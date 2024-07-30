CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) ("Hayward" or the "Company"), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2024 of its fiscal year 2024. Comparisons are to financial results for the prior-year second fiscal quarter.

CEO COMMENTS

"I am pleased to report second quarter results consistent with expectations," said Kevin Holleran, Hayward's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered record gross margins and increased cash flow through ongoing operational execution and working capital management. This performance enabled us to further strengthen the balance sheet and fund our growth initiatives. During the quarter, we reduced net leverage meaningfully while completing a voluntary early debt repayment and strategic acquisition of ChlorKing, a leader in commercial pool water sanitization. ChlorKing's innovative technologies and strong customer relationships expand our product offering and improve access to a broader set of customers in this growing market. The economic and interest rate environment remains uncertain, and we are seeing progressively leaner channel inventory positions. However, our team continues to execute at a high level, strengthening Hayward's leadership position in the pool industry."

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Net sales increased modestly to $284.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The modest increase in net sales during the quarter was the result of increases in net price, partially offset by a decline in volume. The decrease in volume resulted from market declines in the Middle East and Asia and lower new construction and remodels in the U.S., partially offset by growth in Europe and Canada.

Gross profit increased by 6% to $145.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Gross profit margin increased 290 basis points to 51.0%. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to operational efficiencies in our manufacturing facilities and net price increases.

Selling, general, and administrative expense ("SG&A") increased by 9% to $63.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase in SG&A was driven by increased warranty, incentive compensation and selling expenses. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A increased 180 basis points to 22.2%, compared to the prior-year period of 20.4%, driven by the factors discussed above. Research, development, and engineering expenses were $6.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, or 2% of net sales, as compared to $6.9 million for the prior-year period, or 2% of net sales.

Operating income increased by 8% to $68.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, due to the aggregated effects of the items described above. Operating income as a percentage of net sales ("operating margin") was 23.9% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, a 170 basis point increase from the 22.2% operating margin in the prior-year period.

Interest expense, net, decreased by 12% to $16.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily due to the repayment of the Incremental Term Loan B principal balance in April 2024 and higher interest income on cash investment balances. Additionally, due to the Company's voluntary early debt repayment during the quarter, the Company incurred a $4.9 million debt extinguishment loss.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $9.4 million, for an effective tax rate of 19.9%, compared to income tax expense of $13.8 million, for an effective tax rate of 31.9%, for the prior-year period. The change in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the change to the Company's permanent reinvestment assertion for one jurisdiction during the prior-year period and a tax benefit from a return-to-provision adjustment in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net income increased by 28% to $37.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA* increased to $82.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 from $79.5 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin* expanded 100 basis points to 29.0%.

Diluted EPS increased by 31% to $0.17 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS* increased by 11% to $0.21 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 SEGMENT RESULTS

North America

Net sales increased by 2% to $241.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase was primarily driven by net price improvement and volume growth in Canada, partially offset by a modest decline in volume in the U.S. due to lower new construction and remodels.

Segment income increased by 6% to $75.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted segment income* increased by 6% to $81.3 million.

Europe & Rest of World

Net sales decreased by 6% to $43.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The decline was primarily due to a decline in volume, partially offset by the favorable impact of net price. The decline in volume is driven primarily by market declines in the Middle East and Asia, partially offset by growth in Europe.

Segment income decreased by 12% to $8.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted segment income* decreased by 11% to $8.6 million.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW

As of June 29, 2024, Hayward had cash and cash equivalents of $215.1 million and approximately $232.6 million available for future borrowings under its revolving credit facilities. Cash flow provided by operations for the six months ended June 29, 2024 of $209.8 million was an increase of $43.3 million from the prior-year period. The increase in cash provided was primarily driven by greater cash generated by working capital compared to the prior-year period and due to an increase in net income.

OUTLOOK

Hayward is narrowing its full-year 2024 guidance, reflecting better than expected margins offset by a more challenging demand environment, particularly in new construction and remodels and certain international markets. For fiscal year 2024, Hayward now expects net sales of $1.010 billion to $1.040 billion, or an increase of approximately 2% to 5% from fiscal year 2023, including a contribution from the ChlorKing acquisition of approximately 1%, compared to our prior guidance of $1.010 billion to $1.060 billion. We now expect Adjusted EBITDA* of $255 million to $270 million, or an increase of approximately 3% to 9% from fiscal year 2023, compared to our prior guidance of $255 million to $275 million.

