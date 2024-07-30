M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

2024 Second Quarter Highlights:

Homes delivered increased 12% to 2,224

Revenue increased 9% to $1.1 billion, a second quarter record

Pre-tax income increased 25% to $194.1 million, 17.5% of revenue, all-time quarterly records

Net income increased 24% to an all-time quarterly record of $146.7 million ($5.12 per diluted share)

Shareholders' equity reached a record $2.7 billion, a 19% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $100

New contracts increased 3% to 2,255

Backlog sales value increased to $1.82 billion, up 3%

Repurchased $50 million of common stock

Return on equity of 21%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $194.1 million and net income of $146.7 million ($5.12 per diluted share), both all-time quarterly records. This compares to pre-tax income of $155.4 million and net income of $118.0 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, pre-tax income increased to a record $374.4 million and net income increased to a record $284.8 million, or $9.90 per diluted share, compared to $291.3 million and $221.1 million, or $7.77 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023, respectively.

Homes delivered in 2024's second quarter increased 12% to 2,224 homes. This compares to 1,990 homes delivered in 2023's second quarter. Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 10% to 4,382 from 2023's deliveries of 3,997. New contracts for the second quarter of 2024 increased 3% to 2,255 compared to 2,197 in 2023. For the first half of 2024, new contracts increased 10% to 4,802 compared to 4,368 in 2023. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2024 had a total sales value of $1.82 billion, a 3% increase from a year ago. Backlog units at June 30, 2024 decreased 2% to 3,422 homes, with an average sales price of $533,000. At June 30, 2023, backlog sales value was $1.78 billion, with backlog units of 3,508 and an average sales price of $507,000. M/I Homes had 211 communities at June 30, 2024 compared to 195 communities at June 30, 2023. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in both the second quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had a very strong second quarter highlighted by all-time quarterly records in income, gross margins and pre-tax margins. For the quarter, revenue increased by 9%, gross margins were 28% compared to 25% a year-ago, pre-tax margins were 17.5% compared to 15.3% a year ago, and pre-tax income improved by 25% to an all-time record $194.1 million. These results produced a solid 21% return on equity."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is strong. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.7 billion, an increase of 19% from a year ago, book value of $100 per share, cash of $837 million, a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 20%, and a net-debt-to-capital ratio of negative 6%. Given our first-half performance, along with the strength of our balance sheet, low debt levels, diverse product offerings and well-located communities, we are positioned to have a very strong 2024."

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers / Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Statement of Income (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 New contracts 2,255

2,197

4,802

4,368 Average community count 215

198

214

197 Cancellation rate 10 %

10 %

9 %

12 % Backlog units 3,422

3,508

3,422

3,508 Backlog sales value $ 1,822,686

$ 1,777,657

$ 1,822,686

$ 1,777,657 Homes delivered 2,224

1,990

4,382

3,997 Average home closing price $ 482

$ 493

$ 477

$ 489















Homebuilding revenue:













Housing revenue $ 1,072,044

$ 980,198

$ 2,088,557

$ 1,955,144 Land revenue 6,975

8,549

10,203

8,852 Total homebuilding revenue $ 1,079,019

$ 988,747

$ 2,098,760

$ 1,963,996















Financial services revenue 30,762

25,266

57,724

50,547 Total revenue $ 1,109,781

$ 1,014,013

$ 2,156,484

$ 2,014,543















Cost of sales - operations 800,501

755,829

1,563,861

1,521,733 Gross margin $ 309,280

$ 258,184

$ 592,623

$ 492,810 General and administrative expense 63,994

55,654

120,078

106,614 Selling expense 58,495

51,871

112,435

100,951 Operating income $ 186,791

$ 150,659

$ 360,110

$ 285,245 Other income -

(28)

-

(35) Interest income, net of interest expense (7,348)

(4,670)

(14,268)

