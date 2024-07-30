ETQ Makes Major Inroads in Second Quarter 2024, Reaffirms Leadership, Customer Satisfaction with ETQ Reliance Quality Management System

Critical Milestones Include Analyst Recognition as "Overall Leader" in QMS, Expanding Customer Base and Industry Participation

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today announced that it achieved major milestones in the second quarter of 2024, including recognition by industry analyst firm ABI Research as the "Overall Leader" in the quality management system (QMS) market, and the addition of several new enterprise customers joining the ETQ Reliance® family from around the globe. Additionally, the second quarter saw several existing ETQ Reliance customers expand their use of the platform to meet new needs like supplier quality, health and safety and life science-specific applications, as well as efficiently scaling the QMS to meet evolving business demands.

"The second quarter of 2024 was quite rewarding for ETQ, demonstrating our leadership in quality management and developing business-critical solutions that get to the heart of customer needs and deliver a competitive advantage," said Vick Vaishnavi, CEO, ETQ. "Based on our recognition as the number-one quality management system by industry experts and the impressive number and variety of new customers we've won, we're proud of our achievements but refuse to rest on our laurels. We'll continue to work diligently to exceed customer expectations and advance the quality landscape with continuous innovation and better ways to achieve automated optimal quality."

Recognition by ABI Research as Leading QMS

In June 2024, ETQ was named the "Overall Leader" among QMS suppliers by market research firm, ABI Research, in its "Quality Management Systems Software Competitive Ranking Report." The report represented an in-depth assessment and ranking of 19 QMS suppliers, which were evaluated based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including breadth of features and functionality, data visibility, accessibility, security, and user experience, among others. In addition, the assessment evaluated the QMS vendors' ability to deliver rapid time-to-value, the experience of delivering the software to manufacturers, the breadth of the vendor's partnership base, and the solution's ability to enable customers to meet regulatory and standards compliance.

Growing Customer Base

In the second quarter of 2024, several leading manufacturers in industrial, food & beverage, electronics, life sciences, aerospace and other key markets around the world chose ETQ Reliance as their QMS of choice. New customers and existing customers who are expanding their use of ETQ Reliance include manufacturers such as Kingspan, Tetra Pak, PhysioLogic Devices, PolyNovo, Divergent, Micronics Filtration Holdings, Farsound, NuSkin International, Bekaert, Rochester Electronics, QinetiQ and ThreeBond International.

Expanding Thought Leadership, Participation in Industry Events

The ETQ EU Summit meeting was held in June and brough together quality management and IT professional from across the continent. Attendees spent two days hearing from current ETQ customers and ETQ staff to learn about the latest technologies and best practices in quality management, and health and safety and receive training to enhance their ability to optimize ETQ Reliance to deliver the strongest business impact for their organizations. Additionally, several attendees were also Hexagon customers, so the event provided an excellent opportunity to build a total quality perspective to their organizations by supporting end-to-end quality control, quality assurance and quality management.

During the second quarter of 2024 ETQ executives joined their manufacturing and quality peers to share their expertise and thought leadership. In May, ETQ's VP of Product Marketing, David Isaacson, joined ETQ customer Mike Farrell of Illumina, at the ASQ World Conference on Quality and Improvement (WCQI) in San Diego to discuss how Illumina is using flexible and configurable technology to meet changing industry and business requirements and ensure compliance as new products, markets and locations are added to the corporate infrastructure.

In May, ETQ also exhibited at the Quality Show South, a new event hosted by Quality Magazine, which took place in Nashville, Tenn. The company showcased ETQ Reliance and demonstrated how it automates and optimizes quality processes, while reducing the cost of poor quality and minimizing business and technology risk.

In addition, as a member of the Forbes Technology Council, ETQ's CTO, John Taylor, shared his insights into the quality issues surrounding challenges in the aircraft manufacturing industry and best practices to address them.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is a leading provider of integrated quality management, health, safety, and environmental solutions for manufacturers. Firms around the world rely on ETQ to ensure optimal quality at scale, reduce costs and improve the velocity of data-driven decisions. Learn more at etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB

