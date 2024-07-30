- Presentation will highlight new safety data on cebranopadol, first-in-class compound with a novel mechanism of action to treat pain -

Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris),a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), pain, addiction and neurological disorders, today announced that the company will present data from its first-in-class, late-stage investigational pain therapy with a novel mechanism of action, cebranopadol, at the upcoming International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) 2024 World Congress on Pain, taking place August 5-9, 2024, in Amsterdam.

"I am inspired to see the rise in interest, funding and research into the development of novel treatment options for the millions of people who suffer daily from debilitating pain that impacts their quality of life," said Ketan Mehta, founder and CEO at Tris Pharma. "Our team has been working with urgency to advance cebranopadol, a first-in-class investigational pain therapy with a novel mechanism of action, through clinical studies with the goal of offering physicians an effective treatment option that they can confidently prescribe and patients feel is safe. We look forward to collaborating with the pain community at IASP 2024 and sharing our latest findings."

Cebranopadol is the first and only dual nociceptin/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) receptor and µ-opioid peptide (MOP) receptor (dual-NMR) agonist in development to treat moderate-to-severe pain. Dual-NMR agonist compounds have the potential to deliver gold-standard pain relief with a strong safety profile because they mimic the body's natural pain-modulation processes by synergizing the analgesic and safety characteristics of the NOP receptor with the analgesic advantages of the MOP receptor. Tris Pharma plans to share important news regarding its Phase 3 clinical trials in the near future.

Symposium Highlighting Novel Pain Mechanism

Tris Pharma will host a symposium featuring a series of presentations focused ondual-NMR agonists, a promising new mechanism of action in treating pain, and its potential to overcome the shortfalls of opioids for moderate-to-severe pain. The symposium will be presented as part of the congress by leading scientists with extensive experience in the research and development of novel pain therapies.

Details of the symposium are as follows:

Symposium: Break the Mold in Pain Biology: The Promise of a New Mechanism that May Overcome the Shortfalls of Current Moderate to Severe Pain Medications

Presenters: Charles E. Argoff, MD, Albany Medical College; Roberto Ciccocioppo, PhD, University of Camerino; Jeffrey Gudin, MD, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Location: RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, Elicium I

Date and Time: August 6, 12:45 1:45 p.m. CEST

At IASP 2024 Tris Pharma will be present at Booth #316 where company executives will be available to provide additional information and data presented at the congress.

About Cebranopadol (TRN-228)

Cebranopadolis the first and only investigational dual nociceptin/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) receptor and µ-opioid peptide (MOP) receptor (dual-NMR) agonist for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain, as well as opioid use disorder (OUD). Cebranopadol offers a first of its kind and novel mechanism of action that takes advantage of the inherent properties of the NOP receptor, which has demonstrated both the potential to lessen the risk of misuse while still providing effective pain relief, and the potential to block drugs of abuse from producing drug-seeking behaviors. The FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to cebranopadol for chronic low back pain. Cebranopadol's profile has been well-characterized in pain management studies, and if approved, it could become the first and only pain-relief therapy with the demonstrated ability to provide efficacy equivalent to opioids with significantly less risk for misuse or risk of physical dependence, addiction or overdose.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that is applying its drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain and neurological disorders, including addiction and diseases of the central nervous system. Tris is an established commercial organization with a robust portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and a promising pipeline of differentiated, near-term drug candidates. More information is available at www.trispharma.com and on LinkedIn @TrisPharma

