M/I Homes, Inc.: M/I Homes Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

2024 Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Homes delivered increased 12% to 2,224
  • Revenue increased 9% to $1.1 billion, a second quarter record
  • Pre-tax income increased 25% to $194.1 million, 17.5% of revenue, all-time quarterly records
  • Net income increased 24% to an all-time quarterly record of $146.7 million ($5.12 per diluted share)
  • Shareholders' equity reached a record $2.7 billion, a 19% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $100
  • New contracts increased 3% to 2,255
  • Backlog sales value increased to $1.82 billion, up 3%
  • Repurchased $50 million of common stock
  • Return on equity of 21%

The Company reported pre-tax income of $194.1 million and net income of $146.7 million ($5.12 per diluted share), both all-time quarterly records. This compares to pre-tax income of $155.4 million and net income of $118.0 million, or $4.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, pre-tax income increased to a record $374.4 million and net income increased to a record $284.8 million, or $9.90 per diluted share, compared to $291.3 million and $221.1 million, or $7.77 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023, respectively.

Homes delivered in 2024's second quarter increased 12% to 2,224 homes. This compares to 1,990 homes delivered in 2023's second quarter. Homes delivered for the six months ended June 30, 2024 increased 10% to 4,382 from 2023's deliveries of 3,997. New contracts for the second quarter of 2024 increased 3% to 2,255 compared to 2,197 in 2023. For the first half of 2024, new contracts increased 10% to 4,802 compared to 4,368 in 2023. Homes in backlog at June 30, 2024 had a total sales value of $1.82 billion, a 3% increase from a year ago. Backlog units at June 30, 2024 decreased 2% to 3,422 homes, with an average sales price of $533,000. At June 30, 2023, backlog sales value was $1.78 billion, with backlog units of 3,508 and an average sales price of $507,000. M/I Homes had 211 communities at June 30, 2024 compared to 195 communities at June 30, 2023. The Company's cancellation rate was 10% in both the second quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023.

Robert H. Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We had a very strong second quarter highlighted by all-time quarterly records in income, gross margins and pre-tax margins. For the quarter, revenue increased by 9%, gross margins were 28% compared to 25% a year-ago, pre-tax margins were 17.5% compared to 15.3% a year ago, and pre-tax income improved by 25% to an all-time record $194.1 million. These results produced a solid 21% return on equity."

Mr. Schottenstein continued, "Our financial condition is strong. We ended the quarter with record shareholders' equity of $2.7 billion, an increase of 19% from a year ago, book value of $100 per share, cash of $837 million, a homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 20%, and a net-debt-to-capital ratio of negative 6%. Given our first-half performance, along with the strength of our balance sheet, low debt levels, diverse product offerings and well-located communities, we are positioned to have a very strong 2024."

The Company will broadcast live its earnings conference call today at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time. To listen to the call live, log on to the M/I Homes' website at mihomes.com, click on the "Investors" section of the site, and select "Listen to the Conference Call." A replay of the call will continue to be available on our website through July 2025.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading homebuilders of single-family homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers / Naples and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "envisions," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, factors relating to the economic environment, interest rates, availability of resources, competition, market concentration, land development activities, construction defects, product liability and warranty claims and various governmental rules and regulations, as more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the risk that actual results will differ materially from expectations expressed herein will increase with the passage of time. We undertake no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, any further disclosures made on related subjects in our subsequent filings, releases or presentations should be consulted.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Statement of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

New contracts

2,255


2,197


4,802


4,368

Average community count

215


198


214


197

Cancellation rate

10 %


10 %


9 %


12 %

Backlog units

3,422


3,508


3,422


3,508

Backlog sales value

$ 1,822,686


$ 1,777,657


$ 1,822,686


$ 1,777,657

Homes delivered

2,224


1,990


4,382


3,997

Average home closing price

$ 482


$ 493


$ 477


$ 489









Homebuilding revenue:








Housing revenue

$ 1,072,044


$ 980,198


$ 2,088,557


$ 1,955,144

Land revenue

6,975


8,549


10,203


8,852

Total homebuilding revenue

$ 1,079,019


$ 988,747


$ 2,098,760


$ 1,963,996









Financial services revenue

30,762


25,266


57,724


50,547

Total revenue

$ 1,109,781


$ 1,014,013


$ 2,156,484


$ 2,014,543









Cost of sales - operations

800,501


755,829


1,563,861


1,521,733

Gross margin

$ 309,280


$ 258,184


$ 592,623


$ 492,810

General and administrative expense

63,994


55,654


120,078


106,614

Selling expense

58,495


51,871


112,435


100,951

Operating income

$ 186,791


$ 150,659


$ 360,110


$ 285,245

Other income

-


(28)


-


(35)

Interest income, net of interest expense

(7,348)


(4,670)


(14,268)


(6,059)

Income before income taxes

$ 194,139


$ 155,357


$ 374,378


$ 291,339

Provision for income taxes

47,393


37,356


89,571


70,272

Net income

$ 146,746


$ 118,001


$ 284,807


$ 221,067









Earnings per share:








