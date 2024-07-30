MetLife, Inc.: MetLife 2023 Sustainability Report: Building a Thriving Environment for All

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2024 / MetLife, Inc.



MetLife colleagues and their families in Rome, Italy, participates in World Cleanup Day in Partnership with nonprofit Retake Roma.

For The Environment

Our Approach

MetLife has had a longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship during its 156-year history. We leverage our capabilities as a financial services provider to navigate life's uncertainties, including those related to climate change and other environmental issues. We recognize that environmental issues can impact our customers' and employees' well-being and financial futures, and that protecting human health and natural resources is core to doing business responsibly.

That is why we support the intentions of the Paris Agreement for managing and reducing GHG emissions and are pursuing an approach to reducing emissions over the coming decades toward Net Zero GHG emissions for our global operations and GA investment portfolio by 2050 or sooner.1

We manage and monitor climate and other environmental risks and opportunities while collaborating on solutions that support the transition to a low-carbon economy. Please see Our Net Zero Commitment and Environmental Initiatives Progress to learn more.

Highlights

44% decrease in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across Scope 1, 2 and 3 business travel from offices and operations between 2019 and year end 2023. 1

~50% of suppliers (by spend) set emissions-reduction goals aligned with the aims of the Paris Agreement. 1

1.6M+ trees planted since 2020.

48% of global offices are green or healthy building certified.

10,000+ volunteer hours dedicated to the 2023 MetLife Extraordinary Litter Pickup.

Achieved 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for fifth consecutive year.

Download the full MetLife 2023 Sustainability Report

1 Learn more about our approach to Net Zero and see Explanatory Note for additional information about MetLife's GA investment portfolio.

