CORNING, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced its second-quarter 2024 results and provided its outlook for third-quarter 2024.

Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer, said, " Our strong second-quarter results exceeded the guidance we provided in April and marked a return to year-over-year core sales and EPS growth. The outperformance was driven primarily by the strong adoption of our new optical connectivity products for generative AI, which drove record sales in the Enterprise portion of our Optical Communications business. The opportunity is only growing; in fact, in the third quarter, we reached an agreement with Lumen Technologies that uses our new gen-AI fiber and cable system to facilitate Lumen's build of a new network to interconnect AI-enabled data centers."

Weeks continued, " We're off to a great start with our 'Springboard' plan. We've positioned the company to capture significant growth - with powerful incremental profit and cash flow - as cyclical factors and secular trends converge to drive demand for our capabilities. Because of our growing confidence in Springboard, we began buying back shares in the second quarter. We're energized by the tremendous opportunity for value creation we've built for our shareholders."

Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

GAAP sales were $3.25 billion. Core sales were $3.60 billion.

GAAP EPS was $0.12, and core EPS was $0.47. The difference between GAAP and core EPS primarily reflected constant currency adjustments, translated earnings contract gains, and translation gains on Japanese-yen-denominated debt, as well as restructuring and non-cash asset write-off charges.

GAAP gross margin was 29.2%. Core gross margin improved sequentially and year over year by 110 and 170 basis points, respectively, to 37.9%.

GAAP operating cash flow was $521 million, and adjusted free cash flow was $353 million.

Third-Quarter 2024 Outlook:

For the third quarter, management expects core sales to grow to approximately $3.7 billion with core EPS in the range of $0.50 to $0.54. The sequential sales increase is driven primarily by the continued adoption of new optical connectivity products for generative AI in Optical Communications more than offsetting the expected slowdown in the North American Class 8 truck market.

Ed Schlesinger, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said, " Our second-quarter results reflect great progress against our 'Springboard' plan. Core gross margin and operating margin improved 110 basis points and 190 basis points, respectively, versus the prior quarter. We also grew adjusted free cash flow to $353 million. These results are a strong proof point of the incremental profit and cash flow we expect to deliver as we capture the more than $3 billion annualized sales growth opportunity we've outlined."

Schlesinger continued, " For the third quarter, we expect core sales to grow to approximately $3.7 billion, with continued adoption of our new optical connectivity products for generative AI. We expect core EPS to grow much faster than sales and to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.54. We're well on our way to delivering our 'Springboard' plan."

Second-Quarter 2024 Results and Comparisons (In millions, except per-share amounts) Results (GAAP) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $3,251 $2,975 $3,243 9% - Net Income (1) $104 $209 $281 (50%) (63%) Diluted EPS $0.12 $0.24 $0.33 (50%) (64%) (1) Represents GAAP net income attributable to Corning Incorporated.

Core Results (Non-GAAP) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Q/Q Y/Y Core Sales (1) $3,604 $3,258 $3,482 11% 4% Core Net Income (1) $407 $330 $388 23% 5% Core EPS (1) $0.47 $0.38 $0.45 24% 4%

(1) Core performance measures are non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided in the tables following this news release as well as on the company's website.

Second-Quarter 2024 Segment Results (In millions) The second-quarter results below are prepared on a basis consistent with Corning's segment reporting as presented in the company's consolidated financial statements. Optical Communications Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $1,113 $930 $1,066 20% 4% Net Income $143 $100 $140 43% 2%

In Optical Communications, second-quarter sales were $1.1 billion, up 20% sequentially, marking a return to growth. Year over year, sales increased 4%, reflecting record sales in the Enterprise portion of the business, which was up 42%, driven by AI-related connectivity solutions. Second-quarter net income was $143 million, up 43% sequentially, driven by strong incremental profit on the higher volume.

In the third quarter, Corning and Lumen Technologies reached an agreement that reserves 10% of Corning's global fiber capacity for each of the next two years to facilitate Lumen's build of a new network to interconnect AI-enabled data centers. This will be the first outside-plant deployment of Corning's new generative-AI fiber and cable system, which enables Lumen to fit two to four times the amount of fiber into their existing conduit.

