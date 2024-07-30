GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced second quarter 2024 results including net sales of $1.9 billion, net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $126 million, and earnings per diluted share of $2.05.

"Our second quarter results were in line with expectations in a more challenging business cycle, and I am grateful for the efforts of all of our UFP teammates to adapt to this environment and adjust capacity to meet demand," said Chairman and CEO Matthew J. Missad. "The weaker environment and expected near-term softness in demand have enabled us to more aggressively pursue our long-term expansion plans and improvement strategies. These efforts include investments in automation and consolidating operations to eliminate redundancies, lower costs and enhance the profitability of each of our facilities. Additionally, we are using our strong balance sheet to stay on offense by investing in acquisitions, new ventures, new value-added products, and organic expansion, while returning capital to shareholders through our recently increased dividend and share repurchase program. Our long-term outlook for growth remains strong."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis except where noted):

Net sales of $1.9 billion decreased 7 percent due to a 6 percent decrease in selling prices and a 1 percent decrease in organic unit sales. Quarter over quarter, the price of Southern Yellow Pine (SYP) decreased 19 percent, which contributed to our decrease in selling prices.

New product sales of $134 million were 7.0 percent of total sales compared to 7.4 percent in the second quarter of 2023. Many products that were considered new products in 2023 were sunset and not included in 2024 totals.

Net earnings attributable to controlling interests of $126 million represents a 16 percent decrease from last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $204 million represents a decrease of 13 percent while adjusted EBITDA margin1 declined 80 basis points to 10.7 percent.

________________________ 1 Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below.

Capital Allocation

UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet with $1.04 billion in cash on June 29, 2024, compared to $702 million in cash at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The company had approximately $2.3 billion of liquidity as of June 29, 2024. The company's return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:

- Acquisitions and Organic Growth. The company continues to pursue strategic acquisitions and will invest in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company is targeting capital investments in 2024 of up to $300 million for automation, technology upgrades, geographic expansion and increased capacity at existing facilities, specifically for its Deckorators, Site Built, metal packaging, and machine-built pallet businesses. Approximately $200 million of projects have been approved in 2024 and another $96 million in projects are pending approval. Longer lead times for equipment and site selection in the case of new locations may delay some investments until 2025.

- Dividend payments. On July 24, 2024, the UFP Industries Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share, a 10 percent increase over the quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share paid in September 2023. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 2, 2024.

- Share repurchases. The company was authorized to purchase up to $200 million of outstanding stock through July 31, 2024. From July 26, 2023, through the end of the second quarter of 2024, the company repurchased approximately 1,477,000 shares at an average price of $110.96 (a total of $163.9 million). On July 24, 2024, the Board of Directors for UFP Industries authorized the company to repurchase up to $200 million of shares through July 31, 2025.

By business segment, the company reported the following second quarter 2024 results:

UFP Retail Solutions

Net sales of $809 million, down 14 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023, while gross profit increased 3 percent. Sales performance was attributable to a 7 percent decline in selling prices, a 5 percent decline in organic unit sales, and a 2 percent decline due to the transfer of certain product sales to the Packaging and Construction segments. Organic unit sales decreased 2 percent for Deckorators, 6 percent for ProWood and 4 percent for UFP-Edge. Overall, unit sales decreased 5 percent with big box customers, a decline that largely correlates with an easing in repair and remodel activity, and were flat with independent retailers. Gross profit for the retail segment increased 3 percent to $127 million, primarily due to operational improvements, SKU rationalization, and better inventory positioning and utilization of our managed inventory programs.

UFP Packaging

Net sales of $435 million were down 11 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023, due to an 8 percent decrease in selling prices and a 6 percent decline in organic unit sales, offset by a 3 percent increase from the transfer of certain product sales from the Retail segment. A 10 percent increase in organic unit sales for PalletOne, due to market share gains, partially offset an 11 percent decline in organic unit sales for Protective Packaging and a 12 percent decline in organic unit sales for Structural Packaging, attributable to weaker demand. Gross profit for the packaging segment decreased 29 percent to $84 million due to competitive price pressure and lower sales volumes.

