Dogwood State Bank Reports Higher Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Reflecting Strong Operating Momentum Heading into Community First Acquisition

RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogwood State Bank (OTCQX: DSBX) ("Dogwood") announced today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 as it prepares to close its previously announced acquisition of Community First Bancorporation and Community First Bank, Inc. ("Community First") this Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net income grew to $2.7 million in Q2 2024 from $1.8 million in Q1 2024 and $2.0 million in Q2 2023. Dogwood incurred merger and acquisition expenses of $562 thousand in Q2 2024 and $958 thousand in Q1 2024 related to the acquisition of Community First.

Net income, after adjusting for merger and acquisition expenses (non-GAAP), improved to $3.1 million in Q2 2024 from $2.6 million in Q1 2024 and $2.0 million in Q2 2023.

Net interest margin increased to 3.53% in Q2 2024 from 3.41% in Q1 2024 and 3.50% in Q2 2023.

SBA lending income rose to $2.7 million in Q2 2024 from $2.2 million in Q1 2024 and $2.2 million in Q2 2023.

Loans held for investment grew by $87.8 million in Q2 2024 and by $240.5 million over the past twelve months.

Deposits grew by $35.3 million in Q2 2024 and by $185.6 million over the past twelve months.

"This week marks a pivotal moment as we prepare for the successful completion of our acquisition of Community First," commented Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to welcoming our new customers, employees, and shareholders to the Dogwood family. We believe this strategic transaction will position Dogwood for enhanced earnings growth and long-term value creation."

Mr. Jones continued, "Our second quarter results reflect Dogwood's strong operating momentum heading into the Community First acquisition. We achieved robust loan and core deposit growth, meaningfully expanded our net interest margin, and grew SBA lending income on a higher volume of SBA loan sales and improved secondary market premiums."

Community First Acquisition

On January 31, 2024, Dogwood entered into a merger agreement to acquire Community First in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding share of Community First common stock will be exchanged for 0.5875 shares of Dogwood voting common stock, and each outstanding share of Community First preferred stock will be exchanged for 64.7719 shares of Dogwood voting common stock. A total of 3.4 million shares of Dogwood voting common stock will be issued in the acquisition of Community First.

As of June 30, 2024, on a pro forma basis reflecting the acquisition of Community First, Dogwood had approximately $2.2 billion in assets, $1.7 billion in loans, and $1.8 billion in deposits. In Q2 2024, the Bank incurred pre-tax merger and acquisition expenses of $562 thousand. For the first half of 2024, merger and acquisition expenses totaled $1.5 million.

Q2 2024 Earnings Performance

Net income in Q2 2024 was $2.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in Q2 2023. This increase was primarily due to higher net interest income, partially offset by $562 million of merger and acquisition expenses in Q2 2024 related to the acquisition of Community First.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q2 2024, which excludes the impact of merger and acquisition expenses, was $3.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, which was an increase from $2.0 million, or $0.13 per share in Q2 2023. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q2 2024 was $6.0 million, an increase from $4.3 million in Q2 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $12.5 million in Q2 2024, an increase from $9.9 million in Q2 2023. The increase was primarily due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year and some improvement in net interest margin.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $1.43 billion in Q2 2024 from $1.13 billion in Q2 2023. Average loans increased by $249.2 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $12.2 million, and average interest-earning cash balances increased by $35.8 million.

Net interest margin improved to 3.53% in Q2 2024 from 3.50% in Q2 2023. While cost of funds increased by 0.66% over the periods under comparison due to significant increases in the federal funds target rate in 2022 and 2023, higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million in Q2 2024, an increase from $1.7 million in Q2 2023. The increase in provision expense was partially due to a $196 thousand increase in net charge-offs along with stronger net loan growth over the same periods. The Bank's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 1.07% as of March 31, 2024 and 1.12% as of June 30, 2023.

Nonperforming loans were 0.17% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, compared to 0.17% as of March 31, 2024 and 0.19% as of June 30, 2023. Annualized net charge offs were 0.33% of average loans in Q2 2024, consistent with 0.33% in Q2 2023. Substantially all charge offs recognized in Q2 2024 were related to unguaranteed portions of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.4 million in Q2 2024, an increase from $2.8 million in Q2 2023. Most of this increase was related to SBA lending income. SBA lending income rose by $562 thousand due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans and an increase in the volume of guaranteed SBA 7(a) loans sold in the quarter.

