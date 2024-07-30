GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced second quarter 2024 results including net sales of $1.9 billion, net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $126 million, and earnings per diluted share of $2.05.
"Our second quarter results were in line with expectations in a more challenging business cycle, and I am grateful for the efforts of all of our UFP teammates to adapt to this environment and adjust capacity to meet demand," said Chairman and CEO Matthew J. Missad. "The weaker environment and expected near-term softness in demand have enabled us to more aggressively pursue our long-term expansion plans and improvement strategies. These efforts include investments in automation and consolidating operations to eliminate redundancies, lower costs and enhance the profitability of each of our facilities. Additionally, we are using our strong balance sheet to stay on offense by investing in acquisitions, new ventures, new value-added products, and organic expansion, while returning capital to shareholders through our recently increased dividend and share repurchase program. Our long-term outlook for growth remains strong."
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis except where noted):
- Net sales of $1.9 billion decreased 7 percent due to a 6 percent decrease in selling prices and a 1 percent decrease in organic unit sales. Quarter over quarter, the price of Southern Yellow Pine (SYP) decreased 19 percent, which contributed to our decrease in selling prices.
- New product sales of $134 million were 7.0 percent of total sales compared to 7.4 percent in the second quarter of 2023. Many products that were considered new products in 2023 were sunset and not included in 2024 totals.
- Net earnings attributable to controlling interests of $126 million represents a 16 percent decrease from last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $204 million represents a decrease of 13 percent while adjusted EBITDA margin1 declined 80 basis points to 10.7 percent.
|________________________
1 Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below.
Capital Allocation
UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet with $1.04 billion in cash on June 29, 2024, compared to $702 million in cash at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The company had approximately $2.3 billion of liquidity as of June 29, 2024. The company's return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:
- Acquisitions and Organic Growth. The company continues to pursue strategic acquisitions and will invest in organic growth opportunities when acquisition targets are not available at valuations that will allow us to meet or exceed targeted return rates. The company is targeting capital investments in 2024 of up to $300 million for automation, technology upgrades, geographic expansion and increased capacity at existing facilities, specifically for its Deckorators, Site Built, metal packaging, and machine-built pallet businesses. Approximately $200 million of projects have been approved in 2024 and another $96 million in projects are pending approval. Longer lead times for equipment and site selection in the case of new locations may delay some investments until 2025.
- Dividend payments. On July 24, 2024, the UFP Industries Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share, a 10 percent increase over the quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share paid in September 2023. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 2, 2024.
- Share repurchases. The company was authorized to purchase up to $200 million of outstanding stock through July 31, 2024. From July 26, 2023, through the end of the second quarter of 2024, the company repurchased approximately 1,477,000 shares at an average price of $110.96 (a total of $163.9 million). On July 24, 2024, the Board of Directors for UFP Industries authorized the company to repurchase up to $200 million of shares through July 31, 2025.
By business segment, the company reported the following second quarter 2024 results:
UFP Retail Solutions
Net sales of $809 million, down 14 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023, while gross profit increased 3 percent. Sales performance was attributable to a 7 percent decline in selling prices, a 5 percent decline in organic unit sales, and a 2 percent decline due to the transfer of certain product sales to the Packaging and Construction segments. Organic unit sales decreased 2 percent for Deckorators, 6 percent for ProWood and 4 percent for UFP-Edge. Overall, unit sales decreased 5 percent with big box customers, a decline that largely correlates with an easing in repair and remodel activity, and were flat with independent retailers. Gross profit for the retail segment increased 3 percent to $127 million, primarily due to operational improvements, SKU rationalization, and better inventory positioning and utilization of our managed inventory programs.
UFP Packaging
Net sales of $435 million were down 11 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023, due to an 8 percent decrease in selling prices and a 6 percent decline in organic unit sales, offset by a 3 percent increase from the transfer of certain product sales from the Retail segment. A 10 percent increase in organic unit sales for PalletOne, due to market share gains, partially offset an 11 percent decline in organic unit sales for Protective Packaging and a 12 percent decline in organic unit sales for Structural Packaging, attributable to weaker demand. Gross profit for the packaging segment decreased 29 percent to $84 million due to competitive price pressure and lower sales volumes.