The pool industry remains attractive and benefits from sustainable secular demand trends in outdoor living. Hayward continues to leverage our competitive advantages and drive increasing adoption of our leading SmartPad pool equipment products both in new construction and the aftermarket, which has historically represented approximately 80% of net sales. Hayward is confident in its long-term outlook for profitable growth and robust cash flow generation, driven by its technology leadership, operational excellence, strong brand and installed base, and multi-channel capabilities.

Please see the Forward-Looking Statements section of this release for a discussion of certain risks relevant to Hayward's outlook.

ABOUT HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool and outdoor living technology. With a mission to deliver exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative solutions to transform the experience of water, Hayward offers a full line of energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment including pumps, heaters, sanitizers, filters, LED lighting, water features, and cleaners all digitally connected through Hayward's intuitive IoT-enabled SmartPad.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") and releases issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Such forward-looking statements relating to Hayward are based on the beliefs of Hayward's management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to it. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Hayward's strategies, plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, expenditures and assumptions and other statements contained in or incorporated by reference in this earnings release that are not historical facts. When used in this document, words such as "guidance," "outlook," "may," "will," "should," "could," "intend," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "target," "predict," "project," "seek" and similar expressions as they relate to Hayward are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Hayward believes that it is important to communicate its future expectations to its stockholders, and it therefore makes forward-looking statements in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Act. However, there may be events in the future that Hayward is not able to accurately predict or control, and actual results may differ materially from the expectations it describes in its forward-looking statements.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements Hayward makes regarding: Hayward's 2024 guidance; business plans and objectives; general economic and industry trends; business prospects; future product development and acquisition strategies; future channel stocking levels; and growth and expansion opportunities. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are only predictions. Hayward may not achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in Hayward's forward-looking statements, and you should not place significant reliance on its forward-looking statements. Hayward has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Moreover, neither Hayward nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements taken from third-party industry and market reports.

Important factors that could affect Hayward's future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements include the following: its relationships with and the performance of distributors, builders, buying groups, retailers and servicers who sell Hayward's products to pool owners; impacts on Hayward's business from the sensitivity of its business to seasonality and unfavorable economic business and weather conditions; competition from national and global companies, as well as lower-cost manufacturers; Hayward's ability to develop, manufacture and effectively and profitably market and sell its new planned and future products; its ability to execute on its growth strategies and expansion opportunities; Hayward's exposure to credit risk on its accounts receivable, impacts on Hayward's business from political, regulatory, economic, trade, and other risks associated with operating foreign businesses, including risks associated with geopolitical conflict; its ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manage disruptions to its global supply chain and the availability of raw materials; Hayward's ability to identify emerging technological and other trends in its target end markets; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; its reliance on information technology systems and susceptibility to threats to those systems, including cybersecurity threats, and risks arising from its collection and use of personal information data; regulatory changes and developments affecting Hayward's current and future products; volatility in currency exchange rates and interest rates; Hayward's ability to service its existing indebtedness and obtain additional capital to finance operations and its growth opportunities; Hayward's ability to establish, maintain and effectively enforce intellectual property protection for its products, as well as its ability to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of others; the impact of material cost and other inflation; Hayward's ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified personnel; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits, impact trade agreements and tariffs, or address the impacts of climate change; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; impacts on Hayward's product manufacturing disruptions, including as a result of catastrophic and other events beyond its control; uncertainties related to distribution channel inventory practices and the impact on net sales volumes; Hayward's ability to realize cost savings from restructuring activities; Hayward's and its customers' ability to manage product inventory in an effective and efficient manner; and other factors set forth in Hayward's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Many of these factors are macroeconomic in nature and are, therefore, beyond Hayward's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Hayward's actual results, performance or achievements may vary materially from those described in this earnings release as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, planned or projected. The forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date of this earnings release. Unless required by United States federal securities laws, Hayward neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this earnings release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Hayward's expectations.

*NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") including adjusted net income, adjusted basic EPS, adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, total segment income, adjusted total segment income, adjusted total segment income margin, adjusted segment income and adjusted segment income margin. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Hayward believes these non-GAAP measures provide analysts, investors and other interested parties with additional insight into the underlying trends of its business and assist these parties in analyzing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance, which allows for a better comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance. Management uses these non-GAAP measures to understand and compare operating results across reporting periods for various purposes including internal budgeting and forecasting, short and long-term operating planning, employee incentive compensation, and debt compliance. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, segment income or other measures of profitability, performance or financial condition under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. See the appendix for a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of full fiscal year 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook to the comparable GAAP measure is not being provided, as Hayward does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliation. Adjusted EBITDA outlook for full year 2024 is calculated in a manner consistent with the historical presentation of this measure in the appendix.