The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q2 2024 was 9.90%, an increase from 9.07% in Q2 2023. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $29.3 million in Q2 2024, an increase from $22.6 million in Q2 2023. Loan production under the SBA's 7(a) loan program totaled $44.6 million in Q2 2024, compared to $28.3 million in Q2 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $10.5 million in Q2 2024, an increase from $8.4 million in Q2 2023. The largest contributor to this increase was compensation and benefits, which increased by $1.1 million. Significant investments have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its growth. Additionally, merger and acquisition expenses of $562 thousand incurred in Q2 2024 related to the acquisition of Community First.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $811 thousand in Q2 2024, compared to $550 thousand in Q2 2023. The effective tax rate was 23.41% in Q2 2024, which was higher than 21.74% in Q2 2023.

Year-to-Date 2024 Earnings Performance

Net income in the first six months of 2024 ("YTD 2024") was $4.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023 ("YTD 2023"). This decrease was primarily due to $1.5 million of merger and acquisition expenses in YTD 2024 related to the pending acquisition of Community First.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in YTD 2024, which excludes the impact of merger and acquisition expenses, was $5.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, which was an increase from $4.8 million, or $0.33 per share in YTD 2023. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in YTD 2024 was $10.3 million, an increase from $8.5 million in YTD 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $23.8 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $19.9 million in YTD 2023. The increase was due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, partially offset by a lower net interest margin YTD 2024 compared to YTD 2023. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by funding costs rising at a faster rate than interest-earning asset yields.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $279 million in YTD 2024 from $1.2 million in YTD 2023 to $1.5 million in YTD 2024. Average loans increased by $237.0 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $10.6 million, and average interest-earning cash balances increased $31.3 million. Net interest margin decreased to 3.47% in YTD 2024, compared to 3.64% in YTD 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $2.9 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $2.5 million in YTD 2023. The increase in provision expense was primarily due to a $266 thousand increase in net charge-offs.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $6.3 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $5.4 million in YTD 2023. Most of this increase was related to SBA lending income. SBA lending income increased by $693 thousand due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans and an increase in the volume of guaranteed SBA 7(a) loans sold YTD.

The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in YTD 2024 was 9.45%, an increase from 8.47% in YTD 2023. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $50.2 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $44.5 million in YTD 2023. Loan production under the SBA's 7(a) loan program totaled $78.1 million in YTD 2024, compared to $59.4 million in YTD 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $21.3 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $16.8 million in YTD 2023. Some of the increase was related to compensation and benefits, which increased by $2.0 million. Significant investments have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its growth, including recent growth into the Piedmont-Triad NC market. Additionally, merger and acquisition expenses of $1.5 million were incurred YTD 2024 related to the acquisition of Community First.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.4 million in YTD 2024, compared to $1.3 million in YTD 2023. The effective tax rate was 23.75% in YTD 2024, which was higher than 20.83% in YTD 2023.

About Dogwood State Bank

Dogwood State Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with approximately $1.5 billion in total assets. Dogwood provides a wide range of banking products and services through its online offerings and branch offices across North Carolina. Dogwood also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending. Dogwood is focused on becoming the bank for businesses, business owners, professionals, and their employees and redefining what it means to Bank Local. By leveraging leadership, investing in technology, and committing to personalized, superior customer service, Dogwood is changing the landscape of community banking.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the Bank's operations and future prospects include but are not limited to: the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the proposed merger (the "merger") of Community First and Community First Bank, Inc. with and into the Bank may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the businesses of the Bank and Community First may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger may not be obtained; changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products and other financial services in our market areas; inflation; deposit flows; competition; our implementation of new technologies and ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; and changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Bank uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Bank's performance. The Bank's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods by excluding the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Bank's performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Quarterly Financial Tables

Dogwood State Bank















Income Statements























Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Dec 31

2023 Sept 30

2023 Jun 30

2023

Jun 30

2024 Jun 30

2023























Net interest income $ 12,521 $ 11,312 $ 11,900 $ 11,005 $ 9,853

$ 23,833 $ 19,880

Provision for credit losses 2,017 921 1,638 1,063 1,725

2,938 2,464



Net interest income after provision 10,504 10,391 10,262 9,942 8,128

20,895 17,416 Non-interest income

















SBA lending 2,717 2,197 1,838 2,362 2,155

4,914 4,221

Service charges and debit card income 340 351 343 345 358

691 711

Bank-owned life insurance 219 211 201 187 183

430 363

Securities gains (losses), net (6) 6 5 94 (13)