Display Technologies Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $1,014 $872 $928 16% 9% Net Income $258 $201 $208 28% 24%

In Display Technologies, second-quarter sales were $1 billion, up 9% year over year. Net income was $258 million, up 24% year over year, reflecting higher volume and price.

Specialty Materials Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $501 $454 $423 10% 18% Net Income $63 $44 $33 43% 91%

In Specialty Materials, second-quarter sales were $501 million, up 18% year over year, driven by continued strong demand for premium glass for mobile devices and semiconductor-related products. Second-quarter net income was $63 million, up 91% year over year.

Environmental Technologies Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $431 $455 $457 (5%) (6%) Net Income $97 $105 $107 (8%) (9%)

In Environmental Technologies, second-quarter sales were $431 million, down 6% year over year, reflecting the impact of the Class 8 truck downcycle in North America, as anticipated. Net income was $97 million, down 9% year over year, on the decreased volume.

Life Sciences Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $249 $236 $231 6% 8% Net Income $17 $13 $11 31% 55%

In Life Sciences, second-quarter sales were $249 million, up 8% year over year. Net income was $17 million, up 55% year over year.

Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 Q/Q Y/Y Net Sales $296 $311 $377 (5%) (21%) Net (Loss) Income ($23) ($10) $26 (130%) * * Not meaningful

In Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses, second-quarter sales were $296 million, down 21% year over year, primarily reflecting lower pricing for solar-grade polysilicon.

Presentation of Information in this News Release

This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP. Corning's non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of items that are driven by general economic conditions and events that do not reflect the underlying fundamentals and trends in the company's operations. The company believes presenting non-GAAP financial measures assists in analyzing financial performance without the impact of items that may obscure trends in the company's underlying performance. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found on the company's website by going to the Investor Relations page and clicking "Quarterly Results" under the "Financials and Filings" tab. These reconciliations also accompany this news release.?

With respect to the outlook for future periods, it is not possible to provide reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures because management does not forecast the movement of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar, or other items that do not reflect ongoing operations, nor does it forecast items that have not yet occurred or are out of management's control. As a result, management is unable to provide outlook information on a GAAP basis.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release and related comments by management that are not historical facts or information and contain words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "see," "would," "target," "estimate," "forecast" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include estimates and assumptions related to economic, competitive and legislative developments. Such statements relate to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the company's future operating performance, the company's share of new and existing markets, the company's revenue and earnings growth rates, the company's ability to innovate and commercialize new products, the company's expected capital expenditure and the company's implementation of cost-reduction initiatives and measures to improve pricing, including the optimization of the company's manufacturing capacity.?

Although the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, current estimates and forecasts, general economic conditions, its knowledge of its business and key performance indicators that impact the company, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws.?

Some of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: global economic trends, competition and geopolitical risks, or an escalation of sanctions, tariffs or other trade tensions between the U.S. and China or other countries, and related impacts on our businesses' global supply chains and strategies; changes in macroeconomic and market conditions and market volatility, including developments and volatility arising from health crisis events, inflation, interest rates, the value of securities and other financial assets, precious metals, oil, natural gas, raw materials and other commodity prices and exchange rates (particularly between the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen, New Taiwan dollar, euro, Chinese yuan and South Korean won), the availability of government incentives, decreases or sudden increases of consumer demand, and the impact of such changes and volatility on our financial position and businesses; the duration and severity of health crisis events, such as an epidemic or pandemic, and its impact across our businesses on demand, personnel, operations, our global supply chains and stock price; possible disruption in commercial activities or our supply chain due to terrorist activity, cyber-attack, armed conflict, political or financial instability, natural disasters, international trade disputes or major health concerns; loss of intellectual property due to theft, cyber-attack, or disruption to our information technology infrastructure; ability to enforce patents and protect intellectual property and trade secrets; disruption to Corning's, our suppliers' and manufacturers' supply chain, equipment, facilities, IT systems or operations; product demand and industry capacity; competitive products and pricing; availability and costs of critical components, materials, equipment, natural resources and utilities; new product development and commercialization; order activity and demand from major customers; the amount and timing of our cash flows and earnings and other conditions, which may affect our ability to pay our quarterly dividend at the planned level or to repurchase shares at planned levels; the amount and timing of any future dividends; the effects of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar transactions; the effect of regulatory and legal developments; ability to pace capital spending to anticipated levels of customer demand; our ability to increase margins through implementation of operational changes, pricing actions and cost reduction measures; rate of technology change; adverse litigation; product and component performance issues; retention of key personnel; customer ability to maintain profitable operations and obtain financing to fund ongoing operations and manufacturing expansions and pay receivables when due; loss of significant customers; changes in tax laws, regulations and international tax standards; the impacts of audits by taxing authorities; the potential impact of legislation, government regulations, and other government action and investigations; and other risks detailed in Corning's SEC filings. ?