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) June 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,056 $ 178,097 Short-term investments - 25,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,993 and $2,870, respectively 148,233 270,875 Inventories, net 213,559 215,180 Prepaid expenses 15,789 14,331 Income tax receivable - 9,994 Other current assets 17,579 11,264 Total current assets 610,216 724,741 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $103,894 and $95,917, respectively 160,657 158,979 Goodwill 951,879 935,013 Trademark 736,000 736,000 Customer relationships, net 218,252 206,308 Other intangibles, net 95,656 94,082 Other non-current assets 90,011 91,161 Total assets $ 2,862,671 $ 2,946,284 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 14,261 $ 15,088 Accounts payable 69,392 68,943 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 148,813 155,543 Income taxes payable 2,974 109 Total current liabilities 235,440 239,683 Long-term debt, net 959,840 1,079,280 Deferred tax liabilities, net 242,608 248,967 Other non-current liabilities 67,385 66,896 Total liabilities 1,505,273 1,634,826 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of June 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 authorized; 243,738,167 issued and 215,071,798 outstanding at June 29, 2024; 242,832,045 issued and 214,165,676 outstanding at December 31, 2023 244 243 Additional paid-in capital 1,086,680 1,080,894 Common stock in treasury; 28,666,369 and 28,666,369 at June 29, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively (358,110 ) (357,755 ) Retained earnings 628,330 580,909 Accumulated other comprehensive income 254 7,167 Total stockholders' equity 1,357,398 1,311,458 Total liabilities, redeemable stock, and stockholders' equity $ 2,862,671 $ 2,946,284

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net sales $ 284,393 $ 283,543 $ 496,962 $ 493,679 Cost of sales 139,306 147,033 247,296 259,278 Gross profit 145,087 136,510 249,666 234,401 Selling, general and administrative expense 63,155 57,716 123,169 112,603 Research, development and engineering expense 6,119 6,873 12,421 12,850 Acquisition and restructuring related expense 839 1,309 1,343 2,872 Amortization of intangible assets 6,949 7,637 13,849 15,254 Operating income 68,025 62,975 98,884 90,822 Interest expense, net 16,799 19,130 35,391 38,491 Loss on debt extinguishment 4,926 - 4,926 - Other (income) expense, net (646 ) 625 (1,284 ) (134 ) Total other expense 21,079 19,755 39,033 38,357 Income from operations before income taxes 46,946 43,220 59,851 52,465 Provision for income taxes 9,365 13,767 12,430 14,602 Net income $ 37,581 $ 29,453 $ 47,421 $ 37,863 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.22 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.17 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 214,915,338 212,861,564 214,637,930 212,692,393 Diluted 221,259,232 220,503,544 221,159,419 220,506,921

Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 47,421 $ 37,863 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 9,067 8,590 Amortization of intangible assets 17,046 18,543 Amortization of deferred debt issuance fees 2,294 2,242 Stock-based compensation 4,632 4,146 Deferred income taxes (6,631 ) (1,673 ) Allowance for bad debts 81 (879 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 4,926 - (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment (504 ) 137 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 124,537 63,801 Inventories 6,384 50,234 Other current and non-current assets 7,803 15,225 Accounts payable (562 ) (427 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,655 ) (31,286 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 209,839 166,516 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (10,706 ) (15,703 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (62,367 ) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 48 5 Proceeds from short-term investments 25,000 - Net cash used in investing activities (48,025 ) (15,698 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from revolving credit facility - 144,100 Payments on revolving credit facility - (144,100 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 2,856 1,827 Payments of long-term debt (129,401 ) (6,153 ) Proceeds from issuance of short-term notes payable 6,340 5,347 Payments of short-term notes payable (2,888 ) (3,542 ) Other, net (514 ) (360 ) Net cash used in financing activities (123,607 ) (2,881 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,248 ) 888 Change in cash and cash equivalents 36,959 148,825 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 178,097 56,177 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 215,056 $ 205,002 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid-interest $ 36,601 $ 37,223 Cash paid-income taxes 6,221 6,779 Equipment financed under finance leases 630 -