UFP Construction

Net sales of $575 million increased 4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023 as a 4 percent decrease in selling prices was offset by a 7 percent increase in organic unit sales and a 1 percent increase from the transfer of certain product sales from the Retail segment. Organic unit sales increased in Factory Built, up 19 percent due to an increase in industry production, and Site Built, up 4 percent, we believe due to market share gains in both existing and new product categories. Gross profit for the construction segment decreased 8 percent to $126 million due to competitive price pressure.

Short-Term Outlook

Lumber Market: We continue to anticipate lumber prices will remain at lower levels in 2024 based on current supply and demand dynamics.

End Market Demand: We continue to follow key indicators and forecasts in the markets we serve and have revised our outlook for the balance of 2024. We anticipate demand will decrease in Retail by mid-single digits, decrease in Packaging by mid- to high-single digits, and increase in Construction by low- to mid-single digits, reflecting continued strength in our Factory Built business. Generally, we expect the soft demand and competitive price environment will continue for the remainder of the year, resulting in more challenging year-over-year unit sales and profitability comparisons. We believe market share gains will help offset lower demand in each of our segments for the balance of the year.

CONFERENCE CALL

UFP Industries will conduct a conference call to discuss its outlook and information included in this news release at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The call will be hosted by Chairman and CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole and will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at https://www.ufpinvestor.com/news-filings-reportsevents---presentations. A replay of the call will be available through the website.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. UFP Industries is ranked #493 on the Fortune 500 and #128 on Industry Week's list of America's Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measure.

Net earnings

Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2024/2022 Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET SALES $ 1,901,959 100.0 % $ 2,043,918 100.0 % $ 3,540,925 100.0 % $ 3,866,394 100.0 % COST OF GOODS SOLD 1,539,216 80.9 1,643,851 80.4 2,852,104 80.5 3,107,998 80.4 GROSS PROFIT 362,743 19.1 400,067 19.6 688,821 19.5 758,396 19.6 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 203,155 10.7 204,703 10.0 395,214 11.2 399,386 10.3 OTHER LOSSES (GAINS), NET 554 - 1,867 0.1 750 - 3,805 0.1 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 159,034 8.4 193,497 9.5 292,857 8.3 355,205 9.2 INTEREST AND OTHER (9,406 ) (0.5 ) (4,025 ) (0.2 ) (22,169 ) (0.6 ) (6,866 ) (0.2 ) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 168,440 8.9 197,522 9.7 315,026 8.9 362,071 9.4 INCOME TAXES 42,208 2.2 46,734 2.3 67,695 1.9 85,705 2.2 NET EARNINGS 126,232 6.6 150,788 7.4 247,331 7.0 276,366 7.1 LESS NET (EARNINGS) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (302 ) - (27 ) - (610 ) - 464 - NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 125,930 6.6 $ 150,761 7.4 $ 246,721 7.0 $ 276,830 7.2 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 2.05 $ 2.40 $ 4.01 $ 4.41 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 2.05 $ 2.36 $ 4.00 $ 4.35 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 118,252 $ 155,266 $ 238,221 $ 287,096 LESS COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 2,020 (1,721 ) 1,429 (3,481 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 120,272 $ 153,545 $ 239,650 $ 283,615

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2024/2023 Quarter Period 2024 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 809,067 $ 435,204 $ 574,547 $ 81,470 $ 1,671 $ 1,901,959 COST OF GOODS SOLD 682,307 351,518 448,992 61,564 (5,165 ) 1,539,216 GROSS PROFIT 126,760 83,686 125,555 19,906 6,836 362,743 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 65,291 52,996 73,307 14,576 (3,015 ) 203,155 OTHER 1,686 1,174 237 (2,166 ) (377 ) 554 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 59,783 29,516 52,011 7,496 10,228 159,034 INTEREST AND OTHER (178 ) 645 (14 ) (1,202 ) (8,657 ) (9,406 ) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 59,961 28,871 52,025 8,698 18,885 168,440 INCOME TAXES 15,025 7,234 13,036 2,180 4,733 42,208 NET EARNINGS $ 44,936 $ 21,637 $ 38,989 $ 6,518 $ 14,152 $ 126,232 INTEREST AND OTHER (178 ) 645 (14 ) (1,202 ) (8,657 ) (9,406 ) INCOME TAXES 15,025 7,234 13,036 2,180 4,733 42,208 EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION ARRANGEMENTS 1,124 1,587 1,811 170 3,307 7,999 NET LOSS (GAIN) ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS 1,158 1,174 287 23 (420 ) 2,222 GAIN FROM REDUCTION OF ESTIMATED EARNOUT LIABILITY - - (1,818 ) - - (1,818 ) DEPRECIATION EXPENSE 7,124 8,467 5,621 828 8,584 30,624 AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES 998 2,216 703 1,503 433 5,853 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 70,187 $ 42,960 $ 58,615 $ 10,020 $ 22,132 $ 203,914 ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES 8.7 % 9.9 % 10.2 % 12.3 % * 10.7 % * Not meaningful