For a complete listing of risks and other factors, please reference the risk factors and forward-looking statements described in our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

?Web Disclosure

In accordance with guidance provided by the SEC regarding the use of company websites and social media channels to disclose material information, Corning Incorporated ("Corning") wishes to notify investors, media, and other interested parties that it uses its website (https://www.corning.com/worldwide/en/about-us/news-events.html) to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors, or supplemental to information contained in this or other press releases. The list of websites and social media channels that the company uses may be updated on Corning's media and website from time to time. Corning encourages investors, media, and other interested parties to review the information Corning may publish through its website and social media channels as described above, in addition to the company's SEC filings, press releases, conference calls, and webcasts.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

Consolidated Statements of Income Corning Incorporated and Subsidiary Companies (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 3,251 $ 3,243 $ 6,226 $ 6,421 Cost of sales 2,302 2,230 4,284 4,405 Gross margin 949 1,013 1,942 2,016 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 471 440 922 861 Research, development and engineering expenses 262 263 520 517 Amortization of purchased intangibles 30 31 60 62 Operating income 186 279 440 576 Interest income 10 8 22 15 Interest expense (84 ) (81 ) (167 ) (157 ) Translated earnings contract gain, net 27 116 66 108 Other income, net 33 87 107 95 Income before income taxes 172 409 468 637 Provision for income taxes (50 ) (106 ) (121 ) (143 ) Net income 122 303 347 494 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (18 ) (22 ) (34 ) (37 ) Net income attributable to Corning Incorporated $ 104 $ 281 $ 313 $ 457 Earnings per common share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 0.53

Consolidated Balance Sheets Corning Incorporated and Subsidiary Companies (Unaudited; in millions, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,419 $ 1,779 Trade accounts receivable, net of doubtful accounts 1,721 1,572 Inventories 2,682 2,666 Other current assets 1,299 1,195 Total current assets 7,121 7,212 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 13,742 14,630 Goodwill 2,365 2,380 Other intangible assets, net 836 905 Deferred income taxes 1,134 1,153 Other assets 1,981 2,220 Total Assets $ 27,179 $ 28,500 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and short-term borrowings $ 376 $ 320 Accounts payable 1,466 1,466 Other accrued liabilities 2,684 2,533 Total current liabilities 4,526 4,319 Long-term debt 6,908 7,206 Postretirement benefits other than pensions 360 398 Other liabilities 4,458 4,709 Total liabilities 16,252 16,632 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock - Par value $0.50 per share; Shares authorized 3.8 billion; Shares issued: 1.8 billion and 1.8 billion 919 916 Additional paid-in capital - common stock 17,081 16,929 Retained earnings 15,976 16,391 Treasury stock, at cost; Shares held: 985 million and 980 million (20,799 ) (20,637 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,592 ) (2,048 ) Total Corning Incorporated shareholders' equity 10,585 11,551 Non-controlling interest 342 317 Total equity 10,927 11,868 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 27,179 $ 28,500

