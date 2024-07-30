Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2024) - Saxon Capital Group (OTC Pink: SCGX) announced the launch of their entry into the Tiny Home building space, one of the fastest growing segments of the home building industry. The Saxon House is a home that produces energy from the walls, windows and roof. The Saxon House is both fire and hurricane resistant. A Saxon House, properly equipped, can be built in the middle of a desert or anyplace with no water and power and run on its own. Saxon Capital has partnered with Veerhouse Voda, an international construction company with buildings world wide and 25 years in the industry, and Saf-Glas,LLC, the inventors of Energy Glass with 30 years international glass installations.





Saxon Capital Group Inc, Launches the Saxon House, a "Net Zero", Completely Solar Powered, Hurricane and Fire-resistant Tiny Home, Under the Domain www.solarhomebuilders.com



The Saxon House, is a modern, upscale version of the box like Tiny Homes available today at comparable and mostly lower pricing than the competition. The Saxon House qualifies for the 30% Solar Federal Investment Tax Credit, which can greatly reduce the price to the home buyer. Our 450 sq.ft. Studio starts at $85,000 and runs up to $255,000 for a 3 BR. Saxon Homes are assembled & built on your prepped site in less than a week and can be expanded as needs grow. The house can be expanded to 1500 sq. ft., using pre-designed modules that simply connect to the existing structure.

The global tiny homes market size is USD $20 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD $27.8 by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.



One of the most affordable housing alternatives, a tiny house or home is primarily made to accommodate a small family. With the exception of lofts, it typically has a floor space of 400 square feet or less, but it can be expanded to 1500 square feet. These small homes can be used as permanent residences, guest houses or backyard offices. Many cities are now building tiny home communities for the homeless, allowing the residents to have some privacy, rather than to be confined to a multi-family building.



ABOUT ENERGY GLASS SOLAR, A PRODUCT OF SAXON CAPITAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK: SCGX):

EnergyGlassSolar, is a patented, Optically Clear Photovoltaic Window System that produces continuous energy from sunlight, diffused, and ambient Light. Energy Glass can be configured into standard or custom applications from lightweight polycarbonate, tints, low E, insulated, reflective, glass ceramic, hurricane, bomb, earthquake, tornado, or bullet resistant forms, all while maintaining 100% Field of Vision and producing continuous energy.



Forward-Looking Statements:

