Comprehensive storage accelerator provides 12x lower flash drive cost, faster read/write speeds, and increase in effective storage.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of data storage acceleration solutions for enterprise and data center applications, today announced it will demonstrate the advanced compression, encryption, and security performance of its storage acceleration solution, Panther III, at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) 2024 trade show from August 6-8, 2024. The demos will show that Panther III can achieve up to 40 times more throughput, up to 190 times better latency, and up to 1000 times less CPU utilization than a software-only solution, leading to significant cost savings in terms of flash drives and needed CPU cores.

MaxLinear's Panther III creates a bold new product category for maximizing the performance of data storage systems a comprehensive, all-in-one "storage accelerator." Unlike encryption and/or compression solutions, MaxLinear's Panther III consolidates a comprehensive suite of storage acceleration functions, including compression, deduplication, encryption, data protection, and real-time validation, in a single hardware-based solution. Panther III is engineered to offload and expedite specific data processing tasks, thus providing a significant performance boost, storage cost savings, and energy savings compared to traditional software-only, FPGA, and other competitive solutions.

"Panther III meets the needs of both data center administrators, who are desperate for power efficiency and cost-saving storage solutions with the rise of AI, and also dataset owners who want to store and access their data quickly, securely, and accurately," said Vikas Choudhary, Vice President of Ethernet Storage Accelerators at MaxLinear. "Panther III represents a significant advancement in data storage systems technology, offering an unmatched solution for how the world of data management and storage is rapidly evolving."

The data storage market is showing enormous growth, driven largely by the rise of AI. According to a report published in 2024 by Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud storage market size was valued at $108.69 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $665 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. This growth is driving an adjacent surge in power usage. A report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) found that the 460 terawatt-hours (TWh) consumed by data centers in 2022 represented 2% of all global electricity usage. Much of that was driven by computing and cooling functions within data centers. Further, the Uptime Institute predicts AI will account for 10% of the data center industry's global power use by 2025.

Panther III Lowers Total Cost of Ownership of Data Storage Systems

MaxLinear's Panther III introduces a paradigm shift in cost efficiency in two ways: Reducing the number of CPU cores needed for common storage operation like encryption and compression; and, through a 12:1 data reduction ratio, reducing the cost per GB of flash drives needed for storage.

Software-only solutions for data compression and encryption, while flexible, come with significant hidden costs, primarily due to their reliance on CPU cores. In scenarios where high data throughput is required, the number of CPU cores needed can be staggering. For instance, achieving a data throughput rate of 200Gbps using traditional software based Deflate compression and SHA256 hash requires approximately 3,100 CPU cores. Given that the cost of a CPU core is estimated at $50, the total cost for the CPU cores alone would amount to $157,000. Panther III achieves the same 200Gbps data throughput rate using just three CPU cores.

With regards to flash drives, Panther III provides significant cost savings. With a 1U AFA storage server equipped with eight 1TB NVMe drives, each drive costs approximately $240. This setup provides a raw storage capacity of 8TB. However, when factoring in typical storage overheads and the lack of compression, the effective capacity remains limited. In this scenario, the system storage cost is 25 cents per GB, which can quickly escalate as data storage needs grow. With a 12:1 data reduction ratio, Panther III significantly increases the effective storage capacity of NVMe drives. In the example of an 8-drive 1U AFA storage server, Panther III transforms the effective capacity from 8TB to a remarkable 96TB. This dramatic enhancement means that organizations can store substantially more data on fewer drives, leading to significant cost savings.

About MaxLinear's Demos at FMS 2024

MaxLinear will showcase demonstrations of the Panther III storage accelerator. The first will highlight the power of offloading with a single Panther III card delivering 200G throughput, showcasing increased memory bandwidth and enhanced power savings. Attendees will witness how Panther III's hardware acceleration outperforms traditional software solutions, efficiently handling intensive workloads with superior performance and reduced energy consumption.

The second demonstration will display the seamless scalability of Panther III with multiple cards working in unison within a single server. This demo will emphasize the scalability and performance benefits that data center customers can achieve, showing firsthand how Panther III maintains high performance, ultra-low latency and efficiency as it scales with minimal power usage.

Join MaxLinear at Booth 515 at the FMS: Future of Memory and Storage 2024 trade show to explore the latest innovations in storage acceleration technology and discover how Panther III can elevate your data center performance to new heights.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