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Corning Incorporated and Subsidiary Companies (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 122 $ 303 $ 347 $ 494 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 307 312 614 622 Amortization of purchased intangibles 30 31 60 62 Loss on disposal of assets, net 126 43 126 23 Share-based compensation expense 66 59 126 111 Translation gain on Japanese yen-denominated debt (54 ) (109 ) (135 ) (127 ) Deferred tax (benefit) provision (9 ) 28 1 (10 ) Translated earnings contract gain, net (27 ) (116 ) (66 ) (108 ) Tax deposit refund 99 99 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (123 ) (36 ) (284 ) (64 ) Inventories (3 ) 41 (89 ) 58 Other current assets (18 ) 13 (16 ) (49 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities 62 (32 ) (52 ) (416 ) Customer deposits and government incentives 7 27 (18 ) (6 ) Deferred income (36 ) (18 ) (70 ) (24 ) Other, net 71 (26 ) 73 (95 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 521 619 617 570 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (242 ) (388 ) (494 ) (770 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment to related party 67 Realized gains on translated earnings contracts and other 74 96 168 177 Other, net 14 5 (12 ) 11 Net cash used in investing activities (154 ) (287 ) (338 ) (515 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of debt (5 ) (4 ) (42 ) (73 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 6 20 Proceeds from issuance of euro bonds 918 918 Proceeds from other financing arrangements 54 Proceeds from cross currency swap 68 68 Payment for redemption of preferred stock (507 ) (507 ) Payments of employee withholding tax on stock awards (24 ) (83 ) (58 ) (99 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 21 19 34 35 Purchases of common stock for treasury (105 ) (105 ) Dividends paid (252 ) (256 ) (495 ) (495 ) Other, net (7 ) (9 ) (14 ) (17 ) Net cash used in financing activities (304 ) 84 (612 ) (164 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (9 ) (24 ) (27 ) (24 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 54 392 (360 ) (133 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,365 1,146 1,779 1,671 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,419 $ 1,538 $ 1,419 $ 1,538

Corning Incorporated and Subsidiary Companies GAAP Earnings per Common Share (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to Corning Incorporated $ 104 $ 281 $ 313 $ 457 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 853 848 853 846 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options and other awards 11 11 12 13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 864 859 865 859 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.37 $ 0.54 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 0.53

Core Earnings per Share (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) The following table sets forth the computation of core earnings per share: Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core net income $ 407 $ 388 $ 737 $ 738 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 853 848 853 846 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options and other awards 11 11 12 13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 864 859 865 859 Core earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.45 $ 0.85 $ 0.86

CORE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In managing the Company and assessing our financial performance, we adjust certain measures included in our consolidated financial statements to exclude specific items to arrive at our core performance measures. These items include the impact of translating the Japanese yen-denominated debt, the impact of the translated earnings contracts, acquisition-related costs, certain discrete tax items and other tax-related adjustments, restructuring, impairment and other charges and credits, certain litigation, regulatory and other legal matters, pension mark-to-market adjustments and other items which do not reflect the ongoing operating results of the Company.

In addition, because a significant portion of our revenues and expenses are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, management believes it is important to understand the impact on sales and net income of translating these currencies into U.S. dollars. Therefore, management utilizes constant-currency reporting for the Display Technologies, Specialty Materials, Environmental Technologies and Life Sciences segments to exclude the impact from the Japanese yen, South Korean won, Chinese yuan, New Taiwan dollar and euro, as applicable to the segment. In addition, effective January 1, 2024, the Company began utilizing constant-currency reporting for the Optical Communications segment to exclude the impact from the Mexican peso on segment results. Prior periods were not recast as the impact was not material. The most significant constant-currency adjustment relates to the Japanese yen exposure within the Display Technologies segment.

The constant-currency rates established for our core performance measures are internally derived long-term management estimates, which are closely aligned with our hedging instrument rates. These hedging instruments may include, but are not limited to, foreign exchange forward or option contracts and foreign-denominated debt. For details of the rates used, please see the footnotes to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" section. We believe that the use of constant-currency reporting allows management to understand our results without the volatility of currency fluctuations, analyze underlying trends in the businesses and establish operational goals and forecasts.

Core performance measures are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We provide investors with these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our results as we believe they are indicative of our core operating performance and provide greater transparency to how management evaluates our results and trends and makes financial and operational decisions. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as a substitute for, GAAP reporting measures. With respect to the outlook for future periods, it is not possible to provide reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures because management does not forecast the movement of foreign currencies against the U.S. dollar, or other items that do not reflect ongoing operations, nor does it forecast items that have not yet occurred or are out of management's control. As a result, management is unable to provide outlook information on a GAAP basis.

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP performance measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Corning Incorporated and Subsidiary Companies (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2024 Net income attributable Net Income before to Corning Effective tax Per sales income taxes Incorporated rate (a)(b) share As reported - GAAP $ 3,251 $ 172 $ 104 29.1 % $ 0.12 Constant-currency adjustment (1) 353 267 193 0.22 Translation gain on Japanese yen-denominated debt, net (2) (54 ) (41 ) (0.05 ) Translated earnings contract gain (3) (27 ) (21 ) (0.02 ) Acquisition-related costs (4) 32 22 0.03 Discrete tax items and other tax-related adjustments (5) 4 0.00 Restructuring, impairment and other charges and credits (6) 138 130 0.15 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (7) 3 3 0.00 Loss on investments (8) 7 6 0.01 Loss on sale of assets (9) 10 7 0.01 Core performance measures $ 3,604 $ 548 $ 407 22.0 % $ 0.47

(a) Based upon statutory tax rates in the specific jurisdiction for each event. (b) The calculation of the effective tax rate ("ETR") for GAAP and Core excludes net income attributable to non-controlling interest ("NCI") of approximately $18 million and $21 million, respectively.

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Net income attributable Net Income before to Corning Effective tax Per sales income taxes Incorporated rate (a)(b) share As reported - GAAP $ 3,243 $ 409 $ 281 25.9 % $ 0.33 Constant-currency adjustment (1) 239 174 125 0.15 Translation gain on Japanese yen-denominated debt, net (2) (109 ) (88 ) (0.10 ) Translated earnings contract gain (3) (116 ) (93 ) (0.11 ) Acquisition-related costs (4) 32 25 0.03 Discrete tax items and other tax-related adjustments (5) 31 0.04 Restructuring, impairment and other charges and credits (6) 137 109 0.13 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (7) (21 ) (17 ) (0.02 ) Loss on investments (8) 5 5 0.01 Litigation, regulatory and other legal matters (10) 12 10 0.01 Core performance measures $ 3,482 $ 523 $ 388 21.5 % $ 0.45

(a) Based upon statutory tax rates in the specific jurisdiction for each event. (b) The calculation of the ETR for GAAP and Core excludes net income attributable to NCI of approximately $22 million and $23 million, respectively.

See "Items Adjusted from GAAP Measures" for the descriptions of the footnoted reconciling items.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Corning Incorporated and Subsidiary Companies (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) Six months ended June 30, 2024 Net income attributable Net Income before to Corning Effective tax Per sales income taxes Incorporated rate (a)(b) share As reported - GAAP $ 6,226 $ 468 $ 313 25.9 % $ 0.36 Constant-currency adjustment (1) 636 493 365 0.42 Translation gain on Japanese yen-denominated debt, net (2) (135 ) (103 ) (0.12 ) Translated earnings contract gain (3) (66 ) (51 ) (0.06 ) Acquisition-related costs (4) 64 46 0.05 Discrete tax items and other tax-related adjustments (5) 19 0.02 Restructuring, impairment and other charges and credits (6) 129 123 0.14 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (7) 14 11 0.01 Loss on investments (8) 12 11 0.01 Loss on sale of assets (9) 10 7 0.01 Litigation, regulatory and other legal matters (10) (5 ) (4 ) (0.00 ) Core performance measures $ 6,862 $ 984 $ 737 21.2 % $ 0.85

(a) Based upon statutory tax rates in the specific jurisdiction for each event. (b) The calculation of the effective tax rate ("ETR") for GAAP and Core excludes net income attributable to non-controlling interest ("NCI") of approximately $34 million and $38 million, respectively.

