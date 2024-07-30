Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSX: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Dowrick as Director of Exploration. In this role, Mr. Dowrick will oversee Zodiac Gold's exploration initiatives, including the identification of high-value targets, creation and supervision of drill campaigns, and the overall development and execution of exploration programs.

Mr. Dowrick is a seasoned Chartered Geologist with 17 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry. Since 2011, he has been a driving force at ACA Howe International Limited, where he serves as Managing Director. In this role, he manages a range of geological and mining consultancy projects around the globe, including serving as a consultant on Zodiac Gold's Todi Project in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa. Mr. Dowrick has substantial experience in West Africa, having completed field and desk-based reviews of the exploration activities of both public and private companies in Liberia, Mali, Guinea, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, and Mozambique, in addition to projects in Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, and Australia.

Tom graduated with a BSc in Geology and Geography from the University of Leicester in 2007 and immediately commenced his career in the industry with Laramide Resources, where he worked on uranium exploration in Queensland and the Northern Territory of Australia. He later transitioned to coal bed methane exploration with Earth Data in Australia, followed by near-mine and regional copper exploration with CST Mining at the Lady Annie Copper Mine, near Mount Isa, Australia, before returning to the UK with ACA Howe.

Mr. Dowrick's involvement with Zodiac Gold since 2019 provides a unique advantage, as he is already familiar with the Todi Project and the geology of the Todi Shear Zone, having authored the most recent NI 43-101 report. This familiarity will allow him to hit the ground running as he focuses on Zodiac's drilling at the Alasala target. With his leadership, Zodiac Gold aims to optimize its exploration efforts and achieve significant milestones as it advances the Todi Project.

The Company wishes to thank outgoing VP, Exploration, Efdal Olcer, for his service to the Company. During his tenure as VP, Exploration, Mr. Olcer played a pivotal role in advancing the Company's exploration programs, go public process and establishing a solid foundation for future growth. Mr. Olcer will remain involved with the Company as a shareholder and consultant as he spends more time in his native Turkey.

"Tom Dowrick's extensive experience and proven track record in exploration planning and resource development make him an invaluable addition to our team," said David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold. "His expertise in mineral exploration, combined with his in-depth knowledge of West African geology and existing familiarity with the Todi Project, will be instrumental in driving our projects forward and achieving our exploration goals."

"Working more closely with Zodiac Gold at this pivotal moment in its journey is an exciting opportunity," said Tom Dowrick. "I look forward to working with the team to unlock the potential of our projects and to deliver on the Company's ambitious goals. There's potential for a multimillion-ounce discovery, and I'm eager to get started."

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSX: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