Quarter Period 2023 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 938,630 $ 488,100 $ 550,464 $ 67,592 $ (868 ) $ 2,043,918 COST OF GOODS SOLD 815,808 369,865 413,260 47,337 (2,419 ) 1,643,851 GROSS PROFIT 122,822 118,235 137,204 20,255 1,551 400,067 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 61,699 61,377 74,083 13,099 (5,555 ) 204,703 OTHER 912 (6 ) 1,162 370 (571 ) 1,867 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 60,211 56,864 61,959 6,786 7,677 193,497 INTEREST AND OTHER 20 419 (1 ) (2,260 ) (2,203 ) (4,025 ) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 60,191 56,445 61,960 9,046 9,880 197,522 INCOME TAXES 14,243 13,355 14,660 2,138 2,338 46,734 NET EARNINGS $ 45,948 $ 43,090 $ 47,300 $ 6,908 $ 7,542 $ 150,788 INTEREST AND OTHER 20 419 (1 ) (2,260 ) (2,203 ) (4,025 ) INCOME TAXES 14,243 13,355 14,660 2,138 2,338 46,734 EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION ARRANGEMENTS 1,315 1,703 1,686 225 3,309 8,238 NET (GAIN) LOSS ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS (10 ) (7 ) 16 70 (87 ) (18 ) DEPRECIATION EXPENSE 6,396 7,995 4,634 562 7,425 27,012 AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES 1,277 2,236 702 751 396 5,362 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 69,189 $ 68,791 $ 68,997 $ 8,394 $ 18,720 $ 234,091 ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES 7.4 % 14.1 % 12.5 % 12.4 % * 11.5 % * Not meaningful

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2024/2023 Year to Date 2024 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 1,437,832 $ 859,622 $ 1,092,443 $ 148,417 $ 2,611 $ 3,540,925 COST OF GOODS SOLD 1,209,948 690,496 852,553 110,566 (11,459 ) 2,852,104 GROSS PROFIT 227,884 169,126 239,890 37,851 14,070 688,821 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 120,901 106,937 142,457 27,967 (3,048 ) 395,214 OTHER 1,220 1,427 80 (1,485 ) (492 ) 750 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 105,763 60,762 97,353 11,369 17,610 292,857 INTEREST AND OTHER (272 ) 1,233 (25 ) (4,793 ) (18,312 ) (22,169 ) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 106,035 59,529 97,378 16,162 35,922 315,026 INCOME TAXES 23,036 12,564 20,921 3,478 7,696 67,695 NET EARNINGS $ 82,999 $ 46,965 $ 76,457 $ 12,684 $ 28,226 $ 247,331 INTEREST AND OTHER (272 ) 1,233 (25 ) (4,793 ) (18,312 ) (22,169 ) INCOME TAXES 23,036 12,564 20,921 3,478 7,696 67,695 EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION ARRANGEMENTS 2,812 3,776 4,276 469 7,943 19,276 NET LOSS (GAIN) ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS 886 1,427 286 14 (622 ) 1,991 GAIN FROM REDUCTION OF ESTIMATED EARNOUT LIABILITY - (37 ) (1,818 ) - - (1,855 ) DEPRECIATION EXPENSE 14,089 16,936 11,005 1,617 16,996 60,643 AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES 1,996 4,408 1,405 3,037 889 11,735 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 125,546 $ 87,272 $ 112,507 $ 16,506 $ 42,816 $ 384,647 ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES 8.7 % 10.2 % 10.3 % 11.1 % * 10.9 % * Not meaningful