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Net income attributable Net Income before to Corning Effective tax Per sales income taxes Incorporated rate (a)(b) share As reported - GAAP $ 6,421 $ 637 $ 457 22.4 % $ 0.53 Constant-currency adjustment (1) 428 323 239 0.28 Translation gain on Japanese yen-denominated debt, net (2) (127 ) (102 ) (0.12 ) Translated earnings contract gain (3) (108 ) (87 ) (0.10 ) Acquisition-related costs (4) 66 45 0.05 Discrete tax items and other tax-related adjustments (5) 29 0.03 Restructuring, impairment and other charges and credits (6) 203 162 0.19 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (7) (11 ) (9 ) (0.01 ) Loss on investments (8) 9 9 0.01 Gain on sale of assets (9) (20 ) (15 ) (0.02 ) Litigation, regulatory and other legal matters (10) 12 10 0.01 Core performance measures $ 6,849 $ 984 $ 738 20.5 % $ 0.86

(a) Based upon statutory tax rates in the specific jurisdiction for each event. (b) The calculation of the ETR for GAAP and Core excludes net income attributable to NCI of approximately $37 million and $44 million, respectively.

See "Items Adjusted from GAAP Measures" for the descriptions of the footnoted reconciling items.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Corning Incorporated and Subsidiary Companies (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended June 30, 2024 Selling, Research, general development Gross and and Operating Gross margin administrative engineering Operating margin margin % expenses expenses income % As reported - GAAP $ 949 29.2 % $ 471 $ 262 $ 186 5.7 % Constant-currency adjustment (1) 266 3 1 262 Acquisition-related costs (4) (1 ) 31 Restructuring, impairment and other charges and credits (6) 141 6 135 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (7) (3 ) 3 Loss on sale of assets (9) 10 10 Core performance measures $ 1,366 37.9 % $ 477 $ 262 $ 627 17.4 %

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Selling, Research, general development Gross and and Operating Gross margin administrative engineering Operating margin margin % expenses expenses income % As reported - GAAP $ 1,013 31.2 % $ 440 $ 263 $ 279 8.6 % Constant-currency adjustment (1) 176 3 173 Acquisition-related costs (4) 1 30 Restructuring, impairment and other charges and credits (6) 79 (17 ) (12 ) 108 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (7) (6 ) (1 ) 7 Litigation, regulatory and other legal matters (10) (6 ) (18 ) 12 Core performance measures $ 1,262 36.2 % $ 403 $ 250 $ 609 17.5 %

See "Items Adjusted from GAAP Measures" for the descriptions of the footnoted reconciling items.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Corning Incorporated and Subsidiary Companies (Unaudited; in millions) Six months ended June 30, 2024 Selling, Research, general development Gross and and Operating Gross margin administrative engineering Operating margin margin % expenses expenses income % As reported - GAAP $ 1,942 31.2 % $ 922 $ 520 $ 440 7.1 % Constant-currency adjustment (1) 493 7 1 485 Acquisition-related costs (4) (1 ) 61 Restructuring, impairment and other charges and credits (6) 121 (5 ) 126 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (7) (11 ) (3 ) 14 Loss on sale of assets (9) 10 10 Litigation, regulatory and other legal matters (10) 5 (5 ) Core performance measures $ 2,566 37.4 % $ 918 $ 517 $ 1,131 16.5 %

Six months ended June 30, 2023 Selling, Research, general development Gross and and Operating Gross margin administrative engineering Operating margin margin % expenses expenses income % As reported - GAAP $ 2,016 31.4 % $ 861 $ 517 $ 576 9.0 % Constant-currency adjustment (1) 325 5 320 Acquisition-related costs (4) 2 60 Restructuring, impairment and other charges and credits (6) 133 (22 ) (12 ) 167 Pension mark-to-market adjustment (7) (14 ) (3 ) 17 Gain on sale of assets (9) (20 ) (20 ) Litigation, regulatory and other legal matters (10) (6 ) (18 ) 12 Core performance measures $ 2,448 35.7 % $ 814 $ 502 $ 1,132 16.5 %