- (22)

Gain on payoff of FHLB advances - - 1,230 - -

- -

Other 161 85 93 49 69

246 110



Total non-interest income 3,431 2,850 3,710 3,037 2,752

6,281 5,383 Non-interest expense

















Compensation and benefits 6,683 6,506 6,910 6,003 5,567

13,189 11,226

Occupancy and equipment 707 719 634 590 591

1,426 1,179

Software 344 346 343 346 359

690 686

Loan related costs 314 290 254 305 174

604 355

Data processing 315 261 245 263 247

576 502

Professional fees 235 225 242 250 236

460 479

FDIC insurance 204 240 239 222 169

444 273

Merger and acquisition expenses 562 958 14 - -

1,520 -

Amortization of other intangible assets 4 11 18 24 31

15 69

Other 1,102 1,259 1,274 1,137 976

2,361 1,996



Total non-interest expense 10,470 10,815 10,173 9,140 8,350

21,285 16,765



Net income before income taxes 3,465 2,426 3,799 3,839 2,530

5,891 6,034 Income tax expense 811 588 865 902 550

1,399 1,257



Net income $ 2,654 $ 1,838 $ 2,934 $ 2,937 $ 1,980

$ 4,492 $ 4,777























Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)(1) $ 5,482 $ 3,347 $ 5,437 $ 4,902 $ 4,255

$ 8,829 $ 8,498 Adjusted PPNR(1) 6,044 4,305 5,451 4,902 4,255

10,349 8,498























Per Share Data:

















Earnings per share (EPS) - basic $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.14

$ 0.31 $ 0.34

Adjusted EPS - basic(1) 0.21 0.18 0.21 0.20 0.14

0.39 0.34

Earnings per share - diluted 0.17 0.12 0.20 0.20 0.13

0.30 0.33

Adjusted EPS - diluted(1) 0.20 0.17 0.20 0.20 0.13

0.37 0.33























Performance Ratios:

















Return on average assets (ROA) 0.71 % 0.53 % 0.80 % 0.87 % 0.67 %

0.62 % 0.83 %

Adjusted ROA(1) 0.83 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.87 % 0.67 %

0.79 % 0.83 %

Return on average equity (ROE) 6.16 % 4.44 % 7.15 % 7.32 % 5.05 %

5.32 % 6.47 %

Adjusted ROE(1) 7.16 % 6.22 % 7.18 % 7.32 % 5.05 %

6.70 % 6.47 %

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1) 6.42 % 4.63 % 7.48 % 7.66 % 5.29 %

5.54 % 6.79 %

Adjusted ROTCE(1) 7.46 % 6.50 % 7.51 % 7.66 % 5.29 %

6.99 % 6.79 %

Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.41 % 3.42 % 3.43 % 3.50 %

3.47 % 3.64 %

Efficiency ratio 65.63 % 76.37 % 65.17 % 65.09 % 66.24 %

70.68 % 66.36 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 62.11 % 69.60 % 65.08 % 65.09 % 66.24 %

65.63 % 66.36 %























(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly

comparable GAAP measure. "Adjusted" items exclude the impact of merger and acquisition expenses.











Dogwood State Bank









Balance Sheets

















Ending Balance (In thousands, except per share data) Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Dec 31

2023 Sept 30

2023 Jun 30

2023 Assets









Cash and due from banks $ 2,514 $ 2,353 $ 5,191 $ 5,261 $ 5,471 Interest-earning deposits with banks 59,073 91,365 123,474 220,206 105,237

Total cash and cash equivalents 61,587 93,718 128,665 225,467 110,708 Investment securities available for sale 58,989 55,984 49,244 40,887 39,565 Investment securities held to maturity 74,404 76,119 77,557 78,614 79,759 Marketable equity securities 329 336 329 324 230

Total investment securities 133,722 132,439 127,130 119,825 119,554 Loans held for sale 11,030 8,146 15,274 20,329 13,884 Loans 1,236,722 1,148,899 1,095,339 1,036,636 996,193 Less allowance for credit losses (13,349) (12,344) (11,943) (11,385) (11,204)

