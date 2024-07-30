Nexpoint Residential Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NXRT Raises Full Year 2024 Guidance, Reports Net Income of $10.6 million, $39.25 million of Disposition Activity and $14.6 million of Share Repurchase Activity

DALLAS, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights

NXRT 1 reported Net Income, FFO 2 , Core FFO 2 and AFFO 2 of $10.6M, $16.3M, $17.9M and $20.9M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $(4.0)M, $19.8M, $20.4M and $23.2M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

NXRT reported Net Income, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO of $36.9M, $35.3M, $37.5M and $43.5M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $(7.8)M, $39.1M, $39.0M and $44.2M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, Q2 Same Store properties 3 , occupancy was flat, total revenue and NOI 2 increased 2.3% and 2.4%, respectively, and average effective rent decreased 1.0% over the prior year period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, YTD Same Store properties 3 , occupancy was flat, total revenue and NOI 2 increased 2.9% and 3.2%, respectively, and average effective rent decreased 1.0% over the prior year period.

, occupancy was flat, total revenue and NOI increased 2.9% and 3.2%, respectively, and average effective rent decreased 1.0% over the prior year period. During the second quarter 2024, the Company completed the sale of Radbourne Lake for a sales price of approximately $39.3 million, resulting in a gain on sale of real estate of $18.8 million.

During the second quarter 2024, the Company paid off the mortgage on Stone Creek at Old Farm of $15.3 million.

During the second quarter 2024, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 438,678 shares at an average price of $33.19 per share, totaling approximately $14.6 million of its common stock.

NXRT paid a second quarter dividend of $0.46242 per share of common stock on June 28, 2024.

The weighted average effective monthly rent per unit across all 36 properties held as of June 30, 2024 (the "Portfolio"), consisting of 13,174 4 units, was $1,517, while physical occupancy was 94.1%.

units, was $1,517, while physical occupancy was 94.1%. During the second quarter 2024, for the properties in our Portfolio, we completed 59 full and partial upgrades and leased 56 upgraded units, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $240 and a 20.1% ROI 5 .

. Since inception, for the properties currently in our Portfolio, we have completed 8,271 full and partial upgrades, 4,659 kitchen and laundry appliances, and 11,389 technology packages, resulting in a $175, $48, and $43 average monthly rental increase per unit and a 20.8%, 62.0%, and 37.2% ROI, respectively.

1) In this release, "we," "us," "our," the "Company," "NexPoint Residential Trust," and "NXRT" each refer to NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation. 2) FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI to net loss, see the "Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures," "FFO, Core FFO and AFFO" and "NOI and Same Store NOI" sections of this release. 3) We define "Same Store" properties as properties that were in our Portfolio for the entirety of the periods being compared. There are 35 properties encompassing 12,963 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (our "Q2 Same Store" properties) and 35 properties encompassing 12,963 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the six months ended June 30, 2024 (our "YTD Same Store" properties). The same store unit count excludes 21 units that are currently down due to casualty events (Rockledge: 20 units, Bella Solara: 1 unit). 4) Total units owned in our Portfolio is 13,174, however 21 units are currently down due to casualty events (Rockledge: 20 units, Bella Solara: 1 unit). 5) We define Return on Investment ("ROI") as the sum of the actual rent premium divided by the sum of the total cost.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues were $64.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $69.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $10.6 million, or income of $0.40 per diluted share, which included $24.4 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to a net loss of $(4.0) million, or loss of $(0.15) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, which included $23.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

The change in our net income of $10.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to our net loss of $(4.0) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 primarily relates to an increase in gain on sales of real estate of $18.7 million.

For the second quarter of 2024, NOI was $38.9 million on 36 properties, compared to $42.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 on 40 properties.

For the second quarter of 2024, Q2 Same Store NOI increased 2.4% to $38.4 million, compared to $37.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, FFO totaled $16.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $19.8 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, Core FFO totaled $17.9 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, compared to $20.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, AFFO totaled $20.9 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $23.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

2024 Year to Date Financial Results

Total revenues were $131.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $138.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 totaled $36.9 million, or income of $1.40 per diluted share, which included $48.8 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to net loss of $(7.8) million, or loss of $(0.31) per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which included $47.1 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

The change in our net income of $37.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to our net loss of $(7.9) million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 primarily relates to an increase in gain on sales of real estate of $50.4 million.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, NOI was $80.0 million on 36 properties, compared to $83.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 on 40 properties.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Same Store NOI increased 3.2% to $77.7 million, compared to $75.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, FFO totaled $35.3 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared to $39.1 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, Core FFO totaled $37.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $39.0 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, AFFO totaled $43.5 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, compared to $44.2 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

NXRT Path to Growth: 2025-2027

The Company expects to refinance portfolio-level debt to current floating rate spreads, aiming to reduce the average SOFR spread from 158 bps to 100-110 bps. This reduction is estimated to provide a $0.15 - $0.20 per share benefit annually through 2027, assuming all other factors remain constant. One significant added benefit to this refinancing initiative, beyond tightening credit spreads and extending maturities out another seven years, is to offset the expected impact of our interest rate swaps maturing over the next three years.