UFP Construction
Net sales of $575 million increased 4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023 as a 4 percent decrease in selling prices was offset by a 7 percent increase in organic unit sales and a 1 percent increase from the transfer of certain product sales from the Retail segment. Organic unit sales increased in Factory Built, up 19 percent due to an increase in industry production, and Site Built, up 4 percent, we believe due to market share gains in both existing and new product categories. Gross profit for the construction segment decreased 8 percent to $126 million due to competitive price pressure.
Short-Term Outlook
Lumber Market: We continue to anticipate lumber prices will remain at lower levels in 2024 based on current supply and demand dynamics.
End Market Demand: We continue to follow key indicators and forecasts in the markets we serve and have revised our outlook for the balance of 2024. We anticipate demand will decrease in Retail by mid-single digits, decrease in Packaging by mid- to high-single digits, and increase in Construction by low- to mid-single digits, reflecting continued strength in our Factory Built business. Generally, we expect the soft demand and competitive price environment will continue for the remainder of the year, resulting in more challenging year-over-year unit sales and profitability comparisons. We believe market share gains will help offset lower demand in each of our segments for the balance of the year.
CONFERENCE CALL
UFP Industries will conduct a conference call to discuss its outlook and information included in this news release at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. The call will be hosted by Chairman and CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole and will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at https://www.ufpinvestor.com/news-filings-reportsevents---presentations. A replay of the call will be available through the website.
UFP Industries, Inc.
UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. UFP Industries is ranked #493 on the Fortune 500 and #128 on Industry Week's list of America's Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measure.
Net earnings
Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 2024/2022
Quarter Period
Year to Date
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
NET SALES
$
1,901,959
100.0
%
$
2,043,918
100.0
%
$
3,540,925
100.0
%
$
3,866,394
100.0
%
COST OF GOODS SOLD
1,539,216
80.9
1,643,851
80.4
2,852,104
80.5
3,107,998
80.4
GROSS PROFIT
362,743
19.1
400,067
19.6
688,821
19.5
758,396
19.6
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
203,155
10.7
204,703
10.0
395,214
11.2
399,386
10.3
OTHER LOSSES (GAINS), NET
554
-
1,867
0.1
750
-
3,805
0.1
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
159,034
8.4
193,497
9.5
292,857
8.3
355,205
9.2
INTEREST AND OTHER
(9,406
)
(0.5
)
(4,025
)
(0.2
)
(22,169
)
(0.6
)
(6,866
)
(0.2
)
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
168,440
8.9
197,522
9.7
315,026
8.9
362,071
9.4
INCOME TAXES
42,208
2.2
46,734
2.3
67,695
1.9
85,705
2.2
NET EARNINGS
126,232
6.6
150,788
7.4
247,331
7.0
276,366
7.1
LESS NET (EARNINGS) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(302
)
-
(27
)
-
(610
)
-
464
-
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST
$
125,930
6.6
$
150,761
7.4
$
246,721
7.0
$
276,830
7.2
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
$
2.05
$
2.40
$
4.01
$
4.41
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
2.05
$
2.36
$
4.00
$
4.35
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
118,252
$
155,266
$
238,221
$
287,096
LESS COMPREHENSIVE (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
2,020
(1,721
)
1,429
(3,481
)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST
$
120,272
$
153,545
$
239,650
$
283,615
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 2024/2023
Quarter Period 2024
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
NET SALES
$
809,067
$
435,204
$
574,547
$
81,470
$
1,671
$
1,901,959
COST OF GOODS SOLD
682,307
351,518
448,992
61,564
(5,165
)
1,539,216
GROSS PROFIT
126,760
83,686
125,555
19,906
6,836
362,743
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
65,291
52,996
73,307
14,576
(3,015
)
203,155
OTHER
1,686
1,174
237
(2,166
)
(377
)
554
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
59,783
29,516
52,011
7,496
10,228
159,034
INTEREST AND OTHER
(178
)
645
(14
)
(1,202
)
(8,657
)
(9,406
)
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
59,961
28,871
52,025
8,698
18,885
168,440
INCOME TAXES
15,025
7,234
13,036
2,180
4,733
42,208
NET EARNINGS
$
