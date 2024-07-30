Quark Software, Inc.: Quark Global Survey Shows Organizations Recognize the Potential of AI in Strengthening Enterprise Content Strategies

89% of respondents believe AI will benefit their content strategy and offer a competitive advantage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 30, 2024, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced results of a global survey revealing perspectives on the impact of AI technology on enterprise content strategies. These results follow previously announced survey data on challenges organizations face across their enterprise content ecosystem and the role a component content management system (CCMS) plays in addressing those challenges. The findings result from a survey conducted by industry analyst firm IDC and sponsored by Quark.



Nearly all respondents (89%) believe AI will benefit their content strategy and offer a competitive advantage and more than half of respondents say their organization is currently doing initial testing with AI. Although nearly half (48%) of organizations say that understanding the impact of AI is a top business challenge, one-quarter of respondents say their organization is currently making significant investments in AI to support their content strategy.

The findings result from a survey of hundreds of respondents involved with content management within enterprises with more than 5,000 employees across North America, UK, Nordics, Germany and France. Results, which are published in the IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Quark, Unleashing the Power of Automated Enterprise Content in Today's AI Era*, reflect feedback across a broad range of stakeholders involved in the content creation, operations and management process and industries including life sciences, manufacturing, financial services and government entities.

"Organizations understand that content must support the business objective and are making the necessary investments to support their most pressing content use cases," said Holly Muscolino, Group Vice President, Workplace Solutions at IDC. "Understanding the impact of AI is a question most organizations across any industry are having today and the survey reveals a promising anticipation of AI's potential to strengthen their content strategies. It will be interesting to watch how organizations tap AI technologies to support content use cases and their ability to have an even greater impact. Some organizations re investing now and it's only a matter of time that more organizations harness AI to augment their existing content technologies as this will help them standout in the markets they play."

Incorporating AI into the content operations infrastructure not only bolsters productivity by automating time-consuming processes so your people can focus on more strategic roles, but also optimizes search, summarization and translation capabilities to support faster time to market. Survey results show organizations see AI benefiting the search and find process for content (38%) followed by automating translations (35%) and summary capabilities (34%).

Data security and governance remains a concern for organizations when building AI models and will rely on trusted solutions, with 31% of respondents leveraging private version of AI models built on public data, followed by 24% using private versions of AI model build on their own data. The promise of AI outweighs the barriers of adoption concerns with respondents say they believe AI will significantly benefit their content strategy (47%) and offer a competitive advantage (42%).

"Enterprise content is complex, and organizations that have deployed a component content management system (CCMS) are seeing real benefits across their content processes ecosystem," said Martin Owen, CEO at Quark. "The skepticism around AI is outweighed tremendously by the opportunity AI presents for teams involved in the content lifecycle process. It's time for organizations to make investments in AI technologies across their content operations as it is only then that you will see the full benefits and ROI of your content strategy."

Quark long ago saw the opportunity enterprise content presents for organizations and the role it plays in supporting business growth. The company took its 40+ years of content complexity understanding and infused it into Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen, automating every complex content management process so organizations can achieve their most important objectives - from digital transformation and customer satisfaction to regulatory compliance and revenue growth. Deep investments in AI give enterprises the opportunity to automate key areas of the content lifecycle journey with accuracy - creation, collaboration, assembly - with the power to deliver personalized, compliance-controlled content and know how that content is consumed.

Quark knows content. The company revolutionized desktop publishing and today provides content automation, intelligence and design software for end-to-end content lifecycle management. Customers worldwide rely on Quark to modernize their content ecosystems so they can create complex print and digital layouts, automate omnichannel publishing of mission-critical documents, and analyze production and engagement insights for the greatest return on their content investments. Quark is backed by Parallax Capital Partners and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland and India. Quark. Brilliant content that works. For more information, visit www.quark.comor follow us on LinkedIn.

