusted Earnings per Share


$

0.10



$

0.14



$

0.45



$

0.56




(1)

Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements.

(2)

Includes costs associated with the 3M transaction, including various transition agreements.

(3)

Includes costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs.

(4)

Expenses related to ERP implementation.

(5)

Expenses associated with intangible asset impairments and inventory scrap amounts related to certain discontinued product lines.

(6)

Income tax expense associated with transaction costs that were recognized as expense in prior periods.

(7)

Tax effect of adjustments is calculated using projected effective tax rates for each applicable item.

NEOGEN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GROWTH TO CORE GROWTH

(In thousands)




Q4 FY24



Q4 FY23



Growth



Foreign Currency


Acquisitions/Divestitures



Core Revenue Growth

Food Safety


$

166,906



$

169,269



(1.4 %)



(5.9 %)



0.2

%



4.3

Animal Safety



69,888




72,541



(3.7 %)



(0.1 %)


(0.3 %)



(3.3 %)

Total Neogen


$

236,794



$

241,810



(2.1 %)



(4.2 %)



0.1

%



2.0




FY24



FY23



Growth


Foreign Currency


Acquisitions/Divestitures



Core Revenue Growth

Food Safety


$

655,341



$

546,797



19.9 %


(1.8 %)



18.0

%



3.7 %

Animal Safety



268,881




275,650



(2.5 %)


(0.3 %)


(0.2 %)



(2.0 %)

Total Neogen


$

924,222



$

822,447



12.4 %


(1.3 %)



11.9

%



1.8 %

Contact
Bill Waelke
(517) 372-9200
[email protected]

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

© 2024 PR Newswire