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are available on our website, nxrt.nexpoint.com, under the "Financials" tab.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "should," "plan" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NXRT's business and industry in general, the NXRT Path to Growth: 2025-2027, expected refinancing of portfolio-level debt, the effects of the refinancing, forecasted submarket deliveries, NXRT's guidance for financial results for the full year 2024, including net loss per diluted share, Core FFO per diluted share, same store rental income, same store total revenue, same store expense, same store NOI, and the related components and assumptions, including expected acquisitions and dispositions, expected same store pool, shares outstanding and same store growth projections, NXRT's net asset value and the related components and assumptions, estimated value-add expenditures, debt payments and outstanding debt, net loss and NOI guidance for the third quarter and full year 2024 and the related assumptions, planned value-add programs, including rehab costs, rent change and return on investment, expected settlement of interest rate swaps and the effect on the debt maturity schedule, rehab budgets and acquisitions and dispositions. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,















2024



2023



2024



2023



% Change



Net income (loss)

$ 10,638



$ (3,968)



$ 37,040



$ (7,866)



N/M



Depreciation and amortization



24,442





23,872





48,765





47,138





3.5 %

Gain on sales of real estate (1)

(18,686)





-





(50,395)





-





0.0 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(64)





(76)





(139)





(149)





-6.7 %

FFO attributable to common stockholders



16,330





19,828





35,271





39,123





-9.8 %













































FFO per share - basic

$ 0.64



$ 0.77



$ 1.38



$ 1.53





-9.8 %

FFO per share - diluted

$ 0.62



$ 0.75



$ 1.34



$ 1.49





-10.1 %













































Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



255





-





801





(122)



N/M



Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



232





398





267





(1,308)



N/M



Casualty loss



737





66





538





880





-38.9 %

Gain on forfeited deposits



-





(250)





-





(250)



N/M



Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



331





331





661





661





0.0 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(6)





(3)





(9)





(1)



N/M



Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



17,879





20,370





37,529





38,983





-3.7 %













































Core FFO per share - basic

$ 0.70



$ 0.79



$ 1.46



$ 1.52





-3.9 %

Core FFO per share - diluted

$ 0.68



$ 0.77



$ 1.43



$ 1.49





-4.0 %













































Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



372





377





759





814





-6.8 %

Equity-based compensation expense



2,684





2,495





5,231





4,461





17.3 %

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(12)





(10)





(24)





(20)





20.0 %

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



20,923





23,232





43,495





44,238





-1.7 %













































AFFO per share - basic

$ 0.82



$ 0.91



$ 1.70



$ 1.73





-1.7 %

AFFO per share - diluted

$ 0.80



$ 0.88



$ 1.65



$ 1.69





-2.4 %













































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



25,540





25,667





25,630





25,633





0.0 %

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (2)

26,309





26,304





26,331





26,190





0.5 %













































Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.46242



$ 0.42



$ 0.92484



$ 0.84





10.1 %













































Net income (loss) Coverage - diluted (3) 0.87x



-0.36x



1.51x



-0.37x





510.2 %

FFO Coverage - diluted (3) 1.34x



1.79x



1.45x



1.77x





-18.3 %

Core FFO Coverage - diluted (3) 1.47x



1.84x



1.55x



1.77x





-12.8 %

AFFO Coverage - diluted (3) 1.72x



2.10x



1.78x



2.01x





-11.3 %







(1) $31.5 million with a related party for the six months ended June 30, 2024. (2) The Company uses actual diluted weighted average common shares outstanding when in a dilutive position for FFO, Core FFO and AFFO. (3) Indicates coverage ratio of Net Income (Loss)/FFO/Core FFO/AFFO per common share (diluted) over dividends declared per common share during the period.

Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt.

NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) interest expense (2) advisory and administrative fees, (3) the impact of: (a) depreciation and amortization expenses and (b) gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, (5) corporate income that is not reflective of operations of the properties (6) other gains and losses that are specific to us including loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, (7) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty gains (losses), (8) gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and modification costs that are not reflective of continuing operations of the properties, (9) gain on forfeited deposits, (10) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees and (11) equity in earnings of affiliate. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, if applicable, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the amount attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders.

Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are either not likely to occur on a regular basis or are otherwise not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, gain on forfeited deposits, casualty-related expenses/and recoveries and gains (losses), the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining short-term debt financing and the noncontrolling interests (as described above) related to these items.

AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining long-term debt financing and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding.

We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. For a more complete discussion of NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations

NOI and Same Store NOI

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our Same Store NOI for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Six Months Ended

June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net income (loss)

$ 10,638



$ (3,968)



$ 37,040



$ (7,866)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:































Advisory and administrative fees



1,734





1,927





3,477





3,816

Corporate general and administrative expenses



4,779





4,624





9,689





7,991

Corporate income



(516)





-





(812)





-

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

232





398





267





(1,308)

Casualty loss



737





66





538





880

Gain on forfeited deposits



-





(250)





-





(250)

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

1,334





776





2,317





1,557

Depreciation and amortization



24,442





23,872





48,765





47,138

Interest expense



13,971





14,524





28,362





31,263

Equity in earnings of affiliate



(53)





-





(91)





-

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



255





-





801





(122)

Gain on sales of real estate (3)

(18,686)





-





(50,395)





-

NOI

$ 38,867



$ 41,969



$ 79,958



$ 83,099

Less Non-Same Store































Revenues



(818)





(8,049)





(4,702)





(16,092)

Operating expenses



393





3,678





2,407





8,339

Operating income



-





(66)





(3)





(124)

Same Store NOI

$ 38,442



$ 37,532



$ 77,660



$ 75,222







(1) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. (3) $31.5 million with a related party for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

(dollar amounts in thousands)

Q2 2024



Q2 2023

Total mortgage debt

$ 1,462,935



$ 1,621,563

Credit facilities



-





57,000

Total debt outstanding



1,462,935





1,678,563



















Adjustments to arrive at net debt:















Cash and cash equivalents



(21,262)





(10,056)

Restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements



(4,219)





32,921

Net Debt

$ 1,437,454



$ 1,701,428

Enterprise Value (1)

$ 2,441,454



$ 2,869,428

Leverage Ratio



59 %



59 %





(1) Enterprise Value is calculated as Market Capitalization plus Net Debt.

Guidance Reconciliations of NOI, Same Store NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI to net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) for the periods presented below (in thousands):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2024



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024





Mid-Point (1)



Mid-Point (1)

Net loss

$ (30,170)



$ (8,683)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to NOI:















Advisory and administrative fees



7,092





1,808

Corporate general and administrative expenses



20,161





5,341

Corporate income



(1,662)





(425)

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

5,033





1,203

Depreciation and amortization



97,741





24,506

Interest expense



55,380





14,311

Casualty-related recoveries



538





-

Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



52,973





-

Gain on forfeited deposits



-





-

Equity in earnings of affiliate



(211)





(60)

Gain on sales of real estate



(50,395)





-

NOI

$ 156,480



$ 38,001

Less Non-Same Store















Revenues (3)

(6,386)









Operating expenses (3)

3,360









Same Store NOI (3) $ 153,454















(1) Mid-Point estimates shown for full year and third quarter 2024 guidance. Assumptions made for full year and third quarter 2024 NOI guidance include the Same Store operating growth projections included in the "2024 Full Year Guidance Summary" section of this release and the effect of the dispositions throughout the fiscal year. (2) Adjustment to net loss to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. (3) Amounts are derived from the results of operations of our Full Year 2024 Same Store properties and Non-Same Store properties. There are 35 properties in our Full Year 2024 Same Store pool.

The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO guidance to our net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share data):





For the Year Ended December 31, 2024





Mid-Point

Net loss

$ (30,170)

Depreciation and amortization



97,741

Gain on sales of real estate



(50,395)

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(99)

FFO attributable to common stockholders



17,077

FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 0.65











Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



52,973

Casualty-related expenses



802

Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



872

Gain on forfeited deposits



-

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(207)

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



71,517

Core FFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 2.72











Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,359

Equity-based compensation expense



10,601

Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(46)

AFFO attributable to common stockholders



83,431

AFFO per share - diluted (1)

$ 3.18











Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



26,246







(1) For purposes of calculating per share data, we assume a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 26.2 million for the full year 2024.

NOI

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and the year ended December 31, 2023 to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



For the Year Ended

December 31, 2023

Net income

$ 26,402



$ 44,433

Adjustments to reconcile net income to NOI:















Advisory and administrative fees



1,743





7,645

Corporate general and administrative expenses



4,614





16,663

Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) (1)

33





(2,214)

Casualty loss (gain)



(199)





856

Gain on forfeited deposits



-





(250)

Property general and administrative expenses (2)

983





3,701

Depreciation and amortization



24,323





95,186

Interest expense



14,391





67,106

Equity in earnings of affiliate



(38)





(205)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



546





2,409

Gain on sales of real estate



(31,709)





(67,926)

NOI

$ 41,089



$ 167,404







(1) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries). (2) Adjustment to net income to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.