See "Items Adjusted from GAAP Measures" for the descriptions of the footnoted reconciling items.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Corning Incorporated and Subsidiary Companies (Unaudited; in millions) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities $ 521 $ 619 $ 617 $ 570 Realized gains on translated earnings contracts and other 74 96 168 177 Translation losses on cash balances (17 ) (50 ) Adjusted cash flows from operating activities $ 595 $ 698 $ 785 $ 697 Less: Capital expenditures $ 242 $ 388 $ 494 $ 770 Adjusted free cash flow $ 353 $ 310 $ 291 $ (73 )

Items Adjusted from GAAP Measures Items adjusted from GAAP measures to arrive at core performance measures are as follows: (1) Constant-currency adjustment: As a significant portion of revenues and expenses are denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, management believes it is important to understand the impact on sales and net income of translating these currencies into U.S. dollars. The Company utilizes constant-currency reporting for Display Technologies, Specialty Materials, Environmental Technologies and Life Sciences segments for the Japanese yen, Korean won, Chinese yuan, New Taiwan dollar and euro, as applicable to the segment. In addition, effective January 1, 2024, the Company began utilizing constant-currency reporting for the Optical Communications segment to exclude the impact from the Mexican peso on segment results. Prior periods were not recast as the impact was not material. The constant-currency rates established for our core performance measures are internally derived long-term management estimates, which are closely aligned with our hedging instrument rates. These hedging instruments may include, but are not limited to, foreign exchange forward or option contracts and foreign-denominated debt. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the adjustment primarily relates to our Japanese yen exposure due to the difference in the average spot rate compared to our core rate. We believe that the use of constant-currency reporting allows management to understand our results without the volatility of currency fluctuation, analyze underlying trends in the businesses and establish operational goals and forecasts. Constant-currency rates used are as follows and are applied to all periods presented and to all foreign exchange exposures during the period, even though we may be less than 100% hedged: Currency Japanese yen Korean won Chinese yuan New Taiwan dollar Euro Mexican peso Rate ¥107 ?1,175 ¥6.7 NT$31 €.81 MX$20 (2) Translation of Japanese yen-denominated debt, net: Amount reflects the gain or loss on the translation of our yen-denominated debt to U.S. dollars, net of a $7 million loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, related to the change in the fair value of our cross currency swap contracts. (3) Translated earnings contract: Amount reflects the impact of the realized and unrealized gains and losses from the Japanese yen, South Korean won, Chinese yuan, euro and New Taiwan dollar-denominated foreign currency hedges related to translated earnings, as well as the unrealized gains and losses of our British pound and Mexican peso-denominated foreign currency hedges related to translated earnings. (4) Acquisition-related costs: Amount reflects intangible amortization, inventory valuation adjustments and external acquisition-related deal costs, as well as other transaction related costs. (5) Discrete tax items and other tax-related adjustments: Amount reflects certain discrete period tax items such as changes in tax law, the impact of tax audits, changes in tax reserves and changes in deferred tax asset valuation allowances, as well as other tax-related adjustments. (6) Restructuring, impairment and other charges and credits: Amount reflects certain restructuring, impairment losses and other charges and credits, as well as other expenses, including severance, accelerated depreciation, asset write-offs and facility repairs resulting from power outages, which are not related to ongoing operations. (7) Pension mark-to-market adjustment: Amount primarily reflects defined benefit pension mark-to-market gains and losses, which arise from changes in actuarial assumptions and the difference between actual and expected returns on plan assets and discount rates. (8) Loss on investments: Amount reflects the loss recognized on investments due to mark-to-market adjustments for the change in fair value or the disposition of an investment. (9) Loss (gain) on sale of assets: Amount represents the loss or gain recognized for the sale of assets. (10) Litigation, regulatory and other legal matters: Amount reflects developments in commercial litigation, intellectual property disputes, adjustments to our estimated liability for environmental-related items and other legal matters.