Loans, net 1,223,373 1,136,555 1,083,396 1,025,251 984,989 Bank-owned life insurance 27,888 27,669 27,458 27,257 27,069 Premises and equipment, net 19,713 18,838 18,707 19,522 18,648 SBA servicing asset 4,568 4,373 3,967 3,913 3,879 Goodwill 7,016 7,016 7,016 7,016 7,016 Other intangible assets, net - 4 15 33 58 Other assets 21,854 19,750 20,060 19,845 16,714



Total assets $ 1,510,751 $ 1,448,508 $ 1,431,688 $ 1,468,458 $ 1,302,519 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing $ 379,465 $ 302,705 $ 291,910 $ 390,018 $ 308,418

Interest-bearing 872,430 913,914 902,369 844,914 757,903





Total deposits 1,251,895 1,216,619 1,194,279 1,234,932 1,066,321 FHLB advances 60,000 40,000 50,000 50,000 60,000 Lease obligations 10,726 10,959 11,187 11,416 10,602 Other liabilities 13,162 11,459 11,719 12,012 7,937



Total liabilities 1,335,783 1,279,037 1,267,185 1,308,360 1,144,860 Shareholders' equity











Common stock ($1 par value) 15,541 15,020 14,710 14,695 14,695

Additional paid-in capital 137,431 135,077 132,373 132,113 131,859

Retained earnings 26,897 24,244 22,406 19,473 16,536

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,901) (4,870) (4,986) (6,183) (5,431)



Total shareholders' equity 174,968 169,471 164,503 160,098 157,659



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,510,751 $ 1,448,508 $ 1,431,688 $ 1,468,458 $ 1,302,519

















Per Share Information:











Shares outstanding 15,541 15,020 14,710 14,695 14,695

Book value per share $ 11.26 $ 11.28 $ 11.18 $ 10.89 $ 10.73

Tangible book value per share(1) $ 10.81 $ 10.82 $ 10.71 $ 10.42 $ 10.25

















Capital Ratios:











Tier 1 leverage 11.39 % 11.75 % 11.05 % 11.72 % 12.92 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital 12.64 % 13.12 % 13.47 % 13.97 % 14.28 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.64 % 13.12 % 13.47 % 13.97 % 14.28 %

Total risk-based capital 13.81 % 14.29 % 14.65 % 15.08 % 15.41 %

Tangible common equity(1) 11.17 % 11.27 % 11.05 % 10.47 % 11.62 %

















(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dogwood State Bank









Asset Quality Measures

















Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Dec 31

2023 Sept 30

2023 Jun 30

2023 Nonperforming Assets:











Non-accrual loans $ 2,069 $ 1,938 $ 1,670 $ 1,684 $ 1,918

Loans 90 days or more past due and accruing - - - - -

Other real estate owned - - - - -



Total nonperforming assets $ 2,069 $ 1,938 $ 1,670 $ 1,684 $ 1,918

















Asset Quality Ratios:











Nonperforming loans/loans 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.19 %

Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.15 %

Nonperforming assets/loans and other real estate owned 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.19 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/loans (excludes non-accruals) 0.21 % 0.41 % 0.23 % 0.05 % 0.04 %

















Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):











ACL on Loans:











Balance, beginning of period $ 12,344 $ 11,943 $ 11,385 $ 11,204 $ 10,235

CECL adjustment - - - - -

Loans charged off (987) (288) (81) (792) (787)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off 11 9 40 29 7



Net loans charged off (976) (279) (41) (763) (780)

Provision for credit losses 1,981 680 599 944 1,749

Balance, end of period $ 13,349 $ 12,344 $ 11,943 $ 11,385 $ 11,204



















ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures:











Balance, beginning of period $ 2,301 $ 2,060 $ 1,020 $ 901 $ 925

Provision for credit losses 36 241 1,040 119 (24)

Balance, end of period $ 2,337 $ 2,301 $ 2,060 $ 1,020 $ 901

















Allowance for Credit Losses Ratios:











Allowance for credit losses/loans 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.09 % 1.10 % 1.12 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 645.19 % 636.95 % 715.15 % 676.07 % 584.15 %

Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized) 0.33 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.30 % 0.33 %



















Dogwood State Bank

































Net Interest Margin Analysis



















































































Quarter Ended







June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets:



