Basic

$ 5.26


$ 4.25


$ 10.18


$ 7.98

Diluted

$ 5.12


$ 4.12


$ 9.90


$ 7.77









Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

27,878


27,792


27,965


27,698

Diluted

28,668


28,624


28,777


28,469

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Balance Sheet and Other Information (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of


June 30,


2024


2023

Assets:




Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

$ 837,458


$ 668,287

Mortgage loans held for sale

227,254


190,845

Inventory:




Lots, land and land development

1,467,961


1,296,486

Land held for sale

4,235


15,183

Homes under construction

1,306,650


1,207,759

Other inventory

159,618


167,586

Total Inventory

$ 2,938,464


$ 2,687,014





Property and equipment - net

36,438


35,495

Investments in joint venture arrangements

46,180


41,988

Operating lease right-of-use assets

56,697


58,404

Goodwill

16,400


16,400

Deferred income tax asset

15,313


18,019

Other assets

165,866


145,297

Total Assets

$ 4,340,070


$ 3,861,749





Liabilities:




Debt - Homebuilding Operations:




Senior notes due 2028 - net

$ 397,266


$ 396,492

Senior notes due 2030 - net

297,117


296,613

Total Debt - Homebuilding Operations

$ 694,383


$ 693,105





Notes payable bank - financial services operations

222,792


186,396

Total Debt

$ 917,175


$ 879,501





Accounts payable

278,859


264,656

Operating lease liabilities

58,043


59,461

Other liabilities

344,876


359,672

Total Liabilities

$ 1,598,953


$ 1,563,290





Shareholders' Equity

2,741,117


2,298,459

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 4,340,070


$ 3,861,749





Book value per common share

$ 100.03


$ 82.73

Homebuilding debt to capital ratio (2)

20 %


23 %



(1)

Includes $0.2 million and $0.9 million of restricted cash and cash held in escrow for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

The ratio of homebuilding debt to capital is calculated as the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding divided by the sum of the carrying value of our homebuilding debt outstanding plus shareholders' equity.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cash provided by operating activities

$ 27,511


$ 166,190


$ 143,283


$ 417,689

Cash (used in) provided by investing activities

$ (10,433)


$ 1,991


$ (27,541)


$ (2,802)

Cash used in financing activities

$ (49,782)


$ (42,458)


$ (11,088)


$ (58,142)









Land/lot purchases

$ 119,182


$ 96,068


$ 226,842


$ 141,714

Land development spending

$ 144,539


$ 108,914


$ 263,906


$ 201,333

Land sale revenue

$ 6,975


$ 8,549


$ 10,203


$ 8,852

Land sale gross profit

$ 1,933


$ 892


$ 3,246


$ 889









Financial services pre-tax income

$ 14,400


$ 11,159


$ 26,712


$ 23,800

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Results (1)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income

$ 146,746


$ 118,001


$ 284,807


$ 221,067

Add:








Provision for income taxes

47,393


37,356


89,571


70,272

Interest income - net

(10,686)


(6,980)


(20,453)


(10,653)

Interest amortized to cost of sales

7,938


8,734


16,240


16,774

Depreciation and amortization

4,607


4,266


9,074


8,663

Non-cash charges

3,810


2,301


7,349


4,374

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 199,808


$ 163,678


$ 386,588


$ 310,497



(1)

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant and useful to investors in understanding our operations and may be helpful in comparing us with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be used to supplement our GAAP results in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting our operations.

M/I Homes, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Supplemental Financial and Operating Data



NEW CONTRACTS



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,







%







%

Region


2024


2023


Change



2024


2023


Change

Northern


1,002


949


6 %



2,164


1,777


22 %

Southern


1,253


1,248


- %



2,638


2,591


2 %

Total


2,255


2,197


3 %



4,802


4,368


10 %



HOMES DELIVERED



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,







%







%

Region


2024


2023


Change



2024


2023


Change

Northern


951


783


21 %



1,794


1,580


14 %

Southern


1,273


1,207


5 %



2,588


2,417


7 %

Total


2,224


1,990


12 %



4,382


3,997


10 %






BACKLOG



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023





Dollars


Average





Dollars


Average

Region


Units


(millions)


Sales Price



Units


(millions)


Sales Price

Northern


1,618


$ 853


$ 527,000



1,253


$ 631


$ 504,000

Southern


1,804


$ 970


$ 538,000



2,255


$ 1,147


$ 509,000

Total


3,422


$ 1,823


$ 533,000



3,508


$ 1,778


$ 507,000




LAND POSITION SUMMARY



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



Lots


Lots Under





Lots


Lots Under



Region


Owned


Contract


Total



Owned


Contract


Total

Northern


6,784


10,250


17,034



7,545


7,199


14,744

Southern


16,520


15,898


32,418



15,893


10,695


26,588

Total


23,304


26,148


49,452



23,438


17,894


41,332

SOURCE M/I Homes, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
