Data-driven platform helps sports organizations democratize learning for members, coaches, and athletes

Learning Pool, the smarter learning technology company, today announced the next generation of its External Training offering, extending the impact of learning to external audiences, with an emphasis on sports organizations. Learning Pool has harnessed a decade of experience delivering solutions to global sporting organizations to create an enhanced learning platform that's tailored to the needs of external users. In leveraging the new capabilities on the platform, sporting bodies, as well as any other association, can deliver engaging, educational programs for their members that are easy to create, deliver, and scale as their audience grows.

The sports ecosystem consists of athletes, coaches, officials, staff, volunteers, and supporters. Each member needs a unique learning program-whether it's certifications for officials, wellbeing guidance for athletes, education on the rules of the game, or safeguarding for volunteers. These individuals require a straightforward, engaging user experience that fits seamlessly into their daily routines.

As the world is entertained by the various sporting events taking place this summer-like the Olympics, UEFA European Football Championship, Tour de France, and more-the demand for these types of learning moments is high as athletes look to prepare their body and mind for life before, during, and after competition. Learning Pool has already elevated learning for over 450,000 athletes and members across the world's largest sporting events and associations, including: United Soccer Coaches, USA Lacrosse, the International Skating Union, and the English Football League, among others. Specific courses developed for athletes include world-class programs on Sleep, Becoming Mentally Fit, and Understanding Sports Injuries. When tailored for the external audience market, the Learning Pool platform is designed to provide users with the mandatory requirements needed to advance in their roles, while also revealing new learning experiences that can enhance performance.

"It is critical to provide our full and extended team-coaches, officials, and athletes-with learning and development opportunities that help them reach their goals," said Marty Joyner, E-Learning Administrator at USA Lacrosse. "Learning Pool is key to achieving that, and their platform brings value and flexibility, allowing our members to learn at a pace that is best for them."

Unique among leading learning platforms, Learning Pool not only delivers the software, but is frequently called upon to design the learning experiences that sit on the platform, which are available in a variety of formats-animations, videos, interactive games, etc. Key features of the platform include:

Flexible Licensing: Sporting bodies and other membership organizations can have broad and variable audiences; a 'one-size-fits-all' pricing mechanism doesn't work for them. Instead, Learning Pool's platform for External Training allows for flexible forms of user administration.

Sporting bodies and other membership organizations can have broad and variable audiences; a 'one-size-fits-all' pricing mechanism doesn't work for them. Instead, Learning Pool's platform for External Training allows for flexible forms of user administration. Open Discovery: Promoting the existence of educational programs and getting users to the platform can be a real struggle for sporting bodies. Learning Pool's platform now allows access to content without logging into the platform as a user.

Robust e-Commerce: While many sporting bodies give their educational programs away for free, others find it a highly lucrative revenue-generating channel. Learning Pool's platform now integrates with leading e-commerce engines and payment gateway providers with the most powerful configuration options available to the market today.

Deep Integration Capabilities for Seamless Deployment: Learning Pool's modern, xAPI-based approach to integrations ensures a variety of ways to connect learning and business operations. For example, External Training can be integrated with an organization's CRM, such as Salesforce, membership database, or other web properties.

"Our platform is designed to grow alongside sports organizations, from local clubs to large international associations," said Ben Betts, CEO of Learning Pool. "We understand their passion and see ourselves as true partners in supporting their learning goals with user-friendly, scalable solutions. Whether they leverage our do-it-yourself content creation or our award-winning custom development, each sporting organization can create impactful learning experiences for the entire ecosystem."

External Training is also available for volunteer organizations, franchises, enterprise customers, and other external stakeholders. For more information on External Training by Learning Pool, click here.

