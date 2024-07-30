THE CABOT COLLECTION ADDS GOLF DU MÉDOC RESORT IN BORDEAUX, FRANCE TO GROWING PORTFOLIO

Prominent Canadian Developer Announces Second European Project in the Picturesque Wine Capital of the World

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cabot Collection, developer and operator of luxury resort and residential golf destinations, announces the portfolio addition of Golf Du Médoc Resort, a premier destination for golf and wine enthusiasts located in Bordeaux, France. The captivating property, now known as Cabot Bordeaux, is set across 400 acres of verdant landscape, tucked between rolling vineyards and picturesque French countryside. This marks a significant milestone for Cabot as it expands its international presence to include its first continental European location.

"Bordeaux holds a special place in the hearts of travelers worldwide, known not only for its rich history and stunning landscapes, but also for its remarkable culinary offerings and universally revered wine," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. "We are thrilled to now have a presence in this iconic destination and look forward to offering guests unforgettable experiences that seamlessly blend exploration and cultural immersion with world-class golf."

Nestled in the enchanting region of southwest France, Cabot Bordeaux promises a harmonious blend of luxurious wine country sophistication and laidback charm. The property showcases two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by acclaimed architects Bill Coore and Rod Whitman. Both courses are lauded among the best in Europe by Golf Magazine and Golf Digest. The resort also includes a 79-room hotel, refined restaurant showcasing regional French cuisine and world-class spa featuring a heated indoor swimming pool, hammam, fitness room and variety of treatments. The Bernard Pascassio Training Center is complete with golf simulation rooms, a practice course configuration, TaylorMade fitting room and more.

"Anyone playing Cabot Bordeaux is going to enjoy a distinctly French experience," said Bill Coore, golf course architect. "Going from Cabot Cape Breton to Cabot Highlands to Cabot Saint Lucia to Cabot Bordeaux offers experiences that are as different and as varied as you could ever imagine."

To play at Cabot Bordeaux is to step back in time. Its courses beautifully showcase the essence of golf architecture in France, paying homage to what could have been. In the early 20th century, the world of golf course design believed France was the next frontier for exceptional work until World War I stopped this momentum. Nevertheless, architects like Tom Simpson successfully identified interesting pieces of land and created courses that were rich with strategy and celebrated the golden age of architecture. Bill Coore and Rod Whitman created their links in the 1980s to reconnect with this history. Cabot will recapture the firmness of both courses, bringing back their undeniable character.

Longtime General Manager Vincent Paris sets the stage to ensure guests make memories that will last a lifetime. The resort will be renewed with updated design elements while preserving its historic charm. Visitors can expect elevated immersive experiences, new destination-specific activities, expanded amenities and an unwavering commitment to quality synonymous with the Cabot brand. Interior design updates will be led by acclaimed UK-based design firm Russell Sage Studio.

"I am thrilled to be part of the transformation of Cabot Bordeaux," said Russell Sage, founder of Russell Sage Studio. "We are excited to collaborate with local artisans to infuse the project with a distinct sense of place. The property will seamlessly blend modern and classic design elements, offering guests a home away from home enriched with unforgettable golf, dining and opportunities for relaxation."

Known as the wine capital of the world, Bordeaux famously offers more than 250,000 acres of vineyards producing a diverse range of award-winning wines. The destination is also home to beautiful quays; a plethora of historical monuments, museums and castles; and a network of high-speed trains facilitating easy exploration to neighboring towns. Just a short drive from the resort lies the medieval village of Saint-Émilion, an UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its 2,000-year vineyard history and underground wine caves. The Bordeaux-Merignac international airport is located twenty minutes south of the property, and Paris is a two-hour train ride away.

This momentous announcement follows a series of notable recent expansions for The Cabot Collection. Additional luxury resorts anchored by world-class golf courses in the Cabot portfolio include the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida and Cabot Highlands in Scotland.

For more information, please visit www.thecabotcollection.com and www.cabotbordeaux.com.

About The Cabot Collection:

The Cabot Collection is a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, Cabot Highlands in Scotland and Cabot Bordeaux in France. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