44,936
$
21,637
$
38,989
$
6,518
$
14,152
$
126,232
INTEREST AND OTHER
(178
)
645
(14
)
(1,202
)
(8,657
)
(9,406
)
INCOME TAXES
15,025
7,234
13,036
2,180
4,733
42,208
EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION ARRANGEMENTS
1,124
1,587
1,811
170
3,307
7,999
NET LOSS (GAIN) ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS
1,158
1,174
287
23
(420
)
2,222
GAIN FROM REDUCTION OF ESTIMATED EARNOUT LIABILITY
-
-
(1,818
)
-
-
(1,818
)
DEPRECIATION EXPENSE
7,124
8,467
5,621
828
8,584
30,624
AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES
998
2,216
703
1,503
433
5,853
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
70,187
$
42,960
$
58,615
$
10,020
$
22,132
$
203,914
ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES
8.7
%
9.9
%
10.2
%
12.3
%
*
10.7
%
* Not meaningful
Quarter Period 2023
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
NET SALES
$
938,630
$
488,100
$
550,464
$
67,592
$
(868
)
$
2,043,918
COST OF GOODS SOLD
815,808
369,865
413,260
47,337
(2,419
)
1,643,851
GROSS PROFIT
122,822
118,235
137,204
20,255
1,551
400,067
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
61,699
61,377
74,083
13,099
(5,555
)
204,703
OTHER
912
(6
)
1,162
370
(571
)
1,867
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
60,211
56,864
61,959
6,786
7,677
193,497
INTEREST AND OTHER
20
419
(1
)
(2,260
)
(2,203
)
(4,025
)
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
60,191
56,445
61,960
9,046
9,880
197,522
INCOME TAXES
14,243
13,355
14,660
2,138
2,338
46,734
NET EARNINGS
$
45,948
$
43,090
$
47,300
$
6,908
$
7,542
$
150,788
INTEREST AND OTHER
20
419
(1
)
(2,260
)
(2,203
)
(4,025
)
INCOME TAXES
14,243
13,355
14,660
2,138
2,338
46,734
EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION ARRANGEMENTS
1,315
1,703
1,686
225
3,309
8,238
NET (GAIN) LOSS ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS
(10
)
(7
)
16
70
(87
)
(18
)
DEPRECIATION EXPENSE
6,396
7,995
4,634
562
7,425
27,012
AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES
1,277
2,236
702
751
396
5,362
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
69,189
$
68,791
$
68,997
$
8,394
$
18,720
$
234,091
ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES
7.4
%
14.1
%
12.5
%
12.4
%
*
11.5
%
* Not meaningful
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND
RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 2024/2023
Year to Date 2024
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
NET SALES
$
1,437,832
$
859,622
$
1,092,443
$
148,417
$
2,611
$
3,540,925
COST OF GOODS SOLD
1,209,948
690,496
852,553
110,566
(11,459
)
2,852,104
GROSS PROFIT
227,884
169,126
239,890
37,851
14,070
688,821
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
120,901
106,937
142,457
27,967
(3,048
)
395,214
OTHER
1,220
1,427
80
(1,485
)
(492
)
750
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
105,763
60,762
97,353
11,369
17,610
292,857
INTEREST AND OTHER
(272
)
1,233
(25
)
(4,793
)
(18,312
)
(22,169
)
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
106,035
59,529
97,378
16,162
35,922
315,026
INCOME TAXES
23,036
12,564
20,921
3,478
7,696
67,695
NET EARNINGS
$
82,999
$
46,965
$
76,457
$
12,684
$
28,226
$
247,331
INTEREST AND OTHER
(272
)
1,233
(25
)
(4,793
)
(18,312
)
(22,169
)
INCOME TAXES
23,036
12,564
20,921
3,478
7,696
67,695
EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION ARRANGEMENTS
2,812
3,776
4,276
469
7,943
19,276
NET LOSS (GAIN) ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS
886
1,427
286
14
(622
)
1,991
GAIN FROM REDUCTION OF ESTIMATED EARNOUT LIABILITY
-
(37
)
(1,818
)
-
-
(1,855
)
DEPRECIATION EXPENSE
14,089
16,936
11,005
1,617
16,996
60,643
AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES
1,996
4,408
1,405
3,037
889
11,735
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
125,546
$
87,272
$
112,507
$
16,506
$
42,816
$
384,647
ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES
8.7
%
10.2
%
10.3
%
11.1
%
*
10.9
%
* Not meaningful
Year to Date 2023
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
NET SALES
$
1,699,924
$
974,661
$
1,066,057
$
123,387
$
2,365
$
3,866,394
COST OF GOODS SOLD
1,481,798
735,528
807,194
84,362
(884
)
3,107,998
GROSS PROFIT
218,126
239,133
258,863
39,025
3,249
758,396
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
115,612
127,629
141,421
26,063
(11,339
)
399,386
OTHER
2,045
(92
)
1,235
1,344
(727
)
3,805
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
100,469
111,596
116,207
11,618
15,315
355,205
INTEREST AND OTHER
41
1,002
(6
)
(4,369
)
(3,534
)
(6,866
)
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
100,428
110,594
116,213
15,987
18,849
