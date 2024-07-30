Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) is proud to announce the official formation of the National Committee on Childcare Reform. This initiative brings together childcare representatives from six provinces, including Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia, with plans for continued expansion to other provinces. The Committee aims to provide a united voice for the common issues faced by childcare operators across Canada.

The National Committee's primary focus is to advocate for changes to the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Childcare (CWELCC) program, ensuring childcare remains within provincial jurisdiction. The Committee proposes changes to the funding model, recommending that the Government of Canada provides envelope funding to support affordable, inclusive, accessible, and high-quality childcare. This funding model would allow each province to administer the program in a way that best meets the needs of parents, families, and their respective provincial childcare systems.

Krystal Churcher, Chair of AACE, stated, "We've heard countless times from childcare operators in every province across Canada that there are many issues with how the $10/day childcare system has been rolled out. Operators are very concerned with their ability to continue providing high-quality childcare over the long term if something doesn't change. Canada's childcare operators believe in the concept of affordable childcare and appreciate the Government of Canada's funding support. However, as long as the federal government continues to impose restrictions on how provinces should implement this funding, the program will ultimately fail. Provinces need the flexibility to roll out affordable childcare programs that align with the needs of parents and respect provincial jurisdiction. Envelope funding from the Government of Canada is the only way to achieve this."

Since the $10/day childcare program was rolled out, childcare operators have been meeting with government officials across Canada. They consistently hear from provincial representatives that their hands are tied due to policies imposed by the Government of Canada, which are tied to federal funding. Childcare constitutionally falls within provincial jurisdiction, and provinces are best positioned to support the industry they have long been responsible for.

"We consistently hear that it's the federal government's rules around childcare funding that are at the core of all challenges faced by the industry across Canada," added Churcher. "If the Government of Canada is serious about wanting to see affordable, accessible childcare across the country, they should provide the provinces with the funding and get out of the way."

The newly established National Committee will hold formal, regularly scheduled monthly meetings. The group will work towards gaining support for a national petition signed by various childcare stakeholders across Canada in favor of envelope funding for provinces. The Committee has agreed on several actions over the coming months to raise awareness of the challenges faced by thousands of childcare providers and the millions of parents and families on childcare waitlists due to the federal government's rollout of the $10/day childcare program.

Updates will be provided to all stakeholders as the campaign gains momentum. More information will be available throughout August as the Committee begins its work. For more information, please contact Krystal Churcher or visit the At What Cost Website.

About AACE:

The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to representing for-profit and non-profit childcare centres and day home operators across Alberta. AACE advocates for policies and practices that enhance the quality and accessibility of childcare services within a thriving mixed-market childcare system, ensuring the well-being and development of children, as well as childcare choice for Alberta parents and families.

