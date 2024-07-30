Global Program Offers Rewards and Benefits that Strengthen Partners' Ability to Provide High-Value Solutions to Customers

Veracode, a global leader in application risk management, today announced the launch of its enhanced Veracode® Velocity Partner Program. The program enables new collaboration opportunities, empowering partners with innovative and comprehensive application and cloud risk management solutions across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. The expanded program introduces a simplified approach to working with resellers and value-added distributors.

Chris Peterson, Vice President of Global Channels at Veracode, emphasized the importance of the new program, saying, "The software security industry is experiencing a massive shift, with the explosion of AI accelerating global efforts to secure software. This is changing the way many partners do business as they require even more advanced industry-wide technical capabilities. With the launch of our enhanced global partner program, we are setting a new standard for collaboration in the software security industry."

Through the Velocity program, partners can more easily support their customers to build and scale secure software from code to cloud with the Veracode application risk management platform. Partners can significantly enhance their security service offerings with AI-powered remediation, actionable visibility of exploitable flaws, and easy onboarding and integration with their DevSecOps tech stack. The company's recent acquisition of Longbow Security also broadens Veracode's market reach through its ecosystem of strategic security providers.

The Veracode® Velocity Partner Program has a multitiered structure tailored to various levels of engagement and investment. Benefits include early access to Veracode products, invitations to Veracode Technical Summits and Partner Technical Advisory Council membership, participation in thought leadership programs, revenue acceleration programs, and marketing investment.

As part of the Velocity program, Veracode has also unveiled its enhanced Partner Technical Certification Program. This initiative provides partners with technical certification across four progressive levels, retires any requirement for Continuing Professional Education, and builds visibility of expertise with Credly badges. These new certifications will help drive partners' services and sales.

Game-Changing Impact

Veracode's new partner program is now active, with several partners already experiencing the benefits of enhanced collaboration and support.

Traci Byrne, Head of Global Security Strategy GTM at World Wide Technology said, "Veracode's new partner program transforms the way we engage with security solutions. The structured tiers and clear incentives allow us to align our investments directly with outcomes, benefiting both our clients and our business strategy. This program not only supports our growth but also enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive security solutions to customers more effectively."

"Our team is very excited about the enhancements to Veracode's Partner Program," said Michelle Jones, Senior Manager of Strategic Alliances at GuidePoint Security. "The clarity and simplicity of the program allows us to focus more on delivering value and less on navigating complexities. Through our strategic partnership, we can better serve our customers and drive significant advancements in application risk management."

Clint Huffaker, Application API Security Practice Manager at World Wide Technology, said, "The Consultant Certification initiative from Veracode is a transformative step forward for partners, providing them with a structured pathway to enhance their technical skills. It is well designed to empower partners, boosting their ability to deliver superior services and drive business."

Peterson closed, "The enhanced program directly addresses the growing needs of our partners, providing them with a clear path to success. Our goal is always to empower partners to grow their businesses while jointly delivering superior security solutions to our customers worldwide."

About Veracode

Veracode is a global leader in Application Risk Management for the AI era. Powered by trillions of lines of code scans and a proprietary AI-assisted remediation engine, the Veracode platform is trusted by organizations worldwide to build and maintain secure software from code creation to cloud deployment. Thousands of the world's leading development and security teams use Veracode every second of every day to get accurate, actionable visibility of exploitable risk, achieve real-time vulnerability remediation, and reduce their security debt at scale. Veracode is a multi-award-winning company offering capabilities to secure the entire software development life cycle, including Veracode Fix, Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Software Composition Analysis, Container Security, Application Security Posture Management, and Penetration Testing.