Year to Date 2023 (In thousands) Retail Packaging Construction All Other Corporate Total NET SALES $ 1,699,924 $ 974,661 $ 1,066,057 $ 123,387 $ 2,365 $ 3,866,394 COST OF GOODS SOLD 1,481,798 735,528 807,194 84,362 (884 ) 3,107,998 GROSS PROFIT 218,126 239,133 258,863 39,025 3,249 758,396 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 115,612 127,629 141,421 26,063 (11,339 ) 399,386 OTHER 2,045 (92 ) 1,235 1,344 (727 ) 3,805 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 100,469 111,596 116,207 11,618 15,315 355,205 INTEREST AND OTHER 41 1,002 (6 ) (4,369 ) (3,534 ) (6,866 ) EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 100,428 110,594 116,213 15,987 18,849 362,071 INCOME TAXES 23,740 26,179 27,509 3,815 4,462 85,705 NET EARNINGS $ 76,688 $ 84,415 $ 88,704 $ 12,172 $ 14,387 $ 276,366 INTEREST AND OTHER 41 1,002 (6 ) (4,369 ) (3,534 ) (6,866 ) INCOME TAXES 23,740 26,179 27,509 3,815 4,462 85,705 EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION ARRANGEMENTS 2,930 3,799 3,807 503 6,836 17,875 NET LOSS (GAIN) ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS 26 (93 ) (31 ) 60 (144 ) (182 ) DEPRECIATION EXPENSE 12,230 15,677 9,262 961 14,656 52,786 AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES 2,332 4,482 1,499 1,283 775 10,371 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 117,987 $ 135,461 $ 130,744 $ 14,425 $ 37,438 $ 436,055 ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES 6.9 % 13.9 % 12.3 % 11.7 % * 11.3 % * Not meaningful

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) JUNE 2024/2023 (In thousands) ASSETS 2024 2023 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2024 2023 CURRENT ASSETS CURRENT LIABILITIES Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,041,341 $ 702,148 Accounts payable $ 263,318 $ 264,408 Restricted cash 761 761 Accrued liabilities and other 281,316 289,211 Investments 36,740 38,459 Current portion of debt 43,754 2,385 Accounts receivable 724,921 802,300 Inventories 684,813 821,187 Other current assets 65,453 50,203 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 2,554,029 2,415,058 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 588,388 556,004 OTHER ASSETS 259,830 228,929 LONG-TERM DEBT AND FINANCE LEASE OBLIGATIONS 232,979 274,821 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 505,138 481,942 OTHER LIABILITIES 180,686 171,349 TEMPORARY EQUITY 18,931 6,772 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 819,497 718,014 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,117,510 2,834,997 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,138,494 $ 3,843,943 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 4,138,494 $ 3,843,943

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2024/2023 (In thousands) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 247,331 $ 276,366 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 60,643 52,786 Amortization of intangibles 11,735 10,371 Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements 19,276 17,875 Deferred income taxes 299 (319 ) Unrealized gain on investment and other (1,825 ) (1,291 ) Equity in loss of investee 1,236 1,005 Net loss (gain) on sale, disposition and impairment of assets 1,991 (182 ) Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability (1,855 ) - Changes in: Accounts receivable (176,839 ) (183,717 ) Inventories 41,684 154,413 Accounts payable and cash overdraft 61,125 56,899 Accrued liabilities and other (25,723 ) (63,142 ) NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 239,078 321,064 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (106,585 ) (84,981 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,353 789 Acquisitions, net of cash received and purchase of equity method investment - 67 Purchases of investments (16,416 ) (14,747 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 9,284 11,486 Other (7,674 ) 2,076 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (119,038 ) (85,310 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 12,354 11,026 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (11,988 ) (11,869 ) Repayments of debt - (29 ) Repayment of debt on behalf of investee (6,303 ) - Contingent consideration payments and other (4,779 ) (6,179 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,470 1,448 Dividends paid to shareholders (40,660 ) (31,149 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (9,400 ) (4,859 ) Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from employees (17,838 ) - Repurchase of common stock (119,362 ) (55,484 ) Other 38 48 NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (196,468 ) (97,047 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,726 ) 4,579 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (80,154 ) 143,286 ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 1,122,256 559,623 ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,042,102 $ 702,909 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 1,118,329 $ 559,397 Restricted cash, beginning of period 3,927 226 All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 1,122,256 $ 559,623 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,041,341 $ 702,148 Restricted cash, end of period 761 761 All cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,042,102 $ 702,909

Contacts

Dick Gauthier

VP of Investor Relations

(616) 365-1555