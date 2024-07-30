Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has signed a master product agreement with Mattamy Homes Limited ("Mattamy Homes" or "Mattamy") to supply EV charging stations to multifamily developments currently under construction by Mattamy's GTA Urban Division in the Greater Toronto Area. Mattamy has placed an initial order for 323 Level 2 EV charging stations with deliveries scheduled to begin starting Summer 2024 and continuing over a two-year period.

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America and is Canada's largest new home construction and development firm, with 45 years of operations history across Canada and the United States. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, Mattamy is present in 11 markets - Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida - and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

"We are honoured to partner with Mattamy Homes, a leader in North American home building, to bring Hypercharge charging solutions to new developments across the Greater Toronto Area, delivering on a partnership formed from a shared commitment to transparency and flexibility, and a dedication to offering only exceptional customer service," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "In our mission to drive a fully carbon neutral future where every EV has place to charge, nowhere is better suited than right at home."

"To Mattamy Homes, this partnership with Hypercharge is a wonderful example of our common commitment to a more sustainable future, ensuring that our homeowners have a seamless EV charging solution," said Mohammad Haque, Sustainability Manager of Mattamy Homes Canada, GTA Urban Division. "We understand the rising demand for electric vehicle solutions, and this partnership puts us in a place where we can be proactive and provide our customers the best experience possible, while working toward a low-carbon future."

As part of this master product agreement, Hypercharge will also enhance customer engagement by providing educational materials in Mattamy Design Studios located across the Greater Toronto Area. This strategic placement will enable future homeowners to explore and integrate EV charging solutions seamlessly into their dream homes at the design stage.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