(6,059) Income before income taxes $ 194,139

$ 155,357

$ 374,378

$ 291,339 Provision for income taxes 47,393

37,356

89,571

70,272 Net income $ 146,746

$ 118,001

$ 284,807

$ 221,067















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 5.26

$ 4.25

$ 10.18

$ 7.98 Diluted $ 5.12

$ 4.12

$ 9.90

$ 7.77















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 27,878

27,792

27,965

27,698 Diluted 28,668

28,624

28,777

28,469

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of

June 30,

2024

2023 Assets:





Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) $ 837,458

$ 668,287 Mortgage loans held for sale 227,254

190,845 Inventory:





Lots, land and land development 1,467,961

1,296,486 Land held for sale 4,235

15,183 Homes under construction 1,306,650

1,207,759 Other inventory 159,618

167,586 Total Inventory $ 2,938,464

$ 2,687,014







Property and equipment - net 36,438

35,495 Investments in joint venture arrangements 46,180

41,988 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,697

58,404 Goodwill 16,400

16,400 Deferred income tax asset 15,313

18,019 Other assets 165,866

145,297 Total Assets $ 4,340,070

$ 3,861,749







Liabilities:





Debt - Homebuilding Operations:





Senior notes due 2028 - net $ 397,266

$ 396,492 Senior notes due 2030 - net 297,117

296,613 Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations $ 694,383

$ 693,105







Notes payable bank - financial services operations 222,792

186,396 Total Debt $ 917,175

$ 879,501







Accounts payable 278,859

264,656 Operating lease liabilities 58,043

59,461 Other liabilities 344,876

359,672 Total Liabilities $ 1,598,953

$ 1,563,290







Shareholders' Equity 2,741,117

2,298,459 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 4,340,070

$ 3,861,749







Book value per common share $ 100.03

$ 82.73 Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2) 20 %

23 %





(1) Includes $0.2 million and $0.9 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 27,511

$ 166,190

$ 143,283

$ 417,689 Cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (10,433)

$ 1,991

$ (27,541)

$ (2,802) Cash used in financing activities $ (49,782)

$ (42,458)

$ (11,088)

$ (58,142)















Land/lot purchases $ 119,182

$ 96,068

$ 226,842

$ 141,714 Land development spending $ 144,539

$ 108,914

$ 263,906

$ 201,333 Land sale revenue $ 6,975

$ 8,549

$ 10,203

$ 8,852 Land sale gross profit $ 1,933

$ 892

$ 3,246

$ 889















Financial services pre-tax income $ 14,400

$ 11,159

$ 26,712

$ 23,800

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Results (1) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $ 146,746

$ 118,001

$ 284,807

$ 221,067 Add:













Provision for income taxes 47,393

37,356

89,571

70,272 Interest income - net (10,686)

(6,980)

(20,453)

(10,653) Interest amortized to cost of sales 7,938

8,734

16,240

16,774 Depreciation and amortization 4,607

4,266

9,074

8,663 Non-cash charges 3,810

2,301

7,349

4,374 Adjusted EBITDA $ 199,808

$ 163,678

$ 386,588

$ 310,497





(1) We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,











%











% Region

2024

2023

Change



2024

2023

Change Northern

1,002

949

6 %



2,164

1,777

22 % Southern

1,253

1,248

- %



2,638

2,591

2 % Total

2,255

2,197

3 %



4,802

4,368

10 %



HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,











%











% Region

2024

2023

Change



2024

2023

Change Northern

951

783

21 %



1,794

1,580

14 % Southern

1,273

1,207

5 %



2,588

2,417

7 % Total

2,224

1,990

12 %



4,382

3,997

10 %









BACKLOG



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023







Dollars

Average







Dollars

Average Region

Units

(millions)

Sales Price



Units

(millions)

Sales Price Northern

1,618

$ 853

$ 527,000



1,253

$ 631

$ 504,000 Southern

1,804

$ 970

$ 538,000



2,255

$ 1,147

$ 509,000 Total

3,422

$ 1,823

$ 533,000



3,508

$ 1,778

$ 507,000





LAND POSITION SUMMARY



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



Lots

Lots Under







Lots

Lots Under



Region

Owned

Contract

Total



Owned

Contract

Total Northern

6,784

10,250

17,034



7,545

7,199

14,744 Southern

16,520

15,898

32,418



15,893

10,695

26,588 Total

23,304

26,148

49,452



23,438

17,894

41,332