Loans $ 1,192,611

$ 19,547

6.59 %

$ 1,125,595

$ 18,116

6.47 %

$ 943,379

$ 13,995

5.95 %

Investment securities 133,164

1,066

3.22 %

131,250

1,029

3.15 %

120,947

808

2.68 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks 99,729

1,259

5.08 %

78,807

975

4.98 %

63,947

738

4.63 %



Total interest-earning assets 1,425,504

21,872

6.17 %

1,335,652

20,120

6.06 %

1,128,273

15,541

5.52 % Non interest-earning assets 68,849









66,568









63,779











Total assets $ 1,494,353









$ 1,402,220









$ 1,192,052

















































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand $ 117,889

$ 285

0.97 %

$ 124,309

$ 293

0.95 %

$ 104,857

$ 214

0.82 %

Savings and money market 606,729

6,239

4.14 %

601,319

6,110

4.09 %

369,055

2,769

3.01 %

Time 187,206

2,206

4.74 %

170,964

1,967

4.63 %

196,181

1,865

3.81 %



Total interest-bearing deposits 911,824

8,730

3.85 %

896,592

8,370

3.75 %

670,093

4,848

2.90 %

FHLB advances 41,099

552

5.40 %

27,253

368

5.43 %

67,253

779

4.65 %

Lease obligations 10,851

69

2.56 %

11,086

70

2.54 %

9,453

61

2.59 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities 963,774

9,351

3.90 %

934,931

8,808

3.79 %

746,799

5,688

3.05 % Non-interest bearing deposits 343,732









288,518









280,580







Other liabilities 13,491









12,237









7,374







Shareholders' equity 173,356









166,534









157,299











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,494,353









$ 1,402,220









$ 1,192,052







Net interest income and interest rate spread



$ 12,521

2.27 %





$ 11,312

2.27 %





$ 9,853

2.47 % Net interest margin







3.53 %









3.41 %









3.50 %









































Cost of funds







2.88 %









2.90 %









2.22 % Cost of deposits







2.80 %









2.84 %









2.05 %







































































































Six Months Ended











June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)











Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets:



































Loans











$ 1,159,104

$ 37,663

6.53 %

$ 922,073

$ 26,732

5.85 %

Investment securities











132,206

2,095

3.19 %

121,629

1,628

2.70 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks











89,268

2,235

5.03 %

57,925

1,271

4.42 %



Total interest-earning assets











1,380,578

41,993

6.12 %

1,101,627

29,631

5.42 % Non interest-earning assets











67,708









62,535











Total assets











$ 1,448,286









$ 1,164,162

















































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand











$ 121,099

$ 577

0.96 %

$ 106,809

$ 390

0.74 %

Savings and money market











604,024

12,350

4.11 %

364,542

4,881

2.70 %

Time











179,085

4,174

4.69 %

192,895

3,332

3.48 %



Total interest-bearing deposits











904,208

17,101

3.80 %

664,246

8,603

2.61 %

FHLB advances











34,176

920

5.41 %

44,751

1,035

4.66 %

Lease obligation











10,968

139

2.55 %

9,540

113

2.39 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities











949,352

18,160

3.85 %

718,537

9,751

2.74 % Non-interest bearing deposits











316,125









289,549







Other liabilities











12,865









7,156







Shareholders' equity











169,944









148,920











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$ 1,448,286









$ 1,164,162







Net interest income and interest rate spread















$ 23,833

2.27 %





$ 19,880

2.69 % Net interest margin



















3.47 %









3.64 %









































Cost of funds



















3.80 %









1.95 % Cost of deposits



















3.75 %









1.82 %

Dogwood State Bank















Non-GAAP Reconciliation























Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Dec 31

2023 Sept 30

2023 Jun 30

2023

Jun 30

2024 Jun 30

2023























Net income and EPS:

















Net income (GAAP) $ 2,654 $ 1,838 $ 2,934 $ 2,937 $ 1,980

$ 4,492 $ 4,777



Adjust for merger and acquisition expenses, net of tax 433 738 11 - -

1,171 -

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 3,087 $ 2,576 $ 2,945 $ 2,937 $ 1,980

$ 5,663 $ 4,777

























Weighted average common shares outstanding



















Basic 14,905 14,377 14,329 14,329 14,329

14,641 13,971



Diluted 15,480 15,075 15,039 15,026 15,017

15,202 14,642

























EPS (GAAP)



















Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.14

$ 0.31 $ 0.34



Diluted 0.17 0.12 0.20 0.20 0.13

0.30 0.33

























Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)



















Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.14

$ 0.39 $ 0.34



Diluted 0.20 0.17 0.20 0.20 0.13

0.37 0.33























PPNR:

















Net income (GAAP) $ 2,654 $ 1,838 $ 2,934 $ 2,937 $ 1,980

$ 4,492 $ 4,777

Add:



















Provision for credit losses 2,017 921 1,638 1,063 1,725

2,938 2,464



Income tax expense 811 588 865 902 550

1,399 1,257

PPNR (non-GAAP) 5,482 3,347 5,437 4,902 4,255

8,829 8,498



Less: merger and acquisition expenses 562 958 14 - -

1,520 -

Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 6,044 $ 4,305 $ 5,451 $ 4,902 $ 4,255

$ 10,349 $ 8,498























ROA:



















Net income (GAAP) $ 2,654 $ 1,838 $ 2,934 $ 2,937 $ 1,980

$ 4,492 $ 4,777

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 3,087 2,576 2,945 2,937 1,980

5,663 4,777

























Average assets 1,494,353 1,402,220 1,448,929 1,339,667 1,192,052

1,448,286 1,164,162

























ROA 0.71 % 0.53 % 0.80 % 0.87 % 0.67 %

0.62 % 0.83 %

Adjusted ROA (non-GAAP) 0.83 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.87 % 0.67 %

0.79 % 0.83 %























ROE and ROTCE:

















Net income (GAAP) $ 2,654 $ 1,838 $ 2,934 $ 2,937 $ 1,980

$ 4,492 $ 4,777

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 3,087 2,576 2,945 2,937 1,980

5,663 4,777

























Average shareholders' equity (GAAP) 173,356 166,534 162,703 159,209 157,299

169,944 148,920



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 7,018 7,027 7,041 7,063 7,091

7,022 7,109

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 166,338 159,507 155,662 152,146 150,208

162,922 141,811

























ROE 6.16 % 4.44 % 7.15 % 7.32 % 5.05 %

5.32 % 6.47 %

Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP) 7.16 % 6.22 % 7.18 % 7.32 % 5.05 %

6.70 % 6.47 %

ROTCE (non-GAAP) 6.42 % 4.63 % 7.48 % 7.66 % 5.29 %

5.54 % 6.79 %

Adjusted ROTCE (non-GAAP) 7.46 % 6.50 % 7.51 % 7.66 % 5.29 %

6.99 % 6.79 %























Efficiency Ratio:

















Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 10,470 $ 10,815 $ 10,173 $ 9,140 $ 8,350

$ 21,285 $ 16,765



Less: merger and acquisition expenses 562 958 14 - -

1,520 -

Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) 9,908 9,857 10,159 9,140 8,350

19,765 16,765

























Net interest income 12,521 11,312 11,900 11,005 9,853

23,833 19,880

Non-interest income 3,431 2,850 3,710 3,037 2,752

6,281 5,383

Total revenue 15,952 14,162 15,610 14,042 12,605

30,114 25,263

























Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense / total revenue) 65.63 % 76.37 % 65.17 % 65.09 % 66.24 %

70.68 % 66.36 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 62.11 % 69.60 % 65.08 % 65.09 % 66.24 %

65.63 % 66.36 %























Tangible Book Value per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:















Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 174,968 $ 169,471 $ 164,503 $ 160,098 $ 157,659

$ 174,968 $ 157,659



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 7,016 7,020 7,031 7,049 7,074

7,016 7,074

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 167,952 162,451 157,472 153,049 150,585

167,952 150,585

























Common shares outstanding 15,541 15,020 14,710 14,695 14,695

15,541 14,695

























Book value per share $ 11.26 $ 11.28 $ 11.18 $ 10.89 $ 10.73

$ 11.26 $ 10.73

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) 10.81 10.82 10.71 10.42 10.25

10.81 10.25

























Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,510,751 $ 1,448,508 $ 1,431,688 $ 1,468,458 $ 1,302,519

$ 1,510,751 $ 1,302,519



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 7,016 7,020 7,031 7,049 7,074

7,016 7,074

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1,503,735 1,441,488 1,424,657 1,461,409 1,295,445

1,503,735 1,295,445

























Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 11.17 % 11.27 % 11.05 % 10.47 % 11.62 %

11.17 % 11.62 %

SOURCE Dogwood State Bank