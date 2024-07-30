North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: KOAN) the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jay Lucas and Bobby Carpenter have joined the Board of Directors of the Company.

Jay Lucas serves as Chairman and Managing Partner of The Lucas Group, a strategy consulting firm that he founded in 1991, focused on the specialized needs of private equity investors and their portfolio companies. Previously, Jay served as Vice President and Partner of Bain & Company. Over the past twenty years has helped numerous executives, investors and management teams set their strategic direction and grow their businesses. In addition, Jay is the founder and currently serves as Managing Partner of LB Equity, a fund that invests in small growing brands in the beauty sector - skincare, haircare and cosmetics - then applies expertise to help them grow and create value. LB Equity currently has investments in nine portfolio brands sourced from around the world and marketed in major retail channels throughout the United States.

In addition to his business activities, Jay has been actively involved in politics and government. From 1974 to 1978, he was elected and served two terms as a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives where he was a member of the House Judiciary Committee. In 1998, Jay ran for Governor, winning the Republican primary and then serving as his party's nominee in the general election which he subsequently lost to the then incumbent Governor.

Bobby Carpenter, MBA; Consultant, Adjunct Professor, Media Personality, Carpenter played linebacker for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2002-2005 and was a National Champion, Two times Big Ten Champion and selected to the 3rd Team AP All-America Team. In 2005 Carpenter starred with his teammates Anthony Schlegel and A.J. Hawk to form what many have considered the greatest linebacker trio in college football history. Upon his graduation in 2006 with a degree in Economics, Bobby was selected 18th in the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. During his career Bobby completed intensive Business Programs at both Kellogg School of Management and the Warton School of Business.

After 4 seasons with the Cowboys and 3 more spread across the Dolphins, Lions, and Patriots, he retired from the NFL and began his pursuit of an MBA. After being accepted to Wharton and other distinguished programs, Bobby elected to stay in Columbus and attend the nationally recognized Fisher College of Business. Bobby graduated with his MBA in 2015 with a specialization in Finance and Real Estate. Bobby has always been involved in the business community in Central Ohio. He is an active real estate investor with holdings throughout the region as well as several operating companies that vary from hospitality to the service industry to Oil & Gas.

Sandy Lipkins has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective July 29, 2024.

Jim Morrison, CEO/President of the Company, stated, "On the behalf of everyone at Apollo I want to thank Sandy Lipkins, who has served admirably. We will continue to work with Sandy through Nanosthetics Inc., and our manufacturing relationship with him.

We are extremely excited to be introducing Jay Lucas and Bobby Carpenter and welcoming them to our Board of Directors. To have Board members of this caliber join Apollo Biowellness is a watershed event. The magnitude of which can only help propel the company to new heights.

I have known Jay Lucas for over 10 years and very confidently say "he is one of the most savvy financial professionals I have ever had the privilege to work with." His background is very impressive and his track record for assisting companies achieve growth is stellar.

Bobby Carpenter's life on both the football field and in the business world can only be described in one word "spectacular." He became a household name excelling as a world class football player, both at Ohio State University and then with the Dallas Cowboys; But Bobby's accomplishments didn't end when he left the NFL. He went on to earn his MBA at the Fisher College of Business / OSU after retiring from football. Today Bobby Carpenter is one of the most successful investors, and businessmen I know.

Please join me in welcoming both gentlemen to Apollo."

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc. f/k/a Resonate Blends, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness engages in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. We believe we are positioning our company as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine defined by the National Institute of Health using biologic based products. Intended products are to be marketed under third-party label exemptions. We are focusing our current efforts on marketing licensed patent-pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Also, we are licensed under a patent-pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and professional markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