Reconciliations

Consolidated Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations (Non-GAAP)

Following is a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA: (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income $ 37,581 $ 29,453 $ 47,421 $ 37,863 Depreciation 4,757 4,228 9,067 8,590 Amortization 8,503 9,289 17,046 18,543 Interest expense 16,799 19,130 35,391 38,491 Income taxes 9,365 13,767 12,430 14,602 Loss on debt extinguishment 4,926 - 4,926 - EBITDA 81,931 75,867 126,281 118,089 Stock-based compensation (a) 230 375 420 732 Currency exchange items (b) (180 ) 1,205 (126 ) 1,131 Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net (c) 839 1,309 1,343 2,872 Other (d) (206 ) 722 (263 ) 1,583 Total Adjustments 683 3,611 1,374 6,318 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,614 $ 79,478 $ 127,655 $ 124,407 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.0 % 28.0 % 25.7 % 25.2 %

(a) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards issued to management, employees, and directors. The adjustment includes only expense related to awards issued under the 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, which were awards granted prior to the effective date of Hayward's initial public offering (the "IPO"). (b) Represents unrealized non-cash (gains) losses on foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities and foreign currency contracts. (c) Adjustments in the three months ended June 29, 2024 are primarily driven by $0.6 million of transaction costs associated with the acquisition of ChlorKing HoldCo, LLC and related entities ("ChlorKing") and $0.3 million of separation and other costs associated with the centralization of operations in Europe. Adjustments in the three months ended July 1, 2023 are primarily driven by $0.5 million of separation costs associated with the enterprise cost-reduction program initiated in 2022, $0.5 million of integration costs from prior acquisitions and $0.3 million of costs associated with the relocation of the corporate headquarters. Adjustments in the six months ended June 29, 2024 are primarily driven by $0.7 million of separation and other costs associated with the centralization of operations in Europe and $0.6 million of transaction costs associated with the acquisition of ChlorKing. Adjustments in the six months ended July 1, 2023 are primarily driven by $1.3 million of separation costs associated with the enterprise cost-reduction program initiated in 2022, $0.8 million of integration costs from prior acquisitions and $0.6 million of costs associated with the relocation of the corporate headquarters. (d) Adjustments in the three months ended June 29, 2024 are primarily driven by $0.5 million of gains on the sale of assets, partially offset by $0.2 million of costs incurred related to litigation. Adjustments in the three months ended July 1, 2023 primarily include $0.3 million of costs incurred related to the selling stockholder offering of shares in May 2023, which are reported in SG&A in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations, and other miscellaneous items the Company believes are not representative of its ongoing business operations. Adjustments in the six months ended June 29, 2024 are primarily driven by $0.5 million of gains on the sale of assets, partially offset by $0.3 million of costs incurred related to litigation. Adjustments in the six months ended July 1, 2023 primarily includes $0.6 million of costs associated with follow-on equity offerings, $0.4 million of transitional expenses incurred to enable go-forward public company regulatory compliance and other miscellaneous items the Company believes are not representative of its ongoing business operations.

Following is a reconciliation from net income to adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months:

(Dollars in thousands) Last Twelve

Months(e) Fiscal Year June 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net income $ 90,245 $ 80,687 Depreciation 16,460 15,983 Amortization 35,582 37,079 Interest expense 70,484 73,584 Income taxes 18,228 20,400 Loss on debt extinguishment 4,926 - EBITDA 235,925 227,733 Stock-based compensation (a) 958 1,270 Currency exchange items (b) (471 ) 786 Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net (c) 11,684 13,213 Other (d) 2,425 4,271 Total Adjustments 14,596 19,540 Adjusted EBITDA $ 250,521 $ 247,273 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.2 % 24.9 %

(a) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards issued to management, employees, and directors. The adjustment includes only expense related to awards issued under the 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, which were awards granted prior to the effective date of the IPO. (b) Represents unrealized non-cash (gains) losses on foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities and foreign currency contracts. (c) Adjustments in the last twelve months ended June 29, 2024 include $6.7 million of costs related to the discontinuation of a product line leading to an impairment of the associated fixed assets, inventory and intangible assets, $3.0 million related to programs to centralize and consolidate operations and professional services in Europe, $1.5 million of costs associated with the relocation of the corporate headquarters and $0.6 million of transaction costs associated with the acquisition of ChlorKing. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily include $6.7 million of costs related to the discontinuation of a product line leading to an impairment of the associated fixed assets, inventory and intangible assets, $2.4 million related to programs to centralize and consolidate operations and professional services in Europe, $1.9 million of costs associated with the relocation of the corporate headquarters, $1.2 million separation costs associated with the 2022 cost reduction program and $0.8 million of costs associated with integration costs from prior acquisitions. (d) Adjustments in the last twelve months ended June 29, 2024 primarily include $1.3 million of costs related to inventory and fixed assets as part of the centralization of operations in Europe, $0.8 million of costs associated with follow-on equity offerings and $0.3 million of costs incurred related to litigation. Adjustments in the year ended December 31, 2023 primarily include $1.8 million related to inventory and fixed asset write-offs in Europe and $1.5 million of costs incurred related to the selling stockholder offerings of shares in March, May and August 2023, which are reported in SG&A in our consolidated statements of operations. (e) Items for the last twelve months ended June 29, 2024 are calculated by adding the items for the six months ended June 29, 2024 plus fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and subtracting the items for the six months ended July 1, 2023.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Reconciliation (Non-GAAP)

Following is a reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Net income $ 37,581 $ 29,453 $ 47,421 $ 37,863 Tax adjustments (a) (1,624 ) 3,046 (1,771 ) 1,498 Other adjustments and amortization: Stock-based compensation (b) 230 375 420 732 Currency exchange items (c) (180 ) 1,205 (126 ) 1,131 Acquisition and restructuring related expense, net (d) 839 1,309 1,343 2,872 Other (e) (206 ) 722 (263 ) 1,583 Total other adjustments 683 3,611 1,374 6,318 Loss on debt extinguishment 4,926 - 4,926 - Amortization 8,503 9,289 17,046 18,543 Tax effect (f) (3,304 ) (3,200 ) (5,539 ) (6,284 ) Adjusted net income $ 46,765 $ 42,199 $ 63,457 $ 57,938 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 214,915,338 212,861,564 214,637,930 212,692,393 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 221,259,232 220,503,544 221,159,419 220,506,921 Basic EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.14 $ 0.22 $ 0.18 Diluted EPS $ 0.17 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.17 Adjusted basic EPS $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.30 $ 0.27 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.26

(a) Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024 reflect a normalized tax rate of 23.4% and 23.7%, respectively, compared to the Company's effective tax rate of 19.9% and 20.8%, respectively. The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended June 29, 2024 includes the tax benefits resulting from stock compensation and the six months ended June 29, 2024 additionally include a tax benefit resulting from a return-to-provision adjustment. Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023 reflect a normalized tax rate of 24.8% and 25.0%, respectively, compared to the Company's effective tax rate of 31.9% and 27.8%, respectively. The Company's effective tax rate for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023 includes the impact of a discrete tax expense related to a change in the indefinite reinvestment assertion for one jurisdiction, partially offset by a tax benefit resulting from the exercise of stock options. (b) Represents non-cash stock-based compensation expense related to equity awards issued to management, employees, and directors. The adjustment includes only expense related to awards issued under the 2017 Equity Incentive Plan, which were awards granted prior to the effective date of the IPO. (c) Represents unrealized non-cash (gains) losses on foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities and foreign currency contracts. (d) Adjustments in the three months ended June 29, 2024 are primarily driven by $0.6 million of transaction costs associated with the acquisition of ChlorKing HoldCo, LLC and related entities ("ChlorKing") and $0.3 million of separation and other costs associated with the centralization of operations in Europe. Adjustments in the three months ended July 1, 2023 are primarily driven by $0.5 million of separation costs associated with the enterprise cost-reduction program initiated in 2022, $0.5 million of integration costs from prior acquisitions and $0.3 million of costs associated with the relocation of the corporate headquarters. Adjustments in the six months ended June 29, 2024 are primarily driven by $0.7 million of separation and other costs associated with the centralization of operations in Europe and $0.6 million of transaction costs associated with the acquisition of ChlorKing. Adjustments in the six months ended July 1, 2023 are primarily driven by $1.3 million of separation costs associated with the enterprise cost-reduction program initiated in 2022, $0.8 million of integration costs from prior acquisitions and $0.6 million of costs associated with the relocation of the corporate headquarters. (e) Adjustments in the three months ended June 29, 2024 are primarily driven by $0.5 million of gains on the sale of assets, partially offset by $0.2 million of costs incurred related to litigation. Adjustments in the three months ended July 1, 2023 primarily include $0.3 million of costs incurred related to the selling stockholder offering of shares in May 2023, which are reported in SG&A in the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of operations, and other miscellaneous items the Company believes are not representative of its ongoing business operations. Adjustments in the six months ended June 29, 2024 are primarily driven by $0.5 million of gains on the sale of assets, partially offset by $0.3 million of costs incurred related to litigation. Adjustments in the six months ended July 1, 2023 primarily includes $0.6 million of costs associated with follow-on equity offerings, $0.4 million of transitional expenses incurred to enable go-forward public company regulatory compliance and other miscellaneous items the Company believes are not representative of its ongoing business operations. (f) The tax effect represents the immediately preceding adjustments at the normalized tax rates as discussed in footnote (a) above.

Segment Reconciliations

Following is a reconciliation from segment income to adjusted segment income for the North America ("NAM") and Europe & Rest of World ("E&RW") segments:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Total NAM E&RW Total NAM E&RW Net sales $ 284,393 $ 241,113 $ 43,280 $ 283,543 $ 237,352 $ 46,191 Gross profit $ 145,087 $ 127,430 $ 17,657 $ 136,510 $ 118,442 $ 18,068 Gross profit margin % 51.0 % 52.9 % 40.8 % 48.1 % 49.9 % 39.1 % Income from operations before income taxes $ 46,946 $ 43,220 Expenses not allocated to segments Corporate expense, net 7,811 8,425 Acquisition and restructuring related expense 839 1,309 Amortization of intangible assets 6,949 7,637 Interest expense, net 16,799 19,130 Loss on debt extinguishment 4,926 - Other (income) expense, net (646 ) 625 Segment income $ 83,624 $ 75,335 $ 8,289 $ 80,346 $ 70,962 $ 9,384 Segment income margin % 29.4 % 31.2 % 19.2 % 28.3 % 29.9 % 20.3 % Depreciation $ 4,591 $ 4,328 $ 263 $ 4,068 $ 3,837 $ 231 Amortization 1,554 1,554 - 1,651 1,651 - Stock-based compensation 57 57 - 192 180 12 Other (a) - - - 290 290 - Total adjustments 6,202 5,939 263 6,201 5,958 243 Adjusted segment income $ 89,826 $ 81,274 $ 8,552 $ 86,547 $ 76,920 $ 9,627 Adjusted segment income margin % 31.6 % 33.7 % 19.8 % 30.5 % 32.4 % 20.8 %

(a) The three months ended July 1, 2023 includes miscellaneous items the Company believes are not representative of its ongoing business operations.

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2024 July 1, 2023 Total NAM E&RW Total NAM E&RW Net sales $ 496,962 $ 414,542 $ 82,420 $ 493,679 $ 400,056 $ 93,623 Gross profit $ 249,666 $ 217,307 $ 32,359 $ 234,401 $ 197,455 $ 36,946 Gross profit margin % 50.2 % 52.4 % 39.3 % 47.5 % 49.4 % 39.5 % Income from operations before income taxes $ 59,851 $ 52,465 Expenses not allocated to segments Corporate expense, net 15,326 14,524 Acquisition and restructuring related expense 1,343 2,872 Amortization of intangible assets 13,849 15,254 Interest expense, net 35,391 38,491 Loss on debt extinguishment 4,926 - Other (income) expense, net (1,284 ) (134 ) Segment income $ 129,402 $ 115,077 $ 14,325 $ 123,472 $ 104,238 $ 19,234 Segment income margin % 26.0 % 27.8 % 17.4 % 25.0 % 26.1 % 20.5 % Depreciation $ 8,735 $ 8,215 $ 520 $ 8,373 $ 7,925 $ 448 Amortization 3,197 3,197 - 3,288 3,288 - Stock-based compensation 79 69 10 365 342 23 Other (a) 19 19 - 388 388 - Total adjustments 12,030 11,500 530 12,414 11,943 471 Adjusted segment income $ 141,432 $ 126,577 $ 14,855 $ 135,886 $ 116,181 $ 19,705 Adjusted segment income margin % 28.5 % 30.5 % 18.0 % 27.5 % 29.0 % 21.0 %

(a) The six months ended June 29, 2024 represents losses on the sale of assets. The six months ended July 1, 2023 includes miscellaneous items the Company believes are not representative of its ongoing business operations.