362,071
INCOME TAXES
23,740
26,179
27,509
3,815
4,462
85,705
NET EARNINGS
$
76,688
$
84,415
$
88,704
$
12,172
$
14,387
$
276,366
INTEREST AND OTHER
41
1,002
(6
)
(4,369
)
(3,534
)
(6,866
)
INCOME TAXES
23,740
26,179
27,509
3,815
4,462
85,705
EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION ARRANGEMENTS
2,930
3,799
3,807
503
6,836
17,875
NET LOSS (GAIN) ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS
26
(93
)
(31
)
60
(144
)
(182
)
DEPRECIATION EXPENSE
12,230
15,677
9,262
961
14,656
52,786
AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES
2,332
4,482
1,499
1,283
775
10,371
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
117,987
$
135,461
$
130,744
$
14,425
$
37,438
$
436,055
ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES
6.9
%
13.9
%
12.3
%
11.7
%
*
11.3
%
* Not meaningful
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
JUNE 2024/2023
(In thousands)
ASSETS
2024
2023
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2024
2023
CURRENT ASSETS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,041,341
$
702,148
Accounts payable
$
263,318
$
264,408
Restricted cash
761
761
Accrued liabilities and other
281,316
289,211
Investments
36,740
38,459
Current portion of debt
43,754
2,385
Accounts receivable
724,921
802,300
Inventories
684,813
821,187
Other current assets
65,453
50,203
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
2,554,029
2,415,058
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
588,388
556,004
OTHER ASSETS
259,830
228,929
LONG-TERM DEBT AND FINANCE LEASE OBLIGATIONS
232,979
274,821
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
505,138
481,942
OTHER LIABILITIES
180,686
171,349
TEMPORARY EQUITY
18,931
6,772
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
819,497
718,014
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,117,510
2,834,997
TOTAL ASSETS
$
4,138,494
$
3,843,943
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
4,138,494
$
3,843,943
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 2024/2023
(In thousands)
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings
$
247,331
$
276,366
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
60,643
52,786
Amortization of intangibles
11,735
10,371
Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements
19,276
17,875
Deferred income taxes
299
(319
)
Unrealized gain on investment and other
(1,825
)
(1,291
)
Equity in loss of investee
1,236
1,005
Net loss (gain) on sale, disposition and impairment of assets
1,991
(182
)
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
(1,855
)
-
Changes in:
Accounts receivable
(176,839
)
(183,717
)
Inventories
41,684
154,413
Accounts payable and cash overdraft
61,125
56,899
Accrued liabilities and other
(25,723
)
(63,142
)
NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
239,078
321,064
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(106,585
)
(84,981
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
2,353
789
Acquisitions, net of cash received and purchase of equity method investment
-
67
Purchases of investments
(16,416
)
(14,747
)
Proceeds from sale of investments
9,284
11,486
Other
(7,674
)
2,076
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(119,038
)
(85,310
)
CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
12,354
11,026
Repayments under revolving credit facilities
(11,988
)
(11,869
)
Repayments of debt
-
(29
)
Repayment of debt on behalf of investee
(6,303
)
-
Contingent consideration payments and other
(4,779
)
(6,179
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
1,470
1,448
Dividends paid to shareholders
(40,660
)
(31,149
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(9,400
)
(4,859
)
Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from employees
(17,838
)
-
Repurchase of common stock
(119,362
)
(55,484
)
Other
38
48
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(196,468
)
(97,047
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(3,726
)
4,579
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(80,154
)
143,286
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
1,122,256
559,623
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
1,042,102
$
702,909
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
1,118,329
$
559,397
Restricted cash, beginning of period
3,927
226
All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
1,122,256
$
559,623
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,041,341
$
702,148
Restricted cash, end of period
761
761
All cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,042,102
$
702,909
Contacts
Dick Gauthier
VP of Investor Relations
(616) 365-1555